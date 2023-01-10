ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, AL

wbrc.com

Human remains found in car linked to missing person case

BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
BESSEMER, AL
wbrc.com

Homicide investigation underway at B’ham apartment complex

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Underage girls allegedly left in Alabama motel rooms with men; parent, 2 males arrested

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
WKRG

Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
FAYETTE COUNTY, AL
wvtm13.com

Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
BIRMINGHAM, AL

