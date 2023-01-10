ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

railfan.com

Driver Involved With NS Derailment Arrested, Charged in Tennessee

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn. — The driver of a vehicle that was struck by a Norfolk Southern train in Tennessee last month, resulting in a major derailment that was caught on camera, has been arrested. The Collegedale, Tenn., Police Department announced this week that Jorge Luis Cruz-Vega had been arrested and...
COLLEGEDALE, TN
WKRN

What is the lightning capital of Tennessee?

Report: 1 in 6 TN high school girls experienced dating …. A new report from the Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth found one in six Tennessee high school girls reported experiencing physical dating violence in 2019. 1 critically injured in Madison shooting. One person has been taken to the...
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Thousands without power after thunderstorms across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thousands of power outages were reported across East Tennessee Thursday amid severe thunderstorms. Severe storms, which prompted a WVLT First Alert Weather Day, brought wind gusts, heavy rain and a tornado warning to multiple counties in East Tennessee. Amid the heavy downpours and thunder, authorities responded to several areas with downed trees and power lines, as a result.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wpln.org

TVA is officially building a massive gas plant in Middle Tennessee

The Tennessee Valley Authority has just chosen to burn fossil fuels for several more decades. Again. On Tuesday, CEO Jeff Lyash signed off on a plan to build a nearly 1.5-gigawatt natural gas plant near Clarksville. The decision comes less than three weeks after TVA ordered blackouts, following coal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
WSMV

Auto insurance claims denied for dozens of Tennesseans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On average a Tennessean pays $1,200 for auto insurance each year. You buy it in the hopes they will help you when you get in a crash. But what happens when it doesn’t?. That’s what happened with a specific insurance company and a growing number...
TENNESSEE STATE
April Killian

Bald Eagles In The Tennessee Valley: Now Is The Time To See Them!

The Eagle has landed! Did you know that the Tennessee Valley currently has a large population of bald eagles that live here year round? Plus, we have hundreds more that migrate here to visit their southern cousins every winter. That makes January and February prime eagle viewing months in the Tennessee Valley. Here's how and where you have the best chance to spot a bald eagle in the Tennessee Valley...
TENNESSEE STATE
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It)

Discover the Largest Forest in Tennessee (And What Lives Within It) Tennessee is home to some of the most spectacular forests in the United States. From the amazing Great Smoky Mountains to the vast Franklin State Forest, Tennessee is a true wilderness wonderland. However, there is one forest that stands...
TENNESSEE STATE

