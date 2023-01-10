Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Burrillville man killed in North Smithfield crash
The man was identified Thursday as 84-year-old Ronald Houle, a resident of Pascoag.
fallriverreporter.com
25-year-old Massachusetts man arraigned on charges concerning fatal motor vehicle crash in Rhode Island that killed 22-year-old Massachusetts man
A 25-year-old Massachusetts man was arraigned Tuesday on charges concerning a fatal motor vehicle crash that killed a 22-year-old Massachusetts man. According to Rhode Island State Police, on December 31st, just after 2:30 a.m., members of the State Police and Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a motor vehicle accident on Route 146 North, north of Route 116 in Lincoln.
ABC6.com
76-year-old woman crashes into Pawtucket CVS
PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — A Pawtucket CVS was badly damaged after a hit-and-run that occurred on Newport Avenue. Police said that about 6 p.m., a 76-year-old woman crashed into the building and an unoccupied car in the parking lot before leaving the area. No injuries were reported. Police later...
newbedfordguide.com
New Bedford man arrested by Massachusetts State Police after fleeing Rochester traffic stop
“On Friday, January 6, 2023, at 9:15pm, Officer Alves and Officer Delmonte were in stationary posts monitoring traffic at the intersection of Rt. 105 and North Ave. At this time, Officer Alves observed a gray Infinity sedan fail to stop at the westbound stop sign on North Ave. When it was safe to do so, Officer Alves initiated a traffic stop of the vehicle at the intersection of North Ave and Winfield St.
New Bedford man convicted in fatal Fall River stabbing
Nathan Silva, 26, pleaded guilty to a charge of voluntary manslaughter in the January 2020 death of 26-year-old Jorge Vieira.
Hartford man charged with Mansfield armed robbery
State police have arrested a Hartford man in connection with the armed robbery of a gas station in Mansfield in February 2022. During the robbery the cashier reported that a man with a gun forced him to his knees and zip-tied his hands behind his back, while another man emptied the cash register, according to state police.
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facility
According to CBS Boston's sources, a transfer station in Massachusetts was the location where investigators looking into the disappearance of mother Ana Walshe discovered bloody garbage bags, a hatchet, a hacksaw, a rug, and soiled cleaning supplies.
ABC6.com
Man, 84, dies after car crash in North Smithfield
NORTH SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WLNE) — An 84-year-old man died after a car crash in North Smithfield earlier this week. The crash happened just before 11:30 a.m. Monday on Great Road between School and St. Paul streets. Police said Ronald Houle, of Pascoag, was seriously injured in the crash. He...
UPDATE! Mass State Police Announce TWO MORE Sobriety Checkpoints This Week
Boy, the Mass State Police are really trying to start the new year off right concerning getting the message out about the dangers of impaired driving. We're just a few weeks into 2023 and the MSP has already conducted numerous sobriety checkpoints across the Bay State!. Get ready for a...
Turnto10.com
Police: Four children allegedly involved in Barrington day care incident
(WJAR) — Barrington police say no charges have been filed in the case of a day care worker allegedly giving kids melatonin. Police confirmed four kids under the age of 4-years-old were allegedly involved in the incident at Kids Quarters in Barrington. According to police, the owner is cooperating...
Turnto10.com
Car pummels into CVS in Pawtucket before fleeing scene
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police said a woman crashed a car into a CVS Wednesday night before hitting another car and fleeing the scene. Officers responded to a reported hit-and-run at the CVS on Newport Ave in Pawtucket around 5:45 p.m. where they discovered a damaged storefront. Police said the...
Stepdad of woman killed in crash says ‘system isn’t designed for victims’
The New Bedford man charged in a deadly motorcycle crash faced a judge Wednesday.
ABC6.com
Man, 42, involved in fatal Attleboro fire gets charges upgraded to murder
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WLNE) — An Attleboro man involved in a deadly fire two months ago had his charges upgraded to murder, according to authorities. The fire happened on Nov. 18 on Division Street in Attleboro. District Attorney Thomas Quinn said Tuesday that Adam Rollins, who was charged last week...
Warwick man pleads guilty to dealing heroin, gun charge
Investigators seized a kilogram brick of heroin from his home, along with a loaded handgun and more than $337,000 in cash.
fallriverreporter.com
Wife of man missing from Portsmouth says tip was received that he was seen in Fall River
The wife of a Portsmouth man who has been missing for several months says that she received a tip that he may be in Fall River. Family, friends and even strangers have continued to search for 31-year-old Luke Benoit who was last heard from by family at the end of June when they say he made some concerning statements on the phone. The phone has since died or been turned off.
New Bedford man charged with OUI in deadly motorcycle crash
The DA's office said William Botelho, 30, has been charged with vehicular homicide by OUI.
Missing Brown University student found dead
Jeffrey Schlyer reportedly died after he crashed his bike at a construction site near the Henderson Bridge.
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital in Providence fire
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital with a shoulder injury after a fire broke out at a home in Providence. Officials said the fire started in the basement in the back of the house on Crandall Street. The fire extended up to the side of the...
whdh.com
Two people injured in Roxbury shooting
Boston police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury that left two people injured. Police say two people were shot on Valentine Street and drove themselves to get treatment. A car with bullet holes was found outside Brigham and Women’s Hospital and was seen getting towed away early Wednesday morning.
GoLocalProv
Jury Convicts RI Man for Abusing 4-Month-Old Son
The Rhode Island Attorney General’s office announced Thursday that a Johnston man has been found guilty in Providence County Superior Court of physically abusing his four-month-old son in 2017. On Wednesday, following the conclusion of a five-day jury trial before Superior Court Justice Daniel A. Procaccini, the jury found...
