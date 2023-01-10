ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA

A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
iheart.com

TSA Busts Florida Woman For Trying To Bring Boa Constrictor On Flight

A Florida woman who tried bringing huge snake through airport security said it was her emotional support animal (ESA), according to the Transportation Security Administration. The hair-raising moment happened last month at Tampa International Airport during a security screening, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter. An X-ray photo shows the four-foot-long snake, named Bartholomew, curled up inside his owner's carry-on bag among other belongings.
I’m a flight attendant: 5 things you should never do on gross planes

This mile-high hygiene video will make you realize just how germy jets really are. Flight attendant Tommy Cimato has taken to TikTok to tell passengers how to stay sanitary during long-haul flights — and his video has left some sickened. The Arizona-based airline worker revealed his tips in a clip titled “5 things you should never do on an airplane,” which has gone viral amid Americans’ frustrations with air travel following flight cancellations, delays, and luggage issues. In the clip, Cimato warned travelers — and his nearly 500,000 followers — not to wear shorts while flying on planes, saying seats...
How to Get Bumped to First Class—According to a Former Flight Attendant

What works, what doesn't, and how a little kindness can go a long way. No one wants to pay for it, but everyone wants it—the coveted first or business-class seat. From the free adult beverages, included checked bags, the inflight meal service—and let’s not forget the dedicated attention. Flying first class is nice, but it’s even better when it’s free. Throughout my ten years as a flight attendant, I’ve discovered different ways passengers have obtained free upgrades or “bumps” to first class, but I’ve also seen the methods that don’t work. Here’s what you need to know.
Flight Attendant Shares Her Top 10 Travel Hacks Including Tips I've Never Even Thought of Before

My mother-in-law has done it again. She sends me travel articles published in the U.K. papers; she reads a lot of them as she used to live there. The last story she sent me was this one on the 'right' way to ask airline passengers to switch seats with you, which also came from the Daily Mail. Today, she shared an article titled: Upgrade your flight for FREE: Emirates flight attendant shares 10 travel hacks. RELATED: What Do Flight Attendants Notice First When You Board the Plane?
Flight DELAYS and CANCELATIONS Affect Florida Airports

The airline industry has seen its fair share of problems in recent years, and this holiday travel season has been no different. From staffing shortages to extreme weather, traveling by air has been a gamble. And now, a different kind of issue is plaguing flights — and more specifically, flights into Florida.
Airport police officer threatens to arrest stranded passengers waiting to rebook cancelled Southwest flights

An airport police officer allegedly threatened to arrest passengers for trespassing when they were stranded at the Nashville International Airport amid widespread holiday flight delays.In a video, posted on Tuesday by former state house candidate Brad Batt, an officer can be heard saying, “You will be arrested for trespassing.”All around him, a group of dismayed passengers tries to explain that they no longer have valid tickets for the nearby gate because of problems with their flights.“Are you kidding me?” one bystander can be heard saying.“Right now,” the officer continues. “To the unsecured side. The ticket counter will help you...
Yes, Airlines Will Pay You to Get Bumped From Your Flight. But Is It Worth It?

Did 2022 feel like a year of airport chaos to anyone else?. We saw extreme fluctuations in crowds for holiday travel seasons, and throughout the year, there were strikes, airline mergers, and SO MANY flight cancelations. Basically, if you traveled at some point during the year, we applaud you for your bravery. Perhaps one of the most frustrating things you can deal with when traveling is getting bumped from your flight…but sometimes it might be worth it!
Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

