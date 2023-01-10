ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trumbull County, OH

newsonthegreen.com

Customers salute gas station reopening

When the Fuel Express gas station in Brookfield shut down this summer, Diane Powell had to go elsewhere for gas, usually hitting the station on Route 7 at Chestnut Ridge Road in Hubbard Township. “It’s not far, but it’s far enough,” the Sharon woman said of having to go out...
BROOKFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH
WFMJ.com

Years Ago | January 11th

Vindicator file photo / January 14, 1997 | Jason Clark, left, and Khaled Tabbara, senior members of the Fitch High speech and debate team, were hamming it up while rehearsing a version of Shakespeare’s ”Romeo and Juliet” 26 years ago. January 11. 1998: George M. McKelvey, who...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
cranberryeagle.com

Business owner defends billboard; others weigh in

The man who built the billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township defended his messages, which many say are inappropriate. John Placek, who owns a business in Butler County, said he paid $150,000 to erect the electronic billboard on leased property at the intersection with Bonniebrook Road that began displaying his messages on Monday, Jan. 9.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Butler County residents say hateful billboard has no place in community

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — An electronic billboard in Butler County is upsetting a lot of people.The billboard along Route 422 in Summit Township features a swastika. People who live in the area say this type of hate and negativity isn't welcome in their community, and they're working to do something about it."To me, what's on the sign is just not acceptable, it's hate speech," Heidi Priest said.The billboard is privately owned and sits on private property. Some people who live in the area said it doesn't represent their community, but they do believe it does represent the need for a deeper conversation."I...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA

