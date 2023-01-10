Read full article on original website
WHSV
YMCA looks forward after antisemitic messaging graffiti vandalizes mural
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s YMCA leadership is focusing on moving forward after a mural was defaced with antisemitic symbols on Sunday night. Waynesboro Family YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said they have the time and video footage of the individual committing the crime and entering and exiting their space.
Augusta Free Press
Into the future: Reception in downtown Staunton to focus on community
An exhibit by Scott Ballin at the RR Smith Center for Art & History shares maps of America and Virginia from the 1600s through the 1800s. “And the idea is to sort of trace our history,” Ballin said of the exhibit that has been on display for more than a year.
After learning how many families struggle to get basic toiletries, City Schools began providing them free
Charlottesville City School students will now have access to essential supplies, at no cost. All six elementary schools in the city now have an EdZone closet, or an assigned closet filled with necessary items such as toiletries, cleaning supplies, and clothing. “Not everyone has the same amount of access to...
hburgcitizen.com
How Harrisonburg Residents Can Lower Our Carbon Footprint And Address The Housing Crisis
A contributed perspectives piece by Brent Finnegan. Imagine a city in the Shenandoah Valley that is sustainable, prosperous, and affordable. This small, resilient city has the lowest carbon footprint of any city its size in the US. It’s so inherently walkable and bikeable, many residents don’t even need a car for their day-to-day transportation. Families aren’t doubled up in overpriced housing because it’s possible to find decent options in the city that match the size and income level of every local family. And the surrounding county is full of productive farms and healthy forests, not parking lots and low-density suburban sprawl.
Augusta Free Press
City Council eases restrictions on cold weather shelters in Waynesboro
The Waynesboro Area Refuge Ministry got some good news this week from the Office of Community Development. Waynesboro City Council voted Monday night to ease some of the restrictions of their cold weather shelter when it is hosted in the River City. In December, the organization was forced to turn...
WHSV
Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC looking to fill vacant positions to keep 911 operations going smoothly
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - According to the National Emergency Numbers Association (NENA), 911 dispatch departments nationwide are seeing a 15%-20% turnover rate. This has left 911 dispatch offices across the country, including the Harrisonburg-Rockingham ECC with staffing shortages. “Once you find a job you love, you never work another day...
WHSV
Lifelong county resident named Broadway’s assistant town manager
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A year ago, lifelong Rockingham County resident Cari Orebaugh joined the Town of Broadway staff as the director for marketing and development. Now, Orebaugh has been promoted to Assistant town manager, and town manager Kyle O’Brien says there were many reasons she was a good fit for the role.
WSET
Cat tested positive for rabies virus: Central Shenandoah Health District
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — The Central Shenandoah Health District is notifying the public of a rabid stray cat found on the James Madison University campus on December 17, 2022. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA prior to being euthanized and tested positive for rabies on December 22, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District.
NBC 29 News
RHSPCA sets 2023 initiatives to ramp up adoptions
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham-Harrisonburg SPCA said 2023 has begun the same way 2022 ended -- with more and more animals being brought to the shelter. Shelter leaders said in 2022 they had a record year for both intakes and adoptions and they are hoping to find a balance between the two this year.
Augusta Free Press
Stray cat found on JMU campus tests positive for rabies virus
A stray cat found on the James Madison University campus in Harrisonburg in mid-December has tested positive for rabies. The cat was brought to the Rockingham Harrisonburg SPCA on Dec. 17 and tested positive on Dec. 22. The cat was euthanized, according to the Central Shenandoah Health District. While the...
WHSV
New store brings ‘Pop’ of life to shopping in Timberville
TIMBERVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A new store in Timberville had a successful opening day according to town manager Austin Garber. PopShelf opened Friday and Garber said it has brought a steady stream of traffic and customers to the town. The store has gone viral on social media for its low...
Six young puppies found abandoned off Three Notch Road in Louisa, police looking for answers
The puppies are still too young to be without their mother, so police are asking anyone with information on the puppies' owner to contact the Louisa County Sheriff's Office non-emergency number at 540-967-1234.
royalexaminer.com
Chester Gap native receives Naval promotion
According to a Navy media account of the ceremony, Higingbotham, formerly Earley and a native of Chester Gap, Virginia, seized the opportunity to say: “It is a tremendous honor and privilege for me to assume command.” Both parties wished each other well, with warm wishes extended to each other’s families and the future in store for them both. “Treasure the time,” Koonce advised Higingbotham, “It will go by quickly.”
Augusta Free Press
After the flood waters: Augusta County bakery reopens to serve sweet stuff
New Year’s Eve was like any other business day for SweetNanaCakes when the bakery closed at noon after filling holiday wishes. “That’s what my dad used to call my daughter,” Shannon Tinsley said of the bakery’s name. Her daughter, Ceara, is almost 30 years old. But...
wsvaonline.com
Local store not on the cut list
Bed Bath & Beyond confirmed Tuesday that it is closing more stores as it considers filing for bankruptcy protection. The good news is that the Harrisonburg location on Burgess Road is not one of the stores on the cut list. If you remember last August, the retailer announced it would...
breezejmu.org
RCPS Forbes Center field trip investigation finds communication issues
A contentious Rockingham County Public Schools (RCPS) School Board meeting revealed the results of an investigation into a Dec. 8 field trip taken to JMU’s Forbes Center for the Performing Arts after a guardian raised concerns that the field trip was “inappropriate.”. RCPS Superintendent Oskar Scheikl reported that...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health expert: We may be past peak of tripledemic
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Holiday gatherings could result in an increase in respiratory viruses, but an expert at UVA Health say we may almost be past the peak of the tripledemic. Doctor Taison Bell says that it looks like we just hit for the flu and RSV, but he says...
WHSV
Two die in Broadway house fire
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - On Sunday a fire broke out in a Broadway home that claimed the lives of two people, and on Jan. 10 more information was given about the incident. According to a press release from the Rockingham County Fire Marshal’s Office, (RCFMO) at around noon on Jan. 8, the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center received multiple 9-1-1 calls reporting a structure fire with fire showing from the roof of a home located at Deer Cabin Lane in Broadway. When responders got there they reported a lot of fire throughout the house and from the roof. More crews were called in, as well as additional water because of the remote location of the home.
Augusta Free Press
‘This will change almost certainly:’ Waynesboro School Board begins 2024 budget discussion
In its first meeting of 2023, Waynesboro School Board chose Erika Smith as board chair and Debra Freeman-Belle as vice board chair. The board also approved a bid from Nielsen Builders Inc. for renovations to Wenonah Elementary School and Wayne Hills Center. Schools Superintendent Dr. Jeff Cassell said that Gov....
WHSV
Waynesboro sees two instances of anti-semitic vandalism
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The city of Waynesboro dealt with some anti-semitic vandalism on Sunday night. On Monday morning swastikas were found spray painted on a mural on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA building and on a Sheetz billboard along Route 340 between Waynesboro and Stuarts Draft. The YMCA...
