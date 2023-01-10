iHeartRadio Music Awards will celebrate its tenth anniversary when it airs live on Fox from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, March 27, with Harry Styles, Lizzo, and Taylor Swift as the most nominated artists of the night. The nominations for the 2023 ceremony were announced Wednesday, and the three artists tied for the lead spot among this year’s hopefuls, with eight nods each. Jack Harlow trails closely behind with six nominations, including landing both “Industry Baby” and “First Class” in the Song of the Year category. He ties with Drake and Dua Lipa, while Beyoncé...

