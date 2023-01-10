Read full article on original website
How New Bears President Kevin Warren Affects Arlington Heights Stadium Plans
How Kevin Warren hire affects new Bears stadium plans originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Four months after Ted Phillips announced his retirement as Bears president/CEO, the team found his replacement. The Bears announced on Thursday that Kevin Warren will lead the organization moving forward. One of the first questions on many people’s minds is likely, “How will this hire affect the Bears’ move to Arlington Heights?” It may be surprising, but the answer is really, “Not at all.”
Lane Tech Evacuated Due to Presence of Mercury Found in Bathroom
Lane Tech College Prep in Chicago's North Center community area was evacuated on Thursday due to the presence of mercury in a bathroom, school officials said. According to a statement from the school, a "small quantity" of mercury was discovered in a bathroom late Thursday afternoon, leading to the immediate closure of the school and a response from a hazardous materials team.
