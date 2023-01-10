Read full article on original website
Report: Jim Harbaugh’s Odds of Staying at Michigan ‘Growing’
For the last few days, Jim Harbaugh has been rumored to be the favorite to land the Denver Broncos' head-coaching job. The Broncos held a virtual interview with Harbaugh on Monday night that lasted two-plus hours. Then, two days later, out of the blue, the Broncos interviewed former Standford head...
Jaguars DVOA, EPA Update: Where Do Trevor Lawrence and the Team Rank After Week 18?
Each week throughout the rest of the 2022 season, we will keep a running track on how the Jacksonville Jaguars stack up in some of the most pivotal and stable advanced team metrics, along with how Trevor Lawrence ranks among all qualifying passers. So, where do the Jaguars land after...
Rams Add Much Needed Edge Rusher in Latest NFL Mock
After a disappointing 5-12 season, the Los Angeles Rams now must turn their attention on the offseason in hopes of righting the ship ahead of the 2023 season. Saying the Rams' rosters has holes would be an understatement, as they have definite needs across the board. Most notably, they need help along the offensive line and a presence off the edge on the defensive side of the ball.
Report: Cards, Texans permitted to interview Sean Payton
The Arizona Cardinals and Houston Texans have requested — and received — permission to interview former New Orleans Saints coach
Texans Request Interview With Saints Super Bowl Winner Sean Payton
The Houston Texans have requested permission to interview a Super Bowl-winner in ex-Saints coach, Sean Payton
Broncos CB Patrick Surtain II Voted to NFLPA All-Pro Team
For the first time and very unlikely the last, Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II was selected as a first-team All-Pro by the NFLPA. Voted upon by his peers, Surtain joined Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as the cornerbacks on the NFLPA’s inaugural All-Pro Team. The NFLPA All-Pro Team is...
Cardinals, Texans ask for permission to speak to former Saints coach Sean Payton about head-coaching job
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton continues to get a lot of attention around the league. Days after it was reported the Denver Broncos were interested, two other teams have requested permission to speak to Payton about a head-coaching role. Those teams are the Arizona Cardinals and Houston...
Panthers and Texans set to interview 'hottest candidate' on head coach market
The Carolina Panthers and Houston Texans are among a trio of organizations set to speak with one of the most sought-after talents on the head coaching market, however, it is probably not who you are thinking of. The Panthers and Texans have some major voids to fill in their organizations....
One NFL Team Seeking To Interview Dallas Cowboys Assistant
The Carolina Panthers' season ended less than a week ago, but the franchise has already had a busy offseason. Amid uncertainty surrounding his coaching future, the Panthers were one of the first NFL teams to contact Jim Harbaugh. And if reports are to be believed, Carolina turned down the ...
NFL World Reacts To Controversial Dak Prescott Ranking
14 starting quarterbacks are gearing up for this year's NFL postseason. According to ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott ranks 12th among these starting signal callers — sitting ahead of only late-round rookies Brock Purdy and Skylar Thompson. Take a look at ...
Panthers request interview with Cowboys OC Kellen Moore
The Carolina Panthers’ search for a new head coach might be expanding with yet another young offensive play caller. As first reported by Todd Archer of ESPN on Wednesday morning, the Panthers have requested an interview with Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. The Boise State quarterback spent six...
BREAKING: Georgia DB Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Georgia cornerback Jaheim Singletary has entered the NCAA transfer portal according to sources. On3.com was the first to report. He becomes the fourth Georgia Bulldog to enter the portal since the window opened back in early December. Players have until January 18th to enter during this cycle, or else they have to wait until May.
NFC foe interested in Cowboys’ coordinator
With the success the Dallas Cowboys have had over the last two seasons, it’s no secret that teams would want to snag ingredients from their recipe. Defensive coordinator, Dan Quinn, is one of the top candidates for the head coaching gig with the Denver Broncos. Much like this time...
Joe Burrow Gives His Thoughts On Ravens Coin Flip Scenario
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made his scheduled appearance on The Colin Cowherd Podcast and commented on the coin flip debate that Cincinnati got the short end of. The Bengals would've had to conduct a coin toss with the Ravens for home-field advantage this coming weekend if they...
