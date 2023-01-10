Read full article on original website
wilsonpost.com
Mt. Juliet Mover: Tracy Horvath, Director of Mt. Juliet-Wilson County Public Library
Please tell us a little about yourself. “I was born in California, grew up near Lake Tahoe, and now live in Mt. Juliet.”
Storm leaves damage through East Tennessee
Areas of East Tennessee are without power following storms moving through the region.
2 in custody after attempted store burglary in Old Hickory; search for third suspect underway
Two suspects are in custody and the search for a third suspect is underway following an attempted burglary that occurred at a convenience store early Tuesday morning in Old Hickory.
Authorities concerned about teen crime in Mt. Juliet
Over recent weeks, Mt. Juliet police have responded to a series of crimes including burglary and murder involving teenage suspects.
fox17.com
Middle Tennessee schools closed Friday ahead of potential winter weather
Some schools across the Midstate are closed Friday due to a winter weather threat. Keep up with Tennessee school closures as more roll into the newsroom here and below:. Get reports like this and all the news of the day in Middle Tennessee delivered to your inbox each morning with the FOX 17 News Daily Newsletter.
railfan.com
Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee
COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
“Most Dangerous Road In Tennessee”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Drive Through At Night Or During Inclement Weather
Tennessee is home to many beautiful and winding roads that offer breathtaking views and exciting drives. However, some roads in the state can be quite dangerous due to a variety of factors such as steep drops, sharp curves, and poor road conditions. Here are the five most dangerous roads in Tennessee:
WSMV
Middle Tennessee woman frustrated by slow judicial process after revealing photos taken of her
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A Middle Tennessee woman said not enough is being done to protect women in the state after revealing photos were taken of her without her knowledge. She said other women should never go through something like this. Kate McClinton said she found out about the photos...
wilsonpost.com
Community fills church to smile and cry and grieve for Mt. Juliet teen
The next time it rains, Brittney McGregor and her daughter Ambria won’t fulfill their ritual of running out into the raindrops, a favorite activity that began when the brown-eyed daughter raced her mother to the mailbox in a storm when she was a little girl. “We will never do...
WKRN
What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?
Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
wvlt.tv
Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in East Tennessee. Amid the heavy downpours and thunder, authorities responded to several areas with downed trees and power lines, as a result.
wpln.org
TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee
The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
Largest Ever Grant Award for Rural Broadband Expansion in Tennessee History
Surrounded by elected officials and electric workers, Gov. Bill Lee unveiled the largest grant award for rural broadband expansion in the history of the state of Tennessee Monday morning. United Communications, and our partners Middle Tennessee Electric and Duck River Electric, we’re going to be investing almost $100 million in...
WSMV
Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
wnbjtv.com
Tennessee Sees Increase in Gas Prices and Predictions for Gas Costs in 2023
JACKSON, Tenn. - Nationally gas has gone up about eight cents per gallon, but here in Tennessee it’s more like eleven cents. Just a week and a half ago, gas in Jackson was about 2.55 per gallon, now you can expect to see prices about 3.10 per gallon. “There...
Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!
The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)
Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
Initiative will connect thousands with fiber internet in Middle Tennessee
On Monday, Governor Bill Lee and leaders from several private companies will announce an initiative to connect thousands of Tennesseans will fast, fiber internet.
Police Warn Of 'Funny Money' Circulating In Tennessee
"Funny money is making its rounds again."
chattanoogacw.com
Willie Nelson's Tennessee residence bought for more than $2 million
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Willie Nelson's house in Tennessee has sold for more than $2 million, FOX News reports. The home is known for influencing the album "Shotgun Willie," the news outlet says. Nelson is one of the most recognized stars in country music: the star even won the...
