ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockland, ME

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
penbaypilot.com

Frederick E. Peabody, notice

UNION — Frederick E. Peabody, 91, beloved husband of the late Margie Blake Peabody, died peacefully, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Togus VA Hospital, following a brief period of declining health. Family and friends will be invited to visit and attend a Masonic Service this summer, Thursday, July 6,...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Kevin W. Curit, notice

LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. A complete obituary will be published later. There will be a Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Camden American Legion Post #30, 91 Pearl Street, Camden. Condolences and...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Barbara Anne Emery, obituary

BELMONT — Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on January 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.
BELMONT, ME
penbaypilot.com

Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, obituary

SOUTH THOMASTON — Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, 76, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of Pitt H., Jr. and Evelyn Jackson Boyington. During her early years, Florence lived with her family in Kittery until moving with them to Mars Hill.
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Belfast Area Chamber strengthens its Board of Directors

The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members Susan Beemer, of Cornerspring Montessori School, and Erin Merrifield, of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate, have been promoted from within the Board to take on the roles of President and Vice President, respectively. Additionally, Terri Tower, of Camden National Bank, and...
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Eunice Roth Michaels, notice

CAMDEN — Eunice Roth Michaels, 96, of Camden, died on January 5, 2023 at Lakewood Long Term Care in Waterville. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Jamie Clark Cole, obituary

LINCOLNVILLE — Jamie Clark Cole, 58, died of cardiac arrest December 22, 2022. He was born May 13,1964, in Annapolis, Maryland, the son of Katherine (Davidson) and John Owen Cole. Jamie, who most recently resided in Lincolnville, is survived by his two sons, Stuart and James; his mother, Kate;...
LINCOLNVILLE, ME
penbaypilot.com

Douglass C. Knowlton, obituary

CAMDEN — Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Camden, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston, Massachusetts. Douglass was born on September 28, 1990, in Rockland, Maine to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School....
CAMDEN, ME
penbaypilot.com

Wales Park Community Garden applications available for 2023 season

BELFAST — Applications are now being accepted for seven plots and table-height beds that will be available to garden at the Wales Park Community Garden in 2023. All Belfast residents are eligible to apply. Winners will be chosen by a lottery drawing held February 15. Plot applications can be found on the Wales Park Community Garden Facebook page, the City of Belfast Parks & Recreation web page, as well as at the City Clerk’s office at Belfast City Hall, 131 Church St.
BELFAST, ME
penbaypilot.com

Knox County deed transfers

ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 2-6. Appleton. Randy McKee and Morgan McKee to Richard A. Davis and Glenda L. Davis. Martin Zalud to Austin C. Davis. Camden. One Harbor Square LLC to Our Maine Squeeze LLC. Two Harbor...
KNOX COUNTY, ME
WMTW

New search finds no sign of missing Maine man

BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
BOOTHBAY, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director

At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
ELLSWORTH, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County divorces

BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
penbaypilot.com

It takes a village. Thank you, local businesses

I want to thank five local businesses for their generosity in supporting Adas Yoshuron Synagogue’s 31st annual Christmas Day Community Dinner (takeout style), served at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland. Thank you, Belfast Hannaford, for donating reusable grocery bags. Thank you, Fred Ribeck of Ribeck Design Company,...
ROCKLAND, ME
penbaypilot.com

Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital

ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
ROCKPORT, ME
B98.5

Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?

You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
AUGUSTA, ME
townline.org

Couple looks to re-open corner store in East Vassalboro

Tim and Heather Dutton want to reopen the former East Vassalboro Corner Store, beginning with pizza and sandwiches and adding local products (garden produce and crafts, for example) if business goes well. Everyone who spoke at the Jan. 3 Vassalboro Planning Board meeting wanted them to reopen it, too, including...
VASSALBORO, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy