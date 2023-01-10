ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’

For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
ANN ARBOR, MI
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock

After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
GEORGIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Voted to NFLPA All-Pro Team

For the first time and very unlikely the last, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was selected as a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA. Voted upon by his peers, Surtain joined Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as the cornerbacks on the NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro Team. The NFLPA All-Pro Team is...
DENVER, CO
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking

14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason. According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson. Take a look at ...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal

Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report. He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter during this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

NFC foe interested in Cowboys’ coordinator

With the success the Dallas Cowboys have had over the last two seasons, it’s no secret that teams would want to snag ingredients from their recipe. Defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is one of the top candidates for the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. Much like this time...
DALLAS, TX
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario

CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
CINCINNATI, OH

