Hoverboard catches fire, destroying young family's Metairie home
METAIRIE, La. — A hoverboard may have been the cause of a fire that destroyed a young family’s house on Purdue Lane in Metairie. Jordan and Stacie Schudmak were asleep early Sunday morning. A little after midnight, they woke up to a loud pop and the sound of their smoke alarms. They “yelled for the kids,” aged 7 and 10, as the house filled with smoke. Downstairs, they passed one of the kids’ hoverboards engulfed in flames.
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside
Louisiana Woman Arrested in Connection with Setting Mother’s Home on Fire with Her Inside. St. James Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) reported on January 10, 2023, that it has arrested a Vacherie, Louisiana woman for allegedly setting her mother’s home on fire while her mother was inside.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish work crew witnessed woman's grisly slaying
The authorities who spent hours looking for Sara Torello began their search after members of a Jefferson Parish work crew saw the 32-year-old woman viciously stabbed in the head, neck and chest as she sat behind the wheel of a nearby car. The crew was setting up to do work...
Woman accused of setting mother’s home on fire with her inside, officials say
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. (WAFB) - A woman was arrested after she allegedly set her mother’s home on fire with her inside on New Year’s Eve, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office. Officials said Kierra Moody, 31, of Vacherie, was booked into the St. James Parish...
WWL-TV
Thieves who crashed truck into Tastee to steal ATM linked to another theft
NEW ORLEANS — Authorities are asking for the public's help to identify two men who have been linked to a brazen ATM theft at a New Orleans donut shop as well as an attempt to steal another machine from a bank. The New Orleans Police Department said the two...
Covington man accused of shooting at car on Hwy 36 near Abita Springs
ABITA SPRINGS, La. — Authorities say a Covington man is in custody following a shooting Wednesday afternoon in the Abita Nursery subdivision near Abita Springs, La. According to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office, deputies were dispatched to the intersection of Highway 36 and Nursery Street after receiving a call that a man had been shot while driving in the area.
Car thief who 'preys' at I-10 gas station wanted by Slidell police
SLIDELL, La. — Authorities say one person is in custody and another is wanted following a string of car thefts at gas stations along Interstate 10. The Slidell Police Department said 20-year-old Frederick Price of Slidell was linked to ten different vehicle thefts from local gas stations and gyms in the city. Detectives have also identified 21-year-old Daurance McClendon as Price's accomplice. He is wanted on a charge of theft of a motor vehicle.
Man in CBD wanted after stabbing on Carondelet Street
It is not know if the victim went to the hospital for treatment.
JPSO police chase ends in crash on Terry Parkway, one suspect arrested
TERRYTOWN, La. — A police chase on the west bank of Jefferson Parish crossed parish lines and ended with a crash on Terry Parkway Thursday afternoon. According to JPSO spokesperson Capt. Jason Rivarde, the chase started when deputies were notified of a stolen car at the corner of Manhattan and LaPalco.
WDSU
New Orleans man creates sign for truck to deter car-breakins
NEW ORLEANS — Martin Schott has had his truck stolen and broken into three times in a matter of days. Schott says it costs $300 every time he has to get his window fixed so he knew he had to figure out a way to stop this from happening again.
New Orleans artist uses faces for annual display of killings
NEW ORLEANS — Year after year, an artist works to make the number of murders, more than just numbers. And he takes his display straight to city leaders. But this year, his display and the reaction it got were different than they were to his efforts in the past.
Two found dead inside a Luling home, police investigate
LULING, La. — Detectives with the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office are working to determine what happened after two were found dead inside a home in Luling. The bodies were found inside a home in the 200 block of 4th Street in Luling Louisiana. The sheriff’s office initially reports that it appears to be a domestic incident that led to the deaths and that there is no threat to the public. The cause of the deaths has not been released by investigators.
cenlanow.com
Bourbon Street cleared out, Mardi Gras restrictions in place
NEW ORLEANS – If the freezing weather will not keep crowds out of the French Quarter, the cops say they will. New Orleans’ new restrictions are intended to limit large gatherings. In a matter of minutes Friday night, police cleared out the most famous street for Mardi Gras...
Thieves grab ATM, shoot cameras after smashing truck into donut shop
NEW ORLEANS — Witnesses say thieves smashed a pickup truck into the front of a New Orleans donut shop on Tuesday morning before stealing the store's ATM. Employees tell WWL-TV the crash happened after 4:30 a.m. at the Tastee Donuts in the 2500 block of Esplanade Avenue. They say a car smashed into the front of the building prompting them to run out the back of the building to safety.
Family remains hopeful as search for Mandeville fisherman continues
NEW ORLEANS — The search for 44-year-old Billy Coile of Mandeville continued on Tuesday. According to his brother-in-law, Richard Lyons, Coile is a father of two, husband and avid fisherman. “If Billy wasn’t at home with his family or at work, he was on the water," Lyons said.
iheart.com
VIDEO: New Orleans Man Fights Car Thief Using A Pot Of Gumbo
It may sound like a fake headline someone made up as a "Louisiana Man" joke, but this one really happened. According to the Daily Mail, a New Orleans man walked out on Christmas day to find someone stealing his car in broad daylight. He was carrying a pot of gumbo and wound up throwing it at the windshield. The thief tried to run him down, but the man jumped onto the hood and reached in through the sunroof to fight the man behind the wheel.
New Orleans finally goes a day without a shooting
It took eleven days, but New Orleans finally went an entire day without any reported shootings in the city in 2023. NOPD reports show that from just after 4:00pm on Tuesday, January 10th, until at least 7:00am…
Report: Thieves steal donut shop ATM
Employees said two armed men got out of the truck and tried to shoot security cameras. The suspects eventually used the truck to remove the cash machine before driving away.
cenlanow.com
Krewe of House Floats: Giant octopus attacking Lakeview home
NEW ORLEANS — There’s a house float in Lakeview that is getting a lot of attention because it features a giant octopus attacking the Soliman family home. This house float started off as a Halloween skeleton second line, but now it has transformed into a Mardi Gras monster, a giant octopus that looks like Ursula the Sea Witch from “The Little Mermaid,” or the Lochness Monster.
NOPD arrest suspect accused of stealing air conditioning units
The NOPD says on Saturday (Jan. 7) just after 10 a.m., officers responded to a report of a suspicious person at a home 8200 block of Green Street
WWL
