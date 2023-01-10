Read full article on original website
wakg.com
Danville Holds Groundbreaking Ceremony for White Mill Project: ‘Dan River Falls’
The City of Danville and The Alexander Company held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday to celebrate the White Mill’s exciting progress at the project site of 424 Memorial Drive. During the ceremony, Mayor Alonzo Jones unveiled the new name for the building “Dan River Falls.”. “As a nod...
chathamstartribune.com
WSET
Danville leaders break ground on White Mill property restoration project
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The big day is here: the White Mill groundbreaking ceremony in Danville on Thursday. At the ceremony, “Dan River Falls” was unveiled as the site’s new identity. The name is a nod to Dan River Fabrics, the textile powerhouse of which the White Mill was a part; Wynne’s Falls, the name of the first settlement along the river that became Danville; and the use of the Dan River, the banks on which the mill building sits, as an economic engine.
WSLS
Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions
DANVILLE, Va. – Leaders at a new development in Danville are searching for people to fill hundreds of positions. Caesars Virginia is a multimillion-dollar resort casino that’s set to open sometime in late 2024 in Danville, officials said. It is located in the area of the former Dan...
WSLS
wfxrtv.com
chathamstartribune.com
City commits to second pay study, firefighters continue pay push
Danville City Council is committing to a comprehensive pay study for all workers, rather than a targeted effort to boost firefighter pay. They’re also defending the city manager from alleged harassment while shelving a plan to boost his pay. A recent study showed that Danville firefighters were behind other...
WDBJ7.com
Lucky sandwich leads Pittsylvania County truck driver to win $1 million
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - It was a million-dollar decision when Tim Allen bought two tickets in December for Virginia’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, as one of his tickets won the big prize. Allen bought the tickets while buying a sandwich at Mills Grill & Grocery on Mount...
WBTM
Economist to Speak at Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce Annual Meeting
The Danville Pittsylvania County Chamber of Commerce will hold its Annual Meeting of the Membership on January 25, 2023, at 7:30 am at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research. Sonya Ravindranath Waddell, vice president and economist for regional and community analysis for the Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond will...
wfxrtv.com
Roanoke home a total loss after Thursday morning fire
UPDATE 1/12 11:38 A.M.: The Roanoke Fire Marshal’s Office says the fire on the 5500 block of Green Ridge Road NW. on Thursday morning was an accident. Roanoke Fire-EMS says they responded to a house fire around 7 a.m. on Jan. 12. Crews say when they got to the home they found heavy fire and black smoke coming from the back of the house. Firefighters say they were able to put the fire out within 30 minutes.
WDBJ7.com
Martinsville City Council votes to terminate reversion
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: Martinsville City Council has adopted a resolution to end the reversion after a 3-2 vote. EARLIER STORY: The decade-long debate to revert Martinsville to a town within Henry County could soon come to an end. The most recent reversion efforts began in 2018 when the...
wfxrtv.com
Monte Durham of 'Say Yes to the Dress' gives preview of Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show
Monte Durham talks to WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson about the latest bridal trends and the upcoming Roanoke Greater Virginia Bridal Show at the Berglund Center. Monte Durham of ‘Say Yes to the Dress’ gives preview …. Monte Durham talks to WFXR's Amanda Kenney and Evan Johnson...
WSLS
Local Kroger stores celebrate $4 million remodel
Kroger shoppers in Blacksburg and Roanoke may soon notice upgrades to their local stores. On Wednesday, the business held a ribbon cutting for stores on University City Boulevard in Blacksburg and Brandon Avenue in Roanoke. Lori Raya, Division President for the Mid-Atlantic Kroger Division, said the $4 million remodel includes...
chathamstartribune.com
Danville police investigate single car fatality
A South Carolina man is dead following a fatal single car crash on the U.S. 58 exit to Martinsville off West Main Street in Danville. Kevin Mark Spendley, 29, of Greer, S.C. was found in an overturned 2016 Hyundai Elantra Wednesday, Jan. 11, and was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt, and there was no evidence of the use of alcohol.
WDBJ7.com
United Way of Henry County & Martinsville to raise $530,000 to fund community projects
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - United Way of Henry County & Martinsville is close to reaching its 2022-2023 campaign goal. United Way began its campaign in September to raise money for education, financial stability, and healthcare in the community. It has already raised 91% of its $530,000 goal. “Everyone at United...
WDBJ7.com
wakg.com
Kiwanis Club of Danville Wins Best in Show at Community Holiday Light Show
5th – St. Luke’s UMC – Habitat for Humanity and St. Luke’s Missions. 6th – Fraternal Order of Eagles Piedmont Aerie 4420 – Danville Pittsylvania County Cancer Association.
wakg.com
wfxrtv.com
Mission Thrift store opens new location in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WFXR) — From accessories to clothing, Mission Thrift is ready to satisfy your shopping needs. The new thrift store will be hosting its grand opening at 2303 Bedford Avenue this weekend. A representative with the store says the store will feature many items from clothing to cookware.
cardinalnews.org
Carilion receives $1 million gift for cancer care; more . . .
Here’s a round-up of news briefs from around Southwest and Southside:. Logans donate $1 million to Carilion for cancer programs. Former Carilion board member and Roanoke businessman George Logan and his wife, Helen Harmon Logan, have given $1 million to Carilion Clinic to help fund the expansion of cancer services, according to a release from the hospital.
