Birmingham man killed in reported assault
A 28-year-old Birmingham man died Wednesday after sustaining gunshot wounds during a reported assault that's being investigated as a homicide.
From The Tribune staff reports BESSEMER — Unidentified adult remains were found in a wrecked vehicle in Bessemer on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1:00 p.m. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, a contractor installing utility poles discovered a motor vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 […]
A vehicle with adult human remains was discovered at the bottom of a small ravine in Bessemer Wednesday.
Bessemer man indicted in federal court on drug and illegal gun possession charges
A Bessemer man who appeared in federal court Thursday has been indicted on drug and gun charges.
Human remains found in car linked to missing person case
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Human remains recovered from a car in a ditch in Bessemer Wednesday may be linked to a missing person’s case from last year according to police. A utility worker discovered the vehicle at the bottom of a small ravine in the 8200 block of Lock 17 Road Wednesday. It appeared that the car left the roadway and struck a tree at the bottom of the ravine.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide they say happened at an apartment complex Wednesday. The victim has been identified as 28-year-old Jayvonne David Banks. At around 5:10 p.m., officers from Birmingham’s south precinct were on duty and heard shots fired at a nearby location....
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. — Three people were arrested after two girls were found in motel rooms with adult men in Alabama, authorities said Tuesday. According to the Walker County Sheriff’s Office, the girls were under the age of 16 and were driven to the motel by the mother of one of the girls, AL.com reported. Authorities said the parent had rented at least one of the motel rooms, according to the news outlet.
Alabama woman arrested for allegedly striking daughter with metal bat
Efforts to reach an attorney for Pitts were unsuccessful as of publication.
Shelby County man arrested for possession of obscene matter
The Shelby County Sheriff's Office arrested a Leeds man Monday for 10 counts of possession of obscene matter containing visual depiction of people under 17 involved in obscene acts.
From The Tribune staff reports BIRMINGHAM — The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Wednesday, Jan 11, at around 5:10 p.m. According to the BPD, South precinct officers were inside the Adona Apartment Complex on a call for service when shots were fired in a nearby area. Officer Truman […]
Witnesses sought in 2020 murder of man found shot to death on I-65 in Birmingham
It’s been more than two years since a 30-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Interstate 65 in Birmingham, and police are asking for the public’s help to make an arrest in his slaying. Condorius Sanchez Williams was found dead Aug. 10, 2020. Birmingham’s 911 Center...
Missing Alabama woman Brandy Terry found dead
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Fayette County woman who was last seen Friday has been found dead. On Tuesday, the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of Brandy Terry, 40, had been found. No information was released on where she was found or if foul play was suspect in her death.
Update: Suspect in Wednesday Night Car Chase Faces Drug Charges in Case
The suspect in a car chase that drew a large police presence to a 15th Street gas station Wednesday night is facing drug charges in the case. As previously reported, the chase started around 9:45 p.m. after Tuscaloosa Police attempted to stop the suspect for reckless driving before the driver bailed out at the Chevron gas station on 15th Street.
Inmate at Alabama prison found dead over the weekend
An inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility who was serving a 20-year prison sentence for a robbery was found dead over the weekend.
Victim identified after argument leads to deadly shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — UPDATE: January 12:. The Birmingham Police Department (BPD) identified the victim as Jayvonne Banks, 28, of Birmingham. The BPD said a person was being held as the investigation continued. --------------------------------------- Birmingham police said an argument is the cause behind the latest fatal shooting. Officers found the...
BREAKING NEWS UPDATE: Evidence reveals backseat executions of Tuscaloosa men after vehicle discovered in Hayneville
Two teens, both cousins and residents of the Lowndes and Montgomery County areas, were arrested and charged with capital murder in a home less than a mile from where officers discovered an abandoned vehicle in Hayneville on Sunday that was tied to a double murder in Tuscaloosa County. In charging...
Birmingham, Jefferson Co. seek to ‘Restore’ troubled youth to fight youth violence
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new effort to stop gun violence among youth is taking shape in a partnership between the city of Birmingham and Jefferson County agencies. With funding from the City of Birmingham, the Jefferson County Family Court, Jefferson County Youth Detention Center and the Jefferson County Family Resource Center want to implement what they call the RESTORE Program. RESTORE stands for reduce, educate, support, train, organize, realize and empower.
Shots fired during Shelby County vehicle robbery, two suspects arrested
From The Tribune staff reports SHELBY COUNTY — Shots were fired during a robbery in Shelby County on Wednesday, Jan. 11, at approximately 1 p.m. According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of a robbery in the 500 block of Phillips Drive in Vincent. “Deputies met with a male subject […]
Alabama company pleads guilty in case involving worker’s death
ABC Polymer Industries pleaded guilty Tuesday to a willful Occupational Safety and Health Administration standard violation that caused a worker's death.
3 arrested, including parent after 2 underage girls found alone with men at local motel
WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office arrested three people, including a parent after two underage girls were found alone with adult men at a local motel. According to WCSO, officers received calls from a concerned family member that an underage girl was at a local motel in a room with an […]
