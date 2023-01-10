Read full article on original website
Frederick E. Peabody, notice
UNION — Frederick E. Peabody, 91, beloved husband of the late Margie Blake Peabody, died peacefully, Monday, January 9, 2023 at Togus VA Hospital, following a brief period of declining health. Family and friends will be invited to visit and attend a Masonic Service this summer, Thursday, July 6,...
Kevin W. Curit, notice
LINCOLNVILLE — Kevin W. Curit, 47, of Lincolnville, died on Friday, January 6, 2023 in Lincolnville. A complete obituary will be published later. There will be a Memorial Gathering Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 2 p.m., at the Camden American Legion Post #30, 91 Pearl Street, Camden. Condolences and...
Barbara Anne Emery, obituary
BELMONT — Barbara Anne Emery, 84, of Belmont, passed away of natural causes at Harbor Hill Center in Belfast on January 2, 2023. She was born in Searsmont on July 22, 1938, the daughter of Everett and Shirley Norwood. She attended Hall-Dale High School and later obtained her GED.
Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, obituary
SOUTH THOMASTON — Florence E. ‘Flo’ Leach, 76, died Thursday, January 5, 2023, at her home surrounded by her family. Born at the U.S. Naval Hospital in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, February 14, 1946, she was the daughter of Pitt H., Jr. and Evelyn Jackson Boyington. During her early years, Florence lived with her family in Kittery until moving with them to Mars Hill.
Belfast Area Chamber strengthens its Board of Directors
The Belfast Area Chamber of Commerce Board Members Susan Beemer, of Cornerspring Montessori School, and Erin Merrifield, of RE/MAX Jaret & Cohn Real Estate, have been promoted from within the Board to take on the roles of President and Vice President, respectively. Additionally, Terri Tower, of Camden National Bank, and...
Eunice Roth Michaels, notice
CAMDEN — Eunice Roth Michaels, 96, of Camden, died on January 5, 2023 at Lakewood Long Term Care in Waterville. A complete obituary will be published later. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.longfuneralhomecamden.com. Arrangements are with the Long Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 9 Mountain Street, Camden.
Jamie Clark Cole, obituary
LINCOLNVILLE — Jamie Clark Cole, 58, died of cardiac arrest December 22, 2022. He was born May 13,1964, in Annapolis, Maryland, the son of Katherine (Davidson) and John Owen Cole. Jamie, who most recently resided in Lincolnville, is survived by his two sons, Stuart and James; his mother, Kate;...
Owls Head recognizes longtime Treasurer Pam Curtis
Long time Owls Head town treasurer, Pam Curtis, was presented with a plaque of appreciation by Select Board Chair Gordon Page. Curtis, who has worked for the town for more than a decade, retired December 31.
Owls Head Harbor Master thanks community for help with beach clean-up
I want to thank everyone for all their help with the clean-up of the beach at the end of Harborside Terrace in Owls Head on the morning of January 11. What a great turnout we had and the many hands made light work for sure. I appreciate all those who...
Douglass C. Knowlton, obituary
CAMDEN — Douglass C. Knowlton, 32, of Camden, passed away after a brief illness, in Boston, Massachusetts. Douglass was born on September 28, 1990, in Rockland, Maine to Scott D. Knowlton and Ursula Knowlton. Douglass grew up in Waldoboro and attended local schools. He attended Medomak Valley High School....
Wales Park Community Garden applications available for 2023 season
BELFAST — Applications are now being accepted for seven plots and table-height beds that will be available to garden at the Wales Park Community Garden in 2023. All Belfast residents are eligible to apply. Winners will be chosen by a lottery drawing held February 15. Plot applications can be found on the Wales Park Community Garden Facebook page, the City of Belfast Parks & Recreation web page, as well as at the City Clerk’s office at Belfast City Hall, 131 Church St.
Knox County deed transfers
ROCKLAND — The following deed transfers were recorded in the Knox County Registry of Deeds Jan. 2-6. Appleton. Randy McKee and Morgan McKee to Richard A. Davis and Glenda L. Davis. Martin Zalud to Austin C. Davis. Camden. One Harbor Square LLC to Our Maine Squeeze LLC. Two Harbor...
New search finds no sign of missing Maine man
BOOTHBAY, Maine — There were new searches Wednesday for a Boothbay man who hasn't been seen in more than a week, but there were still no signs of him. The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says Thomas Harris, 60, was last seen on the evening of Monday, Jan. 2, working in his yard outside his home on Butler Road.
Former Bucksport Principal Named New HCTC Director
At the Tuesday, January 10th Ellsworth School Board meeting the School Board approved the hiring of Bill Tracy as the new Director of the Hancock County Technical Center. Tracy replaces Amy Boles, who was the Director and who is now the Superintendent of Schools in Ellsworth. Since 2017 Tracy has...
Waldo County divorces
BELFAST — The following divorces were recently recorded in Belfast District Court. Brandi A. Kazarian, of Jackson, and Christopher A. Springer, of Montville, were married April 6, in Belfast and divorced Dec. 9. Lisa J. Southard, of Orono, and David A. Southard, of Frankfort, were married July 15, 1995,...
It takes a village. Thank you, local businesses
I want to thank five local businesses for their generosity in supporting Adas Yoshuron Synagogue’s 31st annual Christmas Day Community Dinner (takeout style), served at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church in Rockland. Thank you, Belfast Hannaford, for donating reusable grocery bags. Thank you, Fred Ribeck of Ribeck Design Company,...
Family behind Whitney’s Supermarket to launch Whitney’s Variety in Dover-Foxcroft
DOVER-FOXCROFT, Maine (WABI) - The family behind Whitney’s Family Supermarket in Corinth is expanding to Dover-Foxcroft. After a process that took months the family owned gas station and convenience store opened their gas pumps Wednesday. They’re still working to build up the store for their soft opening on January...
Near head-on crash in Rockport sends two to hospital
ROCKPORT — A U.S. Postal Service delivery truck and a Volvo station wagon experienced a near head-on crash, that also involved a third vehicle, around 10:30 a.m., Wednesday morning on Route 1 in Rockport. As a result of the crash, the small van landed on its side in a ditch and required firefighters to extricate the driver.
Remember When This Legendary Maine Restaurant Was A Grocery Store?
You can always tell when someone has lived in an area for a long time by how they refer to old buildings and old businesses. It's true. Even though most of us don't think about it on the regular, many of the buildings that are home to our favorite businesses have been around for many decades. For example, the Dunkin on Bangor Street in Augusta used to be home to another donut place (from north of the border). And, the building that currently houses MIKA in Augusta used to be home to a video store.
Couple looks to re-open corner store in East Vassalboro
Tim and Heather Dutton want to reopen the former East Vassalboro Corner Store, beginning with pizza and sandwiches and adding local products (garden produce and crafts, for example) if business goes well. Everyone who spoke at the Jan. 3 Vassalboro Planning Board meeting wanted them to reopen it, too, including...
