Experts Say for the Best Illinois BBQ, Go Here Instead of Chicago

Our Midwestern standards for BBQ are so much higher than the rest of the country, it's not even funny. That's why a declaration that one is superior to all the rest gets my attention. That being said, food experts (really) say for the best BBQ in Illinois, you need to not go to Chicago, but a completely different destination instead.
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Illinois

If you live in Illinois and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four great seafood spots that are highly praised for their food and service. What do you think about these amazing seafood spots in Illinois? Have you ever been to any of these restaurants before? If you have already tried their food, what was your impression and how would you rate your experience? Did you enjoy the food and the service? What about the atmosphere? Would you recommend other people to visit these restaurants if they happen to live in the area? Feel free to leave your honest thoughts in the comment section down below and make sure to include your favorite seafood spots too, so more people can learn about them and even pay them a visit next time they are around. If you are a local then even better as we would love to hear your personal recommendations when it comes to eating well in Illinois.
uscannenbergmedia.com

The cans in the grass

I remember the beer so vividly. Cold crisp aluminum with a Modelo logo on it, always laying strewn across the neighbor’s front lawn. The neighbors — our tenants — had a problem, obviously. But I didn’t know it then. I just had to clean them up.
97ZOK

New Experience Coming to Illinois Will Let You Fly Over Windy City

A new attraction is currently under construction on the shores of Lake Michigan that will bring a whole new experience to Chicago next year. According to the billboards posted at Navy Pier, the "ultimate flying ride" will be opening in the Spring of 2024 which will let you see landscapes like never before while having the feeling of flight.
newcity.com

Raise A Glass: Local Taverns Where Good Times Have Rolled For More Than A Century

Visiting historic sites doesn’t have to involve hushed voices, droning docents and solemnity. Among the Chicago area’s vintage destinations, three local spots have long encouraged boisterous conviviality and good times: Village Tavern in Long Grove, York Tavern in Oak Brook and the Green Door Tavern in Chicago. All three of these public houses are more than a century old, stand in their original locations and are great ways to enjoy a bit of history along with good food and drink.
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Chicago Area

If you’ve ever had the pleasure of living or visiting Chicago, then you know the city is a hub for architecture, food, culture, art, and nightlife. But there are also dapples of nature escapes nearby, like parks, conservatories, and tranquil pools. And, of course, the Great Lakes. Are there other lakes nearby deeper than Lake Michigan? Discover the deepest lake in the Chicago area, including other notable bodies of water.
WGNtv.com

Ew! Chicago ranked #1 for bed bugs

CHICAGO — Chicago once again sits atop a list it would really rather not be on. For the third year in a row, the Windy City has officially been crowned the No. 1 city for bed bugs!. The ranking is part of Orkin’s annual Top 50 Bed Bug Cities...
Eater

Rock Bottom Brewery Ends a Two-Decade Run and Five More Restaurant Closings

Chicago winters inevitably arrive with a plethora of difficulties, but for the city’s hospitality industry, it’s the most challenging time of year. Cold, wet weather is an obvious obstacle, but in 2023, chefs and restaurateurs are also grappling with inflated food costs, ongoing staffing shortages, and the possibility of a “tripledemic” headed down the pipeline.
CBS Chicago

Chicago bookstore stacked with orders after refund request

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A bookstore in Wicker Park credits a viral tweet for a surge in business as online orders are pouring in at Volumes Bookcafe.But as CBS2's Noel Brennan shows us, it started with a customer asking for an unexpected refund.The business of owning a bookstore is not the most page-turning material. But Rebecca George has a good story."David versus Goliath kind of a thing."That tale is keeping shelves stocked at Volumes Bookcafe in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood."Bookstore people are fiercely loyal and will jump into fisticuffs, I think for any bookstore."Like any good book, this story has a...
NBC Chicago

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

