No vote on charter government ordinance at Warren council meeting
According to the Warren City law director, city council has to pass the ordinance to place the issue on the ballot.
County commissioners address concerns over truck purchases
Trumbull County commissioners are addressing concerns over the purchase of several trucks for a county office.
Citizens group holds meeting to petition removal of Commissioner Frenchko
Some residents in Trumbull County are calling for the removal of County Commissioner Niki Frenchcko.
newsonthegreen.com
Customers salute gas station reopening
When the Fuel Express gas station in Brookfield shut down this summer, Diane Powell had to go elsewhere for gas, usually hitting the station on Route 7 at Chestnut Ridge Road in Hubbard Township. “It’s not far, but it’s far enough,” the Sharon woman said of having to go out...
WFMJ.com
Complaints from Valley shoppers included in lawsuit alleging Dollar General overcharges
Ohio’s Attorney General is asking a judge to act on allegations that a retail chain popular in many neighborhoods is advertising one price on store shelves but charging another price at the checkout. Alleging that deceptive pricing is continuing at Dollar General stores, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost has...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | January 11th
Vindicator file photo / January 14, 1997 | Jason Clark, left, and Khaled Tabbara, senior members of the Fitch High speech and debate team, were hamming it up while rehearsing a version of Shakespeare’s ”Romeo and Juliet” 26 years ago. January 11. 1998: George M. McKelvey, who...
Info session set for seniors and their families in Youngstown
Seniors looking for information on local services or adults who are concerned about their aging parents will have the chance to pick up important information next week.
School district going to voters for new building
If you live in Salem, The school board wants you to help pay for a new school building.
City of Youngstown looking for buyer of South Field House
In December, city council approved an ordinance allowing the city to advertise for proposals for the sale of the building.
Local businesses feel effects of high egg prices
The most recent available consumer data shows that a dozen eggs in November 2022 cost, on average, 49% higher than at that time the previous year.
Billboard along busy Butler County intersection causing commotion among community
SUMMIT TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A lot of people in Butler County are upset about a new billboard in the area. They say its offensive and hateful and they want it taken down. If you’re driving along Route 422 in Butler County, you may come across this new billboard that’s raising a lot of eyebrows.
cranberryeagle.com
Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in
The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
Drug treatment facility opens in Niles
Trumbull County has struggled with a high overdose rate. A new facility is helping people step into recovery.
High electricity rates expected in Northeast Ohio this summer due to high wholesale auction prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Electric bills for many people in Northeast Ohio will be higher than usual this summer because FirstEnergy, for the second time, had to buy electricity at a much higher price than it’s paying now. FirstEnergy agreed at a Tuesday auction to pay $97.70 per megawatt-hour...
Firefighters called to small fire at Domestic Uniform in Youngstown
City firefighters were called to Domestic Uniform on Thursday morning to fight a small one.
New superintendent named for Mohawk Schools
Dr. Lorree Houk has been officially hired as the new superintendent of the Mohawk Area School District.
Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
New urgent care facility opens in Youngstown
As development continues along the Glenwood Avenue corridor in Youngstown, a new Quickmed healthcare facility is now open.
WFMJ.com
Lake Milton landscaper accused of pocketing $7,500 down payment for work never started
A Lake Milton landscaper has been arrested after a Canfield woman says she made a down payment on a $37,000 job that was never started. Robert McDonald, 70, was booked into the Mahoning County Jail Tuesday on a theft warrant filed in Canfield Court. According to a sheriff’s department report,...
AEP Ohio responds to customer concerns about proposed rate increase in plan to improve reliability
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A new plan by AEP Ohio wants to improve the company's power grids to avoid outages like the one many residents experienced last summer. But that plan comes with a proposed rate increase. The company submitted the $2.2 billion plan to Public Utilities Commission of Ohio...
