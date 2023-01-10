ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Hoverboard catches fire, destroying young family's Metairie home

METAIRIE, La. — A hoverboard may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a young family’s house on Purdue Lane in Metairie. Jordan and Stacie Schudmak were asleep early Sunday morning. A little after midnight, they woke up to a loud pop and the sound of their smoke alarms. They “yelled for the kids,” aged 7 and 10, as the house filled with smoke. Downstairs, they passed one of the kids’ hoverboards engulfed in flames.
Covington man accused of shooting at car on Hwy 36 near Abita Springs

ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Authorities say a Covington man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Abita Nursery subdivision near Abita Springs, La. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 36 and Nursery Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot while driving in the area.
Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police

SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is in custody and another is wanted following a string of car thefts at gas stations along Interstate 10. The Slidell Police Department said 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell was linked to ten different vehicle thefts from local gas stations and gyms in the city. Detectives have also identified 21-year-old Daurance McClendon as Price's accomplice. He is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Two found dead inside a Luling home, police investigate

LULING, La. — Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what happened after two were found dead inside a home in Luling. The bodies were found inside a home in the 200 block of 4th Street in Luling Louisiana. The sheriff’s office initially reports that it appears to be a domestic incident that led to the deaths and that there is no threat to the public. The cause of the deaths has not been released by investigators.
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place

NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop

NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo

It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
Krewe of House Floats: Giant octopus attacking Lakeview home

NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in Lakeview that is getting a lot of attention because it features a giant octopus attacking the Soliman family home. This house float started off as a Halloween skeleton second line, but now it has transformed into a Mardi Gras monster, a giant octopus that looks like Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid,” or the Lochness Monster.
