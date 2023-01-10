ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Sue Zenow
2d ago

Maybe they should have done that first instead of jumping to conclusions that it was. missing or stolen!! Now they look like fools!!

Related
abc27.com

York County waste company destroyed 2.6 tons of medications in 2022

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The York County Solid Waste and Refuse Authority (YCSWA) announced on Thursday, Jan. 12 that it had destroyed over 2.6 tons of unused and expired medication collected over the year 2022. There are 20 York County police department locations that have partnered with YCSWA...
WGAL

Fire destroys Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Lancaster County

STRASBURG, Pa. — A huge fire destroyed a popular restaurant and inn on Tuesday in Strasburg, Lancaster County. Flames ripped through the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg. The fire sent up thick plumes of smoke that could be seen from miles away as approximately 24 fire departments from around Lancaster County doused the flames.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Woman killed in crash in Halifax, Dauphin County

HALIFAX, Pa. — A woman was killed in a crash on Wednesday afternoon in Dauphin County. Pennsylvania State Police said the crash happened around 2 p.m. on the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township. A 2002 Volkswagen coupe was traveling "at a high rate of speed"...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Crash into tree kills Halifax woman

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Halifax woman was pronounced dead at the scene of a single-vehicle crash in Dauphin County on Jan. 11. Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) say that when they arrived at the scene of the crash in the 600 block of North River Road in Halifax Township around 1:55 p.m., they found that the driver had lost control of her car.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg officials discuss safety issues about tent city under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — City of Harrisburg officials held a news conference Thursday morning about issues with a tent city under the Mulberry Street Bridge. UPDATE: Citing growing problems with drug overdoses, assaults and rats, Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel says the tent city will be cleared out. People living there need to be out by Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023.
HARRISBURG, PA
iheart.com

Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp.

>Two Missing Women Rescued In Fairview Twp. (Fairview Two., PA) -- Pennsylvania State Police say they've rescued two missing and endangered women in York County. The victims were found during a traffic stop on I-83 in Fairview Township on January 6th. Police say Antonio Green of Bensalem was with them. He was arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and is being held at the York County Prison. The unidentified women were taken to shelters temporarily.
YORK COUNTY, PA
iheart.com

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire

Popular Lancaster County Restaurant Demolished After Huge Fire. (Lancaster, PA) -- A popular Lancaster County restaurant will be torn down after a fire caused millions of dollars' worth of damage. Fire officials say they responded to the blaze Tuesday at the Hershey Farm Restaurant and Inn in Strasburg Township. All employees got out safely and no one else was injured. Authorities are still investigating an official cause but say the fire may have started on the roof due to some work being done there.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Crash causing delays on Route 30 in Chester County

DOWNINGTOWN, Pa. — A crash is causing delays this morning on Route 30 in Chester County. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Route 30 near PA 340, Bondsville Road. Multiple fire trucks are blocking the left lane and shoulder. Vehicles are getting around the scene, but there...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Harrisburg will clear out tent city under Mulberry Street Bridge

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The city of Harrisburg says it will clear out a tent city, where dozens of people are living under the Mulberry Street Bridge. "There's quite frankly nothing happy or joyful about this press conference today. It is heartbreaking," Harrisburg Director of Communications Matt Maisel said. "The city of Harrisburg public works team goes to the homeless encampment under the Mulberry Street Bridge twice a week to clean up trash."
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

York City police searching for missing child

YORK, Pa. — Police in York are searching for a missing child. The York City police are looking for 10-year-old Jah'nae Cook-Jamison. Wearing a pink, fur hoodie, black pants and white sneakers. Jah'nae ran away from her home and was last seen around the 200 block of Chestnut Street.
YORK, PA
pahomepage.com

Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania State Trooper

Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. Man arrested for allegedly impersonating Pennsylvania …. Shippensburg Police say a man threatened a victim while allegedly pretending to be a Pennsylvania State Police trooper. New crossing signs added to Birney Ave.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
WGAL

'Sheep to Shawl' competition takes place at PA Farm Show

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The 107th Pennsylvania Farm Show is in full swing, and one of the biggest events of the whole show has just wrapped up. It's the "Sheep to Shawl" competition. Five team members consisting of one shearer, three spinners and one weaver, competed to shear a sheep,...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Missing central Pa. teen found safe: state police

A Chambersburg teenager missing since Christmas Eve has been found, Pennsylvania State Police said. Trooper Megan Frazer said Feryi Sarate-Mancio, 15, was found safe Wednesday. She was reported missing Jan. 3. Before Wednesday, she had last been seen Dec. 24 in Guilford Township. State police did not release additional details...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
iheart.com

Hearing for Man Accused of Buying, Selling Body Parts Delayed

Hearing for Man Accused of Buying, Selling Body Parts Delayed. (Harrisburg, PA) -- The preliminary hearing for a man accused of buying and selling human remains is scheduled to happen today. East Pennsboro Township Police started to investigate Jeremy Pauley in June of last year after getting a tip that there were buckets of "human skin" and "human organs" in the basement of Pauley's Cumberland County home. He reportedly sold the body parts on Facebook.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA

