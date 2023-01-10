ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Four North Alabama murder convicts are up for parole

By Kait Newsum
WHNT News 19
 2 days ago

WARNING: Some of the details included in these cases may be graphic for some. Please use discretion.

ALABAMA (WHNT) — Four North Alabama convicts are up for parole this week. These are their stories.

Two arrested after 11 people shot during 21st birthday party in Huntsville

Franklin County

Jason Dewane Green, 47, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the death of his live-in girlfriend, 27-year-old Shay Nicole Ledlow in 2011.

Green was originally charged with murder for Ledlow’s death after her body was found in their shared Russellville home that January.

According to court records, the couple had been dealing with domestic problems. On the night she died, Ledlow called her mother, screaming for help. Police were already at the home when Ledlow’s mother pulled up.

Police searching for son who allegedly shot, killed father in Monday night shooting

The 27-year-old had just been pronounced dead.

Jason Green (ADOC)

Franklin County District Attorney Joey Rushing said shortly after Ledlow’s call to her mother, Green called 911 to say that his girlfriend had just shot and killed herself. Rushing said the evidence inside the home told a different story.

Investigators, according to Rushing, said her body had been “posed to look like a suicide,” adding that the gun had been moved.

Green was arrested that night and was charged with murder. He was released just days later after posting a $400,000 bond.

A plea agreement was reached in 2015 before his trial was set to begin. He pleaded guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter at the “last minute.”

Part of that agreement was that he wouldn’t receive the maximum sentence of 20 years. Circuit Court Judge Terry Dempsey instead sentenced Green to 19 years in prison .

One arrested in connection to Thanksgiving shooting in Ardmore involving four teenagers

Despite numerous attempts to appeal his conviction, Green has remained in custody since his sentencing in 2015.

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC), Green’s parole hearing is set for Tuesday, January 10.

Limestone County

Christopher G. Harris was just one of the men implicated in the brutal killing of Barbara Ann Wilson in February 1996, when he was just 16 years old.

On February 22, 1996, Wilson’s daughter, who we will refer to as “Anderson,” arrived to pick up her 2-year-old daughter from her mother’s house, but the toddler instead came outside and greeted her. Anderson went inside to find the home ransacked.

The 2-year-old told Anderson that Wilson “was asleep,” leading her to the guest bedroom.

Wilson’s body was lying on the bed, naked and gagged with a sock. Marks on her arms indicated she had been bound, and the cord from the kitchen phone was found underneath her body. There were three cuts on her left hand, and a knife was found on a shelf on the headboard above the bed.

The autopsy report would later show Wilson’s cause of death was smothering.

Christopher Harris (ADOC)

A TV, jewelry and Wilson’s 1993 Cadillac were all missing. The car would later be found in Kentucky, and the co-defendant, Daryl Turner, was accused of pawning the TV at a local pawn shop the same day Wilson was killed.

Turner was convicted of capital murder, rape, robbery, burglary, and theft in connection with the death of Wilson before Harris’ trial even began.

During testimony, Harris said Turner and another unnamed suspect had sex with Wilson, adding that the 2-year-old was present and crying while all of this was taking place before the suspects took her to a separate room.

Harris was arrested four years after the crime and was later convicted of felony murder during a robbery and first-degree burglary. He was sentenced to life in prison and has currently served nearly 27 years at the Bullock Correctional Facility.

Harris’ parole hearing is set for Tuesday, January 10.

Another inmate dies at William Donaldson Correctional Facility

Madison County

According to ADOC’s records, Marcus Antonio Horton has been serving a life sentence for a Madison County murder conviction since 1997.

Marcus Horton (ADOC)

News 19 has researched in numerous ways to find information on the crime, but due to the age of the incident, was unable to find any digital records that detailed what happened.

If you have any information that pertains to the case or about Horton’s conviction, contact the Digital Team here.

Horton’s parole hearing is set for January 10.

Lauderdale County business owner wanted in connection to construction fraud investigations

Madison County

Leon Michael Jolly was convicted of murder in connection to the 2006 death of his girlfriend, Martha Ann Hardy.

On February 1, 2006, Hardy’s lifeless body was found by her son rolled in a bedsheet and stuffed inside a closet.

Leon Jolly (ADOC)

Jolly, 37 at the time, was charged with her murder nearly 15 hours after the discovery.

Neighbors along the South Plymouth Road area said the pair had been living together for less than six months at the time of her death, adding that Hardy was always “waving and smiling,” with Jolly always gone by 7:30 a.m.

Following his conviction, Jolly was sentenced to 30 years, of which he has served just over 15 years at the Childersburg Community Work Center.

Jolly’s parole hearing is scheduled for January 12.

WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

