ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

AP source: Correa reaches $200M, 6-year deal with Twins

By RONALD BLUM
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VacvP_0k9pNppO00
1 of 7

Carlos Correa reversed course for a second time, agreeing Tuesday to a $200 million, six-year contract that keeps him with the Minnesota Twins after failing to complete deals with the New York Mets and San Francisco Giants, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press.

The agreement for the All-Star shortstop could be worth $270 million over 10 seasons if Correa remains healthy. The contract is subject to a successful physical, the person said, speaking to the AP on condition of anonymity because the agreement was not announced. Correa was in the Minneapolis area on Tuesday for the physical, the person said.

Correa agreed Dec. 13 to a $350 million, 13-year contract with the Giants, who scheduled a news conference a week later to announce the deal, then called off the announcement hours before it was set to begin over concerns with a right ankle injury Correa sustained in 2014.

Correa agreed that night to a $315 million, 12-year deal with the Mets, who also had concerns about the ankle after a Dec. 22 physical and held off finalizing the agreement while attempting to negotiate protections.

His Twins agreement calls for an $8 million signing bonus, half payable next month and half in February 2024, and salaries of $32 million in each of the first two seasons, $36 million in 2025, $31.5 million in 2026, $30.5 million in 2027 and $30 million in 2028.

Minnesota’s deal includes options for $25 million in 2029, $20 million in 2030, $15 million in 2031 and $10 million in 2032, salaries that would become guaranteed if Correa has 575 plate appearances in 2028, 550 in 2029, 525 in 2030 and 502 in 2031. The deal could be worth $225 million over seven seasons, $245 million over eight years and $260 million over nine seasons.

Correa’s options also could be triggered by a top-five finish in MVP voting, a Silver Slugger award or World Series or League Championship Series MVP.

After the physical, the Mets were willing to guarantee $157.5 million over six seasons, the person said.

While the guaranteed money kept decreasing in each successive agreement, the average annual value increased from $26.9 million with San Francisco to $33.3 million with Minnesota. New York’s deal originally would have guaranteed $210 million in the first eight seasons.

Correa left Houston and joined the Twins last offseason for a $105.3 million, three-year deal that included opt-outs after each season. He pulled out of the deal after making $35.1 million in 2022 to chase a longer-term contract.

Correa’s agent, Scott Boras, maintained last month the player’s 2014 surgery to repair a broken right tibia should not have been an issue. Dr. Kevin Varner, chairman of the Department of Orthopedics at Houston Methodist Hospital, operated on Correa.

Boras in prior years had worked out medical issues in contracts for Ivan Rodriguez and Magglio Ordóñez with Detroit and for J.D. Drew and J.D. Martinez in Boston.

Correa, the first overall pick in the 2012 amateur draft and the 2015 AL Rookie of the Year with Houston, has a .279 batting average with 155 homers and 553 RBIs in eight major league seasons. He also has been a stellar postseason performer, with 18 homers and 59 RBIs in 79 games.

The two-time All-Star and 2021 Gold Glove winner raved about his time with Minnesota and how much he and his family enjoyed the community, maintaining all along the Twins were in the mix even with the bigger spenders pursuing him in a particularly lucrative offseason for shortstops. Xander Boegarts, Trea Turner and Dansby Swanson all struck it rich, too.

Minnesota made no secret of a strong desire to offer a contract like no other in the history of the midmarket franchise, with a $184 million, eight-year deal to extend catcher Joe Mauer in 2010 the previous record for amount and length. Twins players who were close to Correa kept in touch with the native of Puerto Rico, lobbying him to return.

The Twins had their limits, though. They acquired shortstop Kyle Farmer in a trade with the Reds for insurance at the position while top prospect Royce Lewis continues his recovery from a torn ACL expected to keep him out for at least the first half of this season.

Under owner Steve Cohen, the Mets have become baseball’s biggest spender. Correa’s addition would have put New York on track for a luxury tax payroll and tax assessment of more than $500 million this year.

___

AP Sports Writer Dave Campbell in Minneapolis contributed to this report.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
104.5 The Team

New York Yankees Dump Ex-Outfielder From Broadcast Booth

Cameron Maybin was a good Major League Baseball player. He was never great but he was talented enough to find himself playing for 10 different teams over 15 seasons in the big leagues. Maybin's transition to the TV broadcast booth for games and analysis has definitely been solid. Unfortunately, just like his MLB career, the outfielder will be moving on to a new booth next season and it doesn't seem like Cameron Maybin wanted to leave.
BRONX, NY
OnlyHomers

Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach

The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Padres interested in 400 HR Club member

The San Diego Padres have once again had a bountiful offseason. The big-spending Padres acquired All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts earlier this offseason. San Diego isn’t stopping there, as they’ve reportedly sought out a member of the 400 Home Run Club. San Diego is rumored to be interested in...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender

The Nelson Cruz Show is officially back on the air for a 19th season. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the veteran slugger Cruz has signed a one-year deal worth $1 million with the San Diego Padres. Cruz is expected to get ample at-bats for the Padres at the designated hitter spot, Passan... The post Nelson Cruz lands deal with NL contender appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Mets’ final Carlos Correa contract offer before Twins deal, revealed

The New York Mets and Carlos Correa were deep into contract negotiations after the prized shortstop’s deal with the San Francisco Giants fell through. Amid reports that the Mets and Correa were hoping to come to an agreement of their own, it ended up being the Minnesota Twins who cut the line and signed Correa to a six-year, $200 million deal. The Mets’ final offer to Correa has now been revealed, via a rumor from Bob Nightengale of USA TODAY, who indicates Cohen and Co. put forth a six-year, $157M deal that would’ve been worth $315 million over the course of 12 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Correa goes back to Minnesota, signs with Twins

The Carlos Correa saga is over, as he ultimately signed with the Minnesota Twins on a six-year contract. Jon Heyman detailed the Mets’ two-week attempt to save the Correa contract, and also writes the team shouldn’t be down after not landing him. Steve Cohen needed Carlos Correa, even...
WFMZ-TV Online

Twin Valleys' AJ Alexy is headed to the Minnesota Twins

MINNEAPOLIS, Pa. - Former Twin Valley baseball standout is headed to the Minnesota Twins via trade. AJ Alexy will be teammates with Carlos Correa in the Twin City. Alexy, 24, was claimed off waivers by the Washington Nationals back in December. He had spent the two seasons within the Texas Rangers organization before being let go.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MLB

5 reasons the Correa contract is important to Twins

MINNEAPOLIS -- When dealing with a player of Carlos Correa’s caliber, it goes without saying that it’s an incredibly important roster move to bring him into the mix -- as the Twins did again on Wednesday on a stunning six-year, $200 million deal that can range up to 10 years.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Larry Brown Sports

Mets could sign former NL MVP?

After their deal for Carlos Correa collapsed like a Jenga tower, the New York Mets appear to be moving on to other priorities. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reported Wednesday that the Mets are interested in five-time All-Star Andrew McCutchen as a potential fourth outfielder. The report notes that the Mets are already set... The post Mets could sign former NL MVP? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC Sports

Phillies roster breakdown after latest set of trades and signings

The Phillies have accomplished pretty much everything they set out to accomplish this offseason, landing their top target in Trea Turner, a mid-rotation starter in Taijuan Walker and three late-inning relievers in Craig Kimbrel, Gregory Soto and Matt Strahm. They filled their need for the fourth dependable starter they didn't...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Yankees nearly executed trade with Diamondbacks for star defensive outfielder

The New York Yankees have taken a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot, but management does seem to believe that Oswaldo Cabrera and Aaron Hicks can compete for the starting gig. Cabrera showcased elite defensive metrics in the outfield last season over 44 games, earning 9 defensive runs saved and 13 defensive runs saved across all positions. Hicks had another down year, making him unreliable at this point in time, especially with drastic decreases in slugging prowess.
PHOENIX, AZ
FOX Sports

Persistence led Twins back to Correa: 'His heart was here'

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The fact that Carlos Correa picked richer offers from two other clubs didn't create any ill will from the Minnesota Twins — nor deterred them from trying again. The Twins truly felt they were Correa's favorite all along, even if they were initially outbid. “The...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
614K+
Post
656M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy