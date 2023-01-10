Read full article on original website
Salina Man Facing 4th DUI Charge
A Salina man who gave police a fake name during a traffic stop was taken into custody Wednesday morning for suspected DUI. Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that an officer working a school zone on West Republic noticed an SUV with an expired plate drive past and pulled him over.
Man Facing Gun, Drug Charges
A Salina man is facing drug and weapons charges after a patrol officer and his K9 partner took action. Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before midnight on Wednesday, the driver in a Ford Ranger pulled out of a gas station on North 11th Street without turning on the headlights.
6 Most Wanted Arrests
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted went online over the weekend, and already a half-dozen of them have been caught. According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrests include:. Katie Jane Bailey-Rios. Andre Javon McMiller. Michelle Renee Rutz. Shawn Dean Vermillion. Briana Kelly Watkins.
Two Killed in Wrong-Way Crash
A wrong-way crash on Interstate 70 near Fort Riley Monday night killed two people and badly injured a third. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2015 Chevrolet Cruze was headed east in the westbound lanes of I 70. It struck an oncoming Hyundai Elantra head-on. The driver of the...
Expanded Most Wanted Online
A new larger list of Salina’s Most Wanted is online. The first weekend of each month a new list of Salina’s most wanted is released. The first list of 2023 is online now. The January list of Salina’s Most Wanted looks a little different. In an effort to clear up numerous outstanding warrants that are currently active, it has been doubled to a list of 48.
Charles Laurence Rindt
Charles Laurence Rindt, 85, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 8th, 2023. Charles was born in White City, Kansas on August 7, 1937, a son of Nora Emilie (Heideman) and Oscar Robert Rindt. He retired from the Salina Police Department after 22 years, worked for Salina Concrete, and Durham...
Dennis D. Jorgensen
Dennis D. Jorgensen, 75, of Salina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023 at the Salina Regional Healthcare Center, Salina. Dennis was born on February 8, 1947 in Salina to the late Lyle D. Jorgensen and Gladys Marie (Poore) Lagroon. He graduated from Salina Central High School. He worked as...
FAA Glitch Not Felt in Salina
Flights out of the Salina Airport ran on time Wednesday following a nationwide delay for air travelers. The Department of Transportation is investigating what led to Wednesday’s FAA computer glitch that grounded all commercial flights for a short time. Tim Rogers, Executive Director at the Salina Airport Authority joined...
Dennis William Greene
Dennis William Greene, 75, Salina, died Saturday, January 7, 2023. Dennis was born July 5th, 1947. He was raised in Solomon, KS and has resided in his home north of Salina for 49+ years. In 1967-68, he served in the Army during Vietnam as a Green Beret paratrooper for the...
Billy Ray Booe
Billy Ray Booe, passed away on 7 January 2023 at Smokey Hill Health and Rehabilitation Center in Salina, KS. at the age of 92. He was born on 7 August 1930 in Gravitte, Arkansas, to Ennis and Marcena (Henry) Booe. He was the first of four children which includes brothers Kurt, Richard and his sister Edith.
Indoor Roller Skating to Return
Indoor roller skating has not been available in Salina since the Starlite Skate Center closed back in May of 2019 to make way for a car wash. But that’s about to change. Though it won’t be a full fledged roller skating rink, the District Eat and Play Salina will soon offer roller skating. A multi-purpose room at the family entertainment facility located in the Central Mall is being re-purposed to allow for skating events.
Helen “Flo” Nelson
Helen “Flo” Nelson, 95, of Salina, Kansas, passed away Wednesday, January 4th, 2023. Helen was born in Milo, Kansas on April 18, 1927, a daughter of Hazel B. (Saunders) and Royal S. Hills. She was a member of University United Methodist Church in Salina. On February 17, 1946,...
Boil Advisory For Saline County Water District
A boil water advisory was issued Wednesday for a Saline County rural water district. The Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) has issued a boil water advisory for Saline County Rural Water District 1 public water supply system located in Saline County. Customers should observe the following precautions until...
City Preparing For Wintry Mix
With weather forecasts expecting a wintry mix of light snow Wednesday evening moving through Thursday morning, the City of Salina will be pre-treating bridge decks and other elevated surfaces with rock salt to help prevent icing. According to the City of Salina, the Streets work group plans to have additional...
2023 Salina Invitational Tournament Brackets Announced
The 2023 Salina Invitational Tournament brackets were released on Wednesday morning. The tournament will begin on Thursday, January 19th at Salina South and Salina Central High Schools. Consolation brackets in 2023 will be played at Salina Central, while the Championship side will be hosted once again by Kansas Wesleyan University.
River Festival Seeking Input
Smoky Hill River Festival organizers are seeking input. According to Salina Arts and Humanities, to better understand the needs and preferences of Festival volunteers, they are requesting responses to a short survey by potential, past, and current volunteers. “It has been over ten years since we surveyed volunteers to understand...
Andover sweeps Salina Central Tuesday
Andover and Salina Central renewed their AVCTL rivalry on Tuesday night. Salina Central defeated the Trojans three times a season ago, but on Tuesday, the Trojans would get the better of the Mustangs. Andover Junior Brooke Walker torched the nets, scoring a game-high 30 points in the contest. Salina Central...
No. 17 Coyotes upset No. 4 Southwestern 83-77
Inside Mabee Arena, it’s Alex Littlejohn (SO/Newton, Kan.)’s world, and the rest of us just live in it. Kansas Wesleyan’s superb sophomore scored 24 points and pulled down a career high 19 rebounds on Wednesday night as the No. 17 ranked Coyotes knocked off the No. 4 ranked Southwestern Moundbuilders 83-77 in front of a large, boisterous and supportive crowd inside Mabee Arena.
Salina Symphony Planning Gala
The Salina Symphony is planning a gala event. The organization says the symphony will present a “Once Upon a Time” Gala Saturday, February 18, at the Salina Country Club. Organizers are planning an enchanted evening complete with captivating music, signature cocktails, an elegant dinner, and live auction. The highlight of the evening will be a concert featuring music inspired by classic fairytales performed by the Salina Symphony under the direction of Music Director Yaniv Segal.
Maria Julia Valladares
Maria Julia Valladares was born to late Antonio Montes and Lucila Funes. She was born in San Salvador, El Salvador on May 27th, 1932. She came from a very large and loving family of 6 brothers and 3 sisters. Coming from a large family would later make her have a large family of her own.
