wnewsj.com
Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers
Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
wnewsj.com
WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award
WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
wyso.org
Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings
Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
wnewsj.com
Steed named commissioner president
Kerry Steed was named Clinton County Commissioner president during the commissioners’ first meeting of 2023 on Monday. “Serving the public as President of the Board of Commissioners is the highest honor of my career,” said a statement from Steed. “Putting the community first and working with my fellow Commissioners to implement county wide Broadband, expand Economic Development Opportunities, and satisfy the needs of the taxpayers are my top priorities for 2023.”
wnewsj.com
‘Dems for Kids’ program donates school supplies
The “Dems for Kids” program of the Clinton County Democratic Party recently donated school supplies to each of the elementary schools in the county as they have done since 2001. Supplies include paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and other items students need to complete their work. From left, New Vienna Principal Allen Seitz, Don Spurling, Judy Stapler, and Connie Hardie.
informerpress.com
Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released
State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
wnewsj.com
City elevator gets an update
The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
wnewsj.com
Marriage licenses
WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
WLWT 5
Officials close Bach Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water
UNION TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Officials with the Clermont County Engineer's Office have announced the closing of Bach-Buxton Road in Union Township due to high water. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The road is closed north of Clepper Lane and will...
WKRC
Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Municipal Court reports
WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
Fox 19
Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
wnewsj.com
Returning blighted properties back to productive use
WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.
Fox 19
‘West Clermont Snapchat threat’ sends extra deputies to school Thursday: sheriff
BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - Extra deputies are at West Clermont Middle School and the surrounding area Thursday after an 11-year-old who lives in Michigan made a possible threat on social media, according to the Clermont County Sheriff’s Office. The county’s 911 center received a complaint around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday...
WSAZ
Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County
Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
Ohio Renaissance Festival officials announce intention to ‘detach’ from Village of Harveysburg
WARREN COUNTY — The threat of a new tax has lead the Ohio Renaissance Festival to move to detach from the Village of Harveysburg. In a statement on their website, festival officials announced they had filed a complaint to detach from the village in Warren County. “This basically means...
brookvillestar.net
School board removes book from library
BROOKVILLE — A resident asked the Brookville Local Schools board of education the status of a book in the district’s intermediate/high school library that another resident at a previous board meeting stated was inappropriate for students. At the November board meeting, Johnsville-Brookville Road resident Shawn Miller told the...
Fox 19
Charges filed against officer who worked bar security while employed as Tri-State police chief
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man fired from two local police departments now faces charges in Hamilton County for acting as a security officer without a license. Darnell Pate, formerly the New Vienna chief of police, is charged with prohibited security services. Ohio Revised Code requires security guards to be licensed.
wnewsj.com
Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports
WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug paraphernalia and...
linknky.com
Upcoming road updates in NKY
With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
