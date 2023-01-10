Read full article on original website
Sue Zenow
2d ago
Maybe they should have done that first instead of jumping to conclusions that it was. missing or stolen!! Now they look like fools!!
abc27.com
York County waste company destroyed 2.6 tons of medications in 2022
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority (YCSWA) announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it had destroyed over 2.6 tons of unused and expired medication collected over the year 2022. There are 20 York County police department locations that have partnered with YCSWA...
abc27.com
Man wanted for indecent exposure, explicit questions to girls in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Lancaster County are investigating multiple reports of a suspicious person in multiple localities who allegedly asked children sexually explicit questions and in some cases indecently exposed himself. State Police say at 8:14 a.m. on January 11 a man driving a...
WGAL
Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County
STRASBURG, Pa. — A huge fire destroyed a popular restaurant and inn on Tuesday in Strasburg, Lancaster County. Flames ripped through the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. The fire sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away as approximately 24 fire departments from around Lancaster County doused the flames.
WGAL
Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
Crash into tree kills Halifax woman
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County. The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said. Two juvenile girls were walking along the road...
WGAL
Statement from Pennsylvania State Police on Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn fire
STRASBURG, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police released a statement on Tuesday after a huge fire destroyed a popular tourist spot in Strasburg, Lancaster County. The Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn is a total loss with damage estimated in the millions of dollars. Here is the full statement from PSP:
WGAL
Harrisburg officials discuss safety issues about tent city under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — City of Harrisburg officials held a news conference Thursday morning about issues with a tent city under the Mulberry Street Bridge. UPDATE: Citing growing problems with drug overdoses, assaults and rats, Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel says the tent city will be cleared out. People living there need to be out by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
WGAL
Speed limit reduced on stretch of I-81 in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania
PINE GROVE, Pa. — PennDOT has lowered the speed limit this morning on a stretch of Interstate 81 in Schuylkill County. Related video above: Pennsylvania crash statistics. The speed limit is reduced to 55 mph between Exit 138: PA 309 - McAdoo/Tamaqua and Exit 100: PA 443 - Pine Grove.
iheart.com
Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.
>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
iheart.com
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire
Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
State Police: Two suspects steal nearly $12,000 from game of skill machine in Dauphin County
HALIFAX, Pa. — State Police are seeking help from the public in identifying two suspects accused of stealing nearly $12,000 from a game of skill machine in Dauphin County. The alleged theft occurred at a Shell gas station located on Peters Mountain Road in Halifax Township, according to State Police.
WGAL
Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County
DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
abc27.com
Lancaster County fentanyl and firearm arrest leads to arrest of straw gun purchaser
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A Pennsylvania man’s arrest following the possession of fentanyl and a gun led to the arrest of another man, who purchased the gun for the suspect. According to the Lancaster County Drug Task Force, 21-year-old Alexander Rodriguez was found to be in possession of 548 bags of fentanyl and a Glock Model 26 9 mm pistol.
WGAL
Harrisburg will clear out tent city under Mulberry Street Bridge
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg says it will clear out a tent city, where dozens of people are living under the Mulberry Street Bridge. "There's quite frankly nothing happy or joyful about this press conference today. It is heartbreaking," Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel said. "The city of Harrisburg public works team goes to the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge twice a week to clean up trash."
WGAL
York City police searching for missing child
YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
pahomepage.com
Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper
Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. New crossing signs added to Birney Ave.
WGAL
'Sheep to Shawl' competition takes place at PA Farm Show
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing, and one of the biggest events of the whole show has just wrapped up. It's the "Sheep to Shawl" competition. Five team members consisting of one shearer, three spinners and one weaver, competed to shear a sheep,...
Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police
A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
iheart.com
Hearing for Man Accused of Buying, Selling Body Parts Delayed
Hearing for Man Accused of Buying, Selling Body Parts Delayed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The preliminary hearing for a man accused of buying and selling human remains is scheduled to happen today. East Pennsboro Township Police started to investigate Jeremy Pauley in June of last year after getting a tip that there were buckets of "human skin" and "human organs" in the basement of Pauley's Cumberland County home. He reportedly sold the body parts on Facebook.
