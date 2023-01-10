ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

Comments / 0

Related
wnewsj.com

Grant announced by Clinton Streamkeepers

Do you have a water-related program/project in mind but have been unable to implement it due to lack of funding? The Clinton Streamkeepers has money available for water related programs/projects, large and small, in the Little Miami watershed in Clinton and Greene counties. The Clinton Streamkeepers (a 501(c) 3 organization)...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

WC recognizes Brooks with President’s Award

WILMINGTON — Art Brooks came to Wilmington nearly 30 years ago as Wilmington College’s first director of multicultural affairs, a position he held for 19 years that recognizes diversity and inclusion as a hallmark of the Quaker-affiliated institution. The college honored Brooks with the President’s Award for Service and Excellence.
WILMINGTON, OH
wyso.org

Greene County receives state funds to demolish blighted buildings

Greene County is one of the 42 counties taking part in the Ohio Building Demolition and Site Revitalization Program. The county received over $260,000 to demolish six properties – five residential and one commercial. All but two will remain green spaces once they’re torn down. Kristie Tidd is...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Steed named commissioner president

Kerry Steed was named Clinton County Commissioner president during the commissioners’ first meeting of 2023 on Monday. “Serving the public as President of the Board of Commissioners is the highest honor of my career,” said a statement from Steed. “Putting the community first and working with my fellow Commissioners to implement county wide Broadband, expand Economic Development Opportunities, and satisfy the needs of the taxpayers are my top priorities for 2023.”
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

‘Dems for Kids’ program donates school supplies

The “Dems for Kids” program of the Clinton County Democratic Party recently donated school supplies to each of the elementary schools in the county as they have done since 2001. Supplies include paper, pencils, crayons, scissors and other items students need to complete their work. From left, New Vienna Principal Allen Seitz, Don Spurling, Judy Stapler, and Connie Hardie.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
informerpress.com

Adams County: average life expectancy numbers released

State averages by county ranged from 70.7 to 81.7. The data is from 2018-2020. The highest life-expectancy rates for Ohio was Delaware County at 81.7 years, followed by Noble County at 81.2 and Geauga at 80.9. The lowest life-expectancy rates in Ohio come mostly from Southwest and Southeast Ohio, in the Appalachian region. Scioto County leads the list with the average age of 70.7, followed by Pike at 72, Jackson at 72.1, Vinton at 72.4 and Lawrence at 72.7. The average life-expectancy of an Adams County resident is 73.5 years old.
ADAMS COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

City elevator gets an update

The elevator at the City Municipal Building is getting an update. City of Wilmington officials told the News Journal the elevator updates started Monday and would take about two to three weeks. Officials also advised departments on the second floor will accommodate on the first floor if they were unable to use the stairs.
WILMINGTON, OH
wnewsj.com

Marriage licenses

WILMINGTON — Below is a marriage licenses report from Clinton County Probate Court. It includes the names of the couple, their towns of residence, ages and occupations. The following people received a marriage license in December:. • Nathan Leland Smith, 41, a manager, and Mindy Louise Andrew, 38, unemployed,...
WILMINGTON, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Municipal Court reports

WILMINGTON — The following report is compiled using a disposition report provided by Clinton County Municipal Court. The information includes the defendant’s name, age, residence if listed, charge(s) disposed, fine, court costs assessed, jail sentence and any special conditions. An appointed interim judge currently oversees the court, which administers the law in criminal misdemeanor cases.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

Tri-State organization collecting items to help girls for prom

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Tri-State organization is helping high school girls get ready for prom and they could use your help. FOX19 NOW’s Jason Maxwell takes us inside Kenzie’s Closet to see what they need. See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title...
CINCINNATI, OH
wnewsj.com

Returning blighted properties back to productive use

WILMINGTON — Though mostly known for its demolition work, a part of the Clinton County Land Reutilization Corporation’s (“Land Bank”) mission is the rehabilitation of homes back into productive use. Returning abandoned, blighted properties back to productive use is of the utmost importance for the county and its residents and neighborhoods, according to a news release.
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Drug trafficking organization dismantled in Scioto County

Suspects accused of smuggling drugs into jail sentenced. A lengthy investigation into a criminal syndicate has resulted in seven suspects being charged and sentenced. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell Co. incident. Updated: 9 hours ago. Outside prosecutor to investigate possible criminal charges in deadly Cabell...
SCIOTO COUNTY, OH
brookvillestar.net

School board removes book from library

BROOKVILLE — A resident asked the Brookville Local Schools board of education the status of a book in the district’s intermediate/high school library that another resident at a previous board meeting stated was inappropriate for students. At the November board meeting, Johnsville-Brookville Road resident Shawn Miller told the...
BROOKVILLE, OH
wnewsj.com

Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports

WILMINGTON — The following information comes from incident reports provided by the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office. All those arrested are presumed innocent until possibly found guilty in court. The sheriff’s office recently processed these reports:. • Deputies arrested a 48-year-old Wilmington male for alleged drug paraphernalia and...
CLINTON COUNTY, OH
linknky.com

Upcoming road updates in NKY

With the start of a new year comes new updates to the roads in the NKY area. Read on for the full list of road closures, changes and updates in Campbell, Boone and Kenton counties. Campbell:. I-471 Daniel Carter Beard Bridge: Starting Jan. 11, District 6 engineers will be conducting...
KENTON COUNTY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy