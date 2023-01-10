ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed

Carlos Correa has agreed to a contract with the Minnesota Twins after negotiations with the New York Mets fell apart, and it sounds like the star shortstop has secured more guaranteed money with his new deal. Correa and the Mets initially agreed to a 12-year, $315 million contract after the San Francisco Giants backed out... The post Mets’ final offer to Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Yardbarker

Mets drop the ball on Carlos Correa in wild turn of events

After nearly three weeks, the Carlos Correa saga has finally come to an end. Unfortunately, for the New York Mets, on some bitter terms. Mets lose out on Carlos Correa, who is wrapping up deal with Twins:. Per Jeff Passan of ESPN, Correa and the Minnesota Twins are finishing up...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
OnlyHomers

Washington Commanders Fire Coach

The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBC Sports

Report: Carlos Correa set to re-join Twins in surprise twist

The Carlos Correa saga seemingly has landed the star shortstop right back where he started. Correa is finalizing a six-year, $200 million contract with the Minnesota Twins, ESPN's Jeff Passan reported Tuesday. The 28-year-old shortstop, who spent the 2022 season in Minnesota after seven years with the Houston Astros, originally...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview

The Indianapolis Colts were an absolute disaster this season, finishing with a 4-12-1 record that highlights the many questions about their future moving forward. Their head coaching situation is one of those many questions, but owner Jim Irsay provided some insight into their coaching search on Thursday by revealing that they interviewed a highly acclaimed Read more... The post NFL world reacts to Colts latest head coaching interview appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

New York Giants Wild Card Weekend Story Lines

Yep, that's right. The New York Giants are in the playoffs for the first time in six years, even though, according to some prognosticators, they have no business being in the postseason. But here they are, about to face the Minnesota Vikings, the third-seeded team in the NFC tournament and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
San Luis Obispo Tribune

A Look at the Cleveland Browns Rollover Cap Space From 2022

With the off-season nearly here in the NFL, cap space is going to play a large part in how teams are going to operate in the 2023 off-season. According to ESPN's Field Yates, the Cleveland Browns will roll over $27.5 million dollars in cap space from 2022. There Browns will...
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy