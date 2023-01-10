ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

msn.com

3 Reasons Not to Buy a Home in 2023

There are certain benefits you get to enjoy when you own a home instead of renting one. For one thing, you don't have to follow the rules a landlord sets. Want a giant dog? That's your call. Also, there are tax benefits to owning a home, like getting to deduct the interest you pay on your mortgage.
5 Expert Predictions for the Housing Market in 2023

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. The last three years have been a whirlwind with the housing market going from scorching hot to icy cold in what seems like the blink of an eye. So what does the housing market have in store for us next year?
money.com

Home Values Are Falling the Most in These 7 Cities: Zillow

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. After two years of double digit growth, home values in the United States are falling. Much of that decline is attributable to a steep rise in mortgage rates, which have more than doubled over the past...
WISCONSIN STATE
Eden Reports

Hold Off On Buying: U.S. Home Prices Projected to Fall By 30%

As U.S. house prices fall, should you consider purchasing a home now or wait for further price declines? In Washington State, the median house price has dropped 12.7% from its peak in April 2022. This may make it seem like a good time to buy, but it may be wise to wait until home prices stabilize and reach their expected level for the current mortgage interest rate. There tends to be some lag in the decrease of home prices as it takes a while for the market to adjust and find the new true market price.
WASHINGTON STATE
CNN

Opinion: The worst is over for the stock market

Mark Zandi writes that the worst is over for the stock market, as he expects that the Federal Reserve is close to the end of its interest rate hikes and that a full-blown recession will not materialize this year.
Sourcing Journal

‘Patriotic’ Brand Drops Supplier Over Xinjiang

A veteran-operated clothing company in Georgia has given one of its fabric suppliers the boot after accusing it of “participating in the slave trade” by using cotton from China’s Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, where human-rights abuses against Muslim minorities have taken place. Nine Line Apparel, which touts its made-in-the-U.S.A. T-shirts, hoodies and hats, wrote in a blog post on Thursday that the unnamed supplier had failed a round of isotopic testing, suggesting that it had falsely labeled the origin of its material. The Savannah-based company said that it has made the decision to no longer conduct business with the supplier in...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Federal agencies step in to lead investigation of pool contractor work first exposed by WCCO

MINNEAPOLIS -- New information in an ongoing WCCO investigation. The U.S. Attorney's Office and the FBI are now leading the criminal investigation into a swimming pool contractor.   Charles Workman is accused of taking tens of thousands of dollars from Minnesota families and not finishing the job. There's a major update in the civil investigation filed by the state's attorney general.Family after family say they were fooled by Workman, a contractor they hired to build a swimming pool. Backyards were ripped up with gaping holes left behind. Work on promised pools was left unfinished or not started at all."He ruined my yard,...
MINNESOTA STATE
wealthinsidermag.com

: Stripe reportedly slashes its internal valuation yet again, to $63 billion

Fintech startup and perennial IPO candidate Stripe Inc. has cut its internal valuation for a third time in the past six months, according to a new report. The Information reported Wednesday that the payments company, which is dually headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, and South San Francisco, Calif., has cut the value of its internal shares by about 11%, implying a valuation of about $63 billion. Its internal valuation has been slashed by about 40% since June, according to The Information.

