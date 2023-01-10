ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Georgia schools dismiss classes early as strong storms approach

ATLANTA - School districts in Georgia are changing schedules in response to impactful storms on Thursday afternoon. The Atlanta Public School System has canceled all after-school activities, saying "the safety and well-being of our students and employees will always be a top priority." Clayton County Public Schools announced early dismissal...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preparing for the severe weather

DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Man arrested after allegedly getting into plane’s cockpit at Atlanta airport

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Newly released body camera footage shows Atlanta Police arresting Terence Stewart at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport Jan. 6. According to an Atlanta Police report, a Delta airlines employee called 911 after watching Stewart drive away in a company vehicle. The report says that Delta...
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Upgrades coming to Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A new tower is currently under construction as the hospital expands to serve more patients. When the new tower opens in about two years, it will include a helipad on top of the building and a trauma elevator to get patients to doctors faster.
GAINESVILLE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Preparing your home for a storm

ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta airport security breach: 911 call, video of arrest released

ATLANTA - After a suspect took a wild ride around a supposedly secured area of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, many questions regarding safety and security have been raised. "The individual was able to scale on the fences. He was seen by high employees of Delta and Southwest. Per our protocol,...
ATLANTA, GA
rollingout.com

Atlanta doctor details the pros and cons of CBD use

Dr. Rasean Hodge wants to educate others on CBD. The Atlanta doctor now focuses heavily on growth in this cottage industry. He recently spoke to rolling out about the pros and cons of using the cannabis ingredient. What are some of the positives of using CBD?. CBD is very common....
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Duluth High School student stabbed during fight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Duluth High School student was stabbed during a fight near the school’s cafeteria Thursday. The fight occurred shortly before classes began. The student suffered a “superficial injury” before administrators and school resource officers stopped the fight. The student who produced...
DULUTH, GA
11Alive

Georgia cash assistance | Some still waiting on money

ATLANTA — It's a new year, but some people tell 11Alive they are still waiting on money promised from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office last year. According to state numbers, more than $1 billion was sent to more than three million lower income Georgians since the cash assistance program launched Sept. 20. But more than $235 million of that funding has not been claimed to date.
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

Gas station shootings in metro Atlanta | 2022-2023

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Last year alone Atlanta had 162 homicides according to the Atlanta Police Department. Some of those victims were shot and killed at gas stations across Atlanta. Jan.10: A 17-year-old male was shot multiple times at a Shell gas station in the 5000 block of...
ATLANTA, GA
claytoncrescent.org

Sheriff’s race qualifying opens Jan. 23

The Clayton County Board of Elections and Registration has set the qualifying dates for the March 21 special election, which includes the sheriff’s race and a SPLOST measure for Clayton County Schools. Candidates who plan to run for sheriff will be able to file qualification papers Monday, January 23...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA

