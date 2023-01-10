Read full article on original website
Southern Minnesota News
Waseca project awarded state clean-up grant
Waseca was one of six communities that will receive state funding to clean up a contaminated site approved for redevelopment. The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development’s Contamination Cleanup and Investigation Grant Program announced the awards last week. The city of Waseca was awarded $102,297 in clean-up funding...
KEYC
MnDOT, farmers join forces to combat ‘snow fences’
Next Monday, Vine Faith in Action will be starting their annual six-week Walk With Ease program to help individuals living with arthritis. The New Ulm Fire Department says they were called to a house at the 1100 block of South Franklin Street just before 5:45 p.m. on Sunday evening. Updated:...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato hosting Wellness Fair, Weight Loss Challenge
North Mankato is kicking off a 2023 Weight Loss Challenge with a Wellness Fair Thursday afternoon. The event will be from 4:30 p.m. to 7 p.m at the North Mankato Police Annex and will showcase local businesses and services that can support a health journey. Weigh-ins for the challenge will...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato man injured in crash with semi in Sibley County
A North Mankato man was hospitalized following a crash with a semi in Sibley County Wednesday morning. Troy Schull, 57 was transported to Arlington hospital with non-life threatening injuries following the 10 a.m. crash. The state patrol says Schull’s SUV was eastbound on Highway 19 in Winthrop when the semi...
Southern Minnesota News
Snow removal sparks alleged death threat in North Mankato
A man is behind bars after he allegedly threatened to kill a person for removing snow from a parking lot. Colton T. Lang, 28, is currently in custody in Nicollet County and awaits charges in the incident. North Mankato police responded at 11:14 a.m. Tuesday to a report of the...
Southern Minnesota News
North Mankato home damaged by fire
A North Mankato home sustained significant damages in a fire Monday. The North Mankato Fire Department was called to 809 South Avenue, where they found heavy smoke coming from the front and side door. The residents discovered the fire, but there were no injuries. The fire was extinguished. The home...
KIMT
Driver injured in Freeborn County semi accident
BATH TOWNSHIP, Minn. – A semi rollover in Freeborn County sends the driver to the hospital. The Minnesota State Patrol says Gulled Maxamed Shill, 48 of Savage, was northbound on Interstate 35 when his semi rolled near mile marker 20. Shill suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to...
Southern Minnesota News
Mankato police officer wins award
A Mankato police officer has been recognized for his service as a school resource officer and his work with youth. Officer Keith Mortensen received the 2022 Law Enforcement Meritorious Service Award from the Minnesota South Central Investigators Coalition. Mortensen is the first officer from Mankato Public Safety to receive the...
Southern Minnesota News
Woman hospitalized after New Ulm fire
A woman was hospitalized following a fire in New Ulm on Sunday evening. The New Ulm Fire Department responded at 5:42 p.m. to a house fire at 1111 South Franklin St, where heavy smoke and flames were coming from the rear of the house. A neighbor had helped the lone occupant out of the house, a woman who was later transported to a hospital.
Top 5 Best Pizza Places In Southern Minnesota That Will Make You Say WOW!
Happy National Pizza Week! What is a better way than to celebrate a whole week by eating pizza all week (I'm kidding). But hey, if you want to try the best pizza around southern Minnesota I got you!. When looking at exploreminnesota.com I was ecstatic to see more than one...
Southern Minnesota News
MSU to host NYT bestselling author Matt Goldman
Minnesota State University Mankato will host New York Times bestselling author Matt Goldman during the Good Thunder Reading Series. Goldman will appear at the college on Thursday, January 19. Goldman and Talitha Greaver, MSU’s Robert C. Wright Minnesota Writer’s Scholarship winner, will read from their work from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Centennial Student Union, Rooms 253, 254, and 255.
knuj.net
SLEEPY EYE MAN FACING ASSAULT CHARGES
A Sleepy Eye man is facing charges of assault and domestic assault after an incident in New Ulm Monday. New Ulm Police were called to a residence for a reported domestic. Officers spoke to a victim and the suspect Logan Zinniel. The victim told authorities that they were in the process of ending their relationship when they got into an argument about finances and the argument escalated and Zinniel allegedly became aggressive. The victim said that Zinniel pushed her down several times and injured her wrist. When officers spoke with Zinniel, he told them that the victim kicked and punched him in the arms and hit him in the head and that the only time he pushed the victim was when he was trying to get her away from him. Zinniel was placed under arrest for domestic assault. The victim went to the New Ulm Medical Center for treatment and was diagnosed with an acute fracture of the bone that connects the pinky to the wrist. Zinniel faces charges of felony third-degree assault and misdemeanor assault.
kduz.com
One Injured in Winthrop Crash
A North Mankato man was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Winthrop this morning (Wednesday). The State Patrol says 57-year-old Troy Schull was taken to Arlington Hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The Patrol says he was driving east on Highway 19. A semi-tractor, driven by 58-year-old Timothy Fabian...
Cottonwood County Citizen Online
Man charged with failure to register
A 25-year-old Faribault man faces felony charges for failing to fulfill registration requirements as a predatory offender. According to the complaint, the property manager of Lakeside Apartments notified the Windom Police Department, stating that Allen Vandekieft had been living there for several months. The manager added that Vandekieft was a felon and was not allowed to live there.
algonaradio.com
Warrant Served on Man Wanted in 2021 Case
–A man wanted on a felony charge in Kossuth County dating back to 2021 was taken into custody over the weekend in Algona. According to the Algona Police Department, officers located and arrested 40-year-old Christopher Mathew Stebens just after 3:30 PM on Saturday, January 7th. Online court records show Stebens...
KELOLAND TV
14-year-old arrested after school threat in Windom
WINDOM, Minn (KELO) — A teenager was arrested following an incident at a southwest Minnesota school earlier this week. According to the Windom Police, the department learned from the Windom Area School that there was a possible threat to the building just before 2:30 p.m. Monday. During the investigation,...
