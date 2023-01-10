Read full article on original website
Related
Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’
A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
'It's Disgusting!': Fans Lash Out At Meghan Markle & Prince Harry For Describing Nottingham Cottage As 'Small'
When Meghan Markle and Prince Harry described Nottingham Cottage in the second half of their Netflix docuseries, fans were less than pleased with the couple. "As far as people were concerned we were living in a palace. [But] we were living in a cottage," the 38-year-old said in the series. "On palace grounds. Kensington Palace sounds very regal of course, it does say palace in the name, but Nottingham Cottage was small.""The whole thing was really small on a slight lean with low ceilings. Whoever lived their before must have been small," Harry added, referring to Prince William and Kate...
Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Meghan Markle ‘Collapsed’ In a Security Guard’s Arms and Started Crying After Her Final Royal Engagement: ‘I Tried So Hard’
Meghan Markle says she ‘collapsed’ in a security guard’s arms and started crying after she completed her final royal tour. Here's what she revealed about her and Harry's last royal tour.
Popculture
Key Royal Family Member Reportedly 'Declared War' on Meghan Markle Before Prince Harry Marriage
Amidst all of the talk surrounding Harry & Meghan, a new report has emerged about how one member of the royal family allegedly treated Meghan Markle. According to Radar Online, Camilla, the Queen Consort and wife of King Charles III, plotted against Meghan prior to her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry. She allegedly did not approve of Meghan and Harry's relationship, with the tension between herself and Meghan apparently reaching a boiling point before the nuptials.
Royal Family Believes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Are ‘Digging Themselves Into a Deeper Hole’
A tense situation. The premiere of Harry & Meghan has come and gone, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's struggle with The Firm is just beginning, an insider exclusively reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. “The general consensus amongst the royals is that Harry and Meghan aren’t doing themselves any favors by speaking […]
Prince Harry’s Memoir Hinted the Frustrating Reason Why Every Woman in the Family Wears Little to No Makeup
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Have you ever wondered why the women in the British Royal Family don’t wear a lot of makeup? Like, how come we never see them with red lipstick or colorful eyeshadow? Before, you could easily brush it off as it wasn’t their preference, Royal protocol, etc. But thanks to Prince Harry’s memoir Spare, it seems there’s another reason: King Charles III.
Prince Harry Felt Meghan Markle Was Stealing the Royal "Limelight" Just Like Princess Diana Once Did
It was threatening to other royals, apparently.
Prince Harry Claims Some Royal Family Members ‘Decided to Get in Bed With the Devil’ to ‘Rehabilitate’ Their Public Personas
Dancing with the devil? Prince Harry claimed that some of his family members would stop at nothing to repair their public personas — even if they had to hurt other royals. The Duke of Sussex, 38, said during his ITV interview, which aired on Sunday, January 8, that after “many, many years of lies being […]
Prince Harry ‘Wanted to Go Home’ After Seeing Prince William at Prince Philip’s Funeral
Prince Harry reportedly recalled seeing Prince William at Prince Philip's funeral in his 'Spare' memoir, noting changes in his brother's appearance before asking himself one question.
Body Language Expert Says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Were ‘In a State of Panic’ During Their ‘Freedom Flight’: ‘They Felt Exposed’
A body language expert says Meghan Markle and Prince Harry were 'in a state of panic.' Here's what the expert shared about their behavior after leaving the royal family.
Expert Says Prince Harry’s Body Language in Netflix Docuseries Indicates He ‘Never Intends’ to Return to the Royal Family
A body language expert points out the moment Prince Harry seems to indicate he 'never intends to return to the royal family' in the Netflix series Harry and Meghan.
Prince Harry reveals two things he misses about life in the royal family
Prince Harry has opened up about the two things he misses about life in the royal family, in his new Netflix documentaryHarry and Meghan.In March 2020, Harry and Meghan officially stood down as senior royals, in a process that became known as “Megxit”.Since then, the couple have bought a multimillion-pound home in the celebrity enclave of Montecito in California and launched a non-profit foundation called Archewell.They also signed lucrative deals thought to be worth well over £100 million with Spotify and Netflix and, as part of the Netflix deal, the couple have released the new docuseries, Harry and Meghan.When...
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry Not Backing Down From Sharing Horrid Details About Living in Royal Palace
Since leaving the royal palace, Meghan Markle and her husband Prince Harry are not backing about their struggles with the royal family, the British tabloids and life in the UK. “I wasn’t just being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves,” the Duchess of Sussex disclosed...
Harry Still Wants His & Meghan’s Kids to ‘Have Relationships’ With the Royals—Meet Their Son & Daughter
They may be the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to the rest of the world, but for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s kids, they’re just mom and dad. Harry and Meghan share two kids. They welcomed their first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor in 2019, followed by their second child, daughter Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor, in 2021. “It’s magic,” Meghan told reporters in 2019 after Archie’s birth. “It’s pretty amazing and, I mean, I have the two best guys in the world, so I’m really happy.” Harry added, “It’s been the most amazing experience I can ever possibly imagine. How any woman...
See inside Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's first home, a 'leaning' 1,324-square-foot cottage on Kensington Palace grounds
According to The Guardian, Prince Harry wrote in his new book, "Spare," that Prince William physically attacked him at the cottage in 2019.
Prince Harry Reveals He's Spent 'The Last Six Years' Attempting To Privately 'Get Through' To The Royal Family
Prince Harry has had a rocky relationship with certain members of his family ever since he made the shocking decision to leave his royal duties and move to the United States with his wife, Meghan Markle. Now, in a snippet of the highly anticipated sit-down with ITV's Tom Bradby, Harry admitted he's privately spent years attempting to work things out with them, long before penning his tell-all memoir. "I have spent the last six years trying to get through to my family privately," he explained after being asked about his decision behind releasing his book as well as the Netflix...
Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare, but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton, who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public. The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers....
Prince Harry: Royal family is a ‘death cult’ — Windsor Castle is a ‘tomb’
Prince Harry’s new bombshell memoir is turning out to be quite the grave affair for the royal family. The Duke of Sussex, 38, wrote many shocking anecdotes about his life as the “Spare” heir to the British throne — but none more bizarre than describing his family as a “death cult.” While his much-hyped, highly guarded tell-all isn’t set to be officially released until Jan. 10, early copies were spectacularly leaked in Spain last week. While looking back at his memories of time with his estranged brother Prince William, Harry noted in his book that their lives “were built on death” and...
Prince Harry defends details about royal family in memoir
‘I don’t know how staying silent is ever going to make things better,’ Duke of Sussex tells interviewer
Comments / 0