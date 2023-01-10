Read full article on original website
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago
Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Three Illinois Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois
If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
Does Chicago Have A Serial Killer Dumping Bodies In Lake Michigan?
After city officials pulled two bodies from Lake Michigan in the month of December, residents started to ask a lot of questions about the safety and well-being of downtown Chicago. With the number of bodies found in the lake continuing to rise, many are bringing up serial killer rumors. In...
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?
Here's why you may be experiencing sticker shock at the grocery store when you go to buy a dozen eggs. (CHICAGO) Although inflation has been slowing, a recent trip to the grocery store showed me egg prices are still at an all-time high.
uscannenbergmedia.com
The cans in the grass
I remember the beer so vividly. Cold crisp aluminum with a Modelo logo on it, always laying strewn across the neighbor’s front lawn. The neighbors — our tenants — had a problem, obviously. But I didn’t know it then. I just had to clean them up.
Body pulled from Lake Michigan identified as Indiana man
A Chicago marine unit pulled the body of a Gary, Ind. man from Lake Michigan near the Gold Coast neighborhood on Sunday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner.
New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City
A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
newcity.com
Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century
Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area
If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
Northerly Island Visitor Center Serving as Temporary Housing for Migrants
A group of more than a dozen migrants is being housed temporarily at the Northerly Island visitor center near Chicago's Museum Campus. About 15 migrants — primarily from Venezuela — are staying at the center until Friday, when they will be moved to another location, according to a migrant who said he arrived there Monday.
WGNtv.com
Ew! Chicago ranked #1 for bed bugs
CHICAGO — Chicago once again sits atop a list it would really rather not be on. For the third year in a row, the Windy City has officially been crowned the No. 1 city for bed bugs!. The ranking is part of Orkin’s annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities...
blockclubchicago.org
Chatham’s Josephine’s Southern Cooking Shifts To Weekend-Only Hours As Owners Scout New Location
CHATHAM — A South Side staple that has charmed the likes of Aretha Franklin might have to say goodbye after decades in Chatham if business doesn’t pick up, but owners are searching for a second location to spread their wings — and recipes. Josephine’s Southern Cooking, 436...
Experts Prepare for New COVID Variant XBB.1.5 to Rise in Chicago Area
The new and highly contagious COVID variant known as XBB.1.5, or informally as the "kraken" variant, quickly rose to dominance in the Northeast, but experts in the Chicago area are bracing for a similar situation to unfold here soon. The variant has already been detected in Chicago, according to area...
NBC Chicago
Illinois Coronavirus Updates: Experts Brace for Potential Surge of New Variant
Will the new XBB.1.5 variant continue rising in the Chicago area?. Experts weigh in on what the Midwest can expect with the highly-contagious strain already making up a majority of cases in the Northeast. Here's what else you need to know about the coronavirus pandemic across Illinois today. Will XBB.1.5...
Eater
Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings
Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
Study: Chicago is most congested city in the country, 2nd in the world
CHICAGO — It’s not Los Angeles or New York City that has people stuck in traffic the longest. Turns out, the Windy City takes the cake. According to the analytics firm Inrix, the average Chicago driver lost 155 hours sitting in traffic in 2022, up from 104 hours in 2021, and marking the second year […]
NBC Chicago
