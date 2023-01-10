ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, RI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

fallriverreporter.com

25-year-old Massachusetts man arraigned on charges concerning fatal motor vehicle crash in Rhode Island that killed 22-year-old Massachusetts man

A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday on charges concerning a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Massachusetts man. According to Rhode Island State Police, on December 31st, just after 2:30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
LINCOLN, RI
ABC6.com

76-year-old woman crashes into Pawtucket CVS

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket CVS was badly damaged after a hit-and-run that occurred on Newport Avenue. Police said that about 6 p.m., a 76-year-old woman crashed into the building and an unoccupied car in the parking lot before leaving the area. No injuries were reported. Police later...
PAWTUCKET, RI
newbedfordguide.com

New Bedford man arrested by Massachusetts State Police after fleeing Rochester traffic stop

“On Friday, January 6, 2023, at 9:15pm, Officer Alves and Officer Delmonte were in stationary posts monitoring traffic at the intersection of Rt. 105 and North Ave. At this time, Officer Alves observed a gray Infinity sedan fail to stop at the westbound stop sign on North Ave. When it was safe to do so, Officer Alves initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at the intersection of North Ave and Winfield St.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Journal Inquirer

Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery

State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
HARTFORD, CT
ABC6.com

Man, 84, dies after car crash in North Smithfield

NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — An 84-year-old man died after a car crash in North Smithfield earlier this week. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday on Great Road between School and St. Paul streets. Police said Ronald Houle, of Pascoag, was seriously injured in the crash. He...
NORTH SMITHFIELD, RI
Turnto10.com

Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene

(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
PAWTUCKET, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River

The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
FALL RIVER, MA
Turnto10.com

Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire

(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
whdh.com

Two people injured in Roxbury shooting

Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
BOSTON, MA
GoLocalProv

Jury Convicts RI Man for Abusing 4-Month-Old Son

The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Thursday that a Johnston man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of physically abusing his four-month-old son in 2017. On Wednesday, following the conclusion of a five-day jury trial before Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini, the jury found...
JOHNSTON, RI

