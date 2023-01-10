Read full article on original website
A traveler at a Florida airport tried to bring a boa constrictor on a plane, calling it's an 'emotional support pet,' TSA said
TSA found the snake, named Bartholomew, in the woman's luggage while viewing the X-ray machine at Tampa International Airport.
No snakes on a plane: "Emotional support" boa constrictor discovered by TSA
A woman attempted to bring a 4-foot boa constrictor in a carry-on bag through a TSA checkpoint in Tampa International Airport last month, officials said. TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said that a woman claimed the snake, named Bartholomew, was her emotional support animal, but after the airline was notified, it refused to let her have it on the plane.
TSA Busts Florida Woman For Trying To Bring Boa Constrictor On Flight
A Florida woman who tried bringing huge snake through airport security said it was her emotional support animal (ESA), according to the Transportation Security Administration. The hair-raising moment happened last month at Tampa International Airport during a security screening, TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein confirmed on Twitter. An X-ray photo shows the four-foot-long snake, named Bartholomew, curled up inside his owner's carry-on bag among other belongings.
