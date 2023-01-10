Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
Meet Forsyth County’s first baby of 2023Justine LookenottForsyth County, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Related
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach
ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
Some metro Atlanta schools closing early ahead of severe storms
Clayton County Schools and City of Decatur Schools announced Thursday they plan to end classes early to beat storms expe...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preparing for the severe weather
Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing. Photos released of suspects wanted in DeKalb Co. gas station killing. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Updated: 14 hours ago. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport.
atlantanewsfirst.com
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY BLOG: Tornado Watch canceled for Metro Atlanta, several counties report significant damage
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A strong storm system moves into North Georgia Thursday afternoon bringing with it the threat of damaging winds, hail and brief tornadoes. WATCH LIVE: The First Alert Weather Team has your wall-to-wall coverage as severe weather makes its way across Georgia. Damage reports continue...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newly released body camera footage shows Atlanta Police arresting Terence Stewart at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Jan. 6. According to an Atlanta Police report, a Delta airlines employee called 911 after watching Stewart drive away in a company vehicle. The report says that Delta...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Preparing your home for a storm
Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But that may soon change. Updated: 19 hours ago. Court clerks are legally raking in the cash. But...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Marietta Police urge residents to register with camera network to help solve crimes
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Every second counts when your family’s safety is in jeopardy. It’s why Marietta police are pleading for your help with solving crimes. Police departments across the metro rely on surveillance video to catch suspects but getting their hands on footage takes time.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta airport security breach: 911 call, video of arrest released
ATLANTA - After a suspect took a wild ride around a supposedly secured area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, many questions regarding safety and security have been raised. "The individual was able to scale on the fences. He was seen by high employees of Delta and Southwest. Per our protocol,...
rollingout.com
Atlanta doctor details the pros and cons of CBD use
Dr. Rasean Hodge wants to educate others on CBD. The Atlanta doctor now focuses heavily on growth in this cottage industry. He recently spoke to rolling out about the pros and cons of using the cannabis ingredient. What are some of the positives of using CBD?. CBD is very common....
APD: Man gets inside plane, steals vehicles at Hartsfield-Jackson Airport
ATLANTA — A man was taken into custody after he allegedly stole vehicles and hopped into an airplane cockpit at Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. It happened last Friday shortly before 3:30 a.m. According to a report from the Atlanta Police Department, an officer was dispatched to a call about a suspicious man.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Duluth High School student stabbed during fight
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth High School student was stabbed during a fight near the school’s cafeteria Thursday. The fight occurred shortly before classes began. The student suffered a “superficial injury” before administrators and school resource officers stopped the fight. The student who produced...
WEATHER UPDATE: Kemp orders state of emergency after North Georgia storms
[9:45 p.m.]: Strong winds and falling trees caused damage to power lines Thursday. Efforts to restore power to customers...
Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money
ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
Georgia deputy suspended after posting racist comments on Facebook, officials say
NEWTON COUNTY, Ga. — A Newton County Sheriff’s Office deputy was suspended after being accused of posting inappropriate online comments. Officials told Channel 2 Action News that Deputy Clay Stevens was suspended after he made racist comments on Facebook regarding residents in the Newton County community. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Gas station shootings in metro Atlanta | 2022-2023
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta. Jan.10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of...
Gas prices shoot up across Georgia as nearly-long tax suspension ends
ATLANTA — Gas prices are going up all across Georgia after the state’s long gas tax holiday came to an end Wednesday. Governor Brian Kemp first suspended the state’s gas tax last March, saving Georgians roughly 30 cents per gallon. “Well, it’s crazy. I don’t have to...
Georgia Aquarium educational RV catches fire on I-285 in Clayton
An RV from the Georgia Aquarium caught fire on a busy interstate in Clayton County Wednesday morning, authorities said.
claytoncrescent.org
Sheriff’s race qualifying opens Jan. 23
The Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration has set the qualifying dates for the March 21 special election, which includes the sheriff’s race and a SPLOST measure for Clayton County Schools. Candidates who plan to run for sheriff will be able to file qualification papers Monday, January 23...
Monroe Local News
Casting Agent for Zoltar 2 filming in Loganville and Atlanta seeks stand-ins and background actors
LOGANVILLE, GA (Jan 11, 2022) – Last year, downtown Loganville was transformed into a fictitious town for the filming of the first Apple TV series Zoltar – and it’s in the process of being transformed again for Season 2. Before filming of Season 1, Kristy Daniel, events...
Comments / 0