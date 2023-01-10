ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Goleta, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Edhat

Post Storm Nature Views

Edhat readers shares stunning photos of Santa Barbara County after the storm. Above is a photo of East Beach onTuesday afternoon - the height from grass to beach is in this area at least 6’. Maybe edhat wants to have a contest for when there will be enough sand...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Waterfalls of the Front Country

Edhat readers share photos of post-storm waterfalls in the front country. Double waterfall in Carpinteria. Waterfalls down the mountain above Tecolote Canyon in the Northern Goleta area. By Tom Poss. As the storm passed, Goleta residents awoke on Tuesday to views of waterfalls in the mountains above.
GOLETA, CA
Coastal View

The better part of valor

A buddy of mine, a lifelong Carpinteria surfer and shaper raising his family in town, called the 500 Maple Ave. shop Monday afternoon and said I should get on the road home to Ventura if I didn’t want to get stuck. The creeks were all rising, and the storm had hours of rain yet to drop. Taking his advice, I drove straight into gridlock at La Conchita – the ocean a charcoal-hued mess to the right, emergency vehicles pre-positioned on the mountain side of the highway, and a very annoying driver in front of me (who’d swung around on the right shoulder) with dark tinted windows on a beater BMW and Nebraska plates. They were presumably looking at a phone since the lane would open for 50 feet ahead while the vehicle sat unmoving. (I would’ve honked and gestured angrily, but something in the whole set up suggested unlicensed firearms).
CARPINTERIA, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Cars and Kayaks Awash During Flood in Santa Barbara

Scenes during the January 9 floods in Santa Barbara County included kayaking down the Eastside, a stray end table floating downtown, and debris rakers on Hutash Bridge. Support the Santa Barbara Independent through a long-term or a single contribution.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
News Channel 3-12

Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures

VENTURA COUNTY, Calif. - Drivers up and down the coast are flooded with frustration by the freeway closures.  Ventura County residents are unable to commute to work to areas north of the county like Santa Barbara.  Several who have been able to make it home safely have turned to staying in hotels.  This comes as The post Drivers up and down the coast flooded with frustration following freeway closures appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
surfer.com

Rincon in Chaotic State After Recent Storm Surge

For the second time in the past week, a major storm (and swell) system has bombarded the West Coast, sending epic waves to some areas and unfortunate structural damage to other areas. The Capitola Pier in Santa Cruz was partially destroyed last week during the #bombcyclone swell and this week, the havoc seemed to hit the Santa Barbara coastline.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara Zoo Lights

Zoo Lights at the Santa Barbara Zoo is a wonderfully creative and beautiful art project. Hundreds of animals and plants crafted in fabric and illuminated with many thousands of colorful lights. Here are my many photos. Since I am a big fan of frogs, my wife took this photo of...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Storm Impact Photo Gallery

Edhat readers share photos of the storm impacts from the past few days throughout Santa Barbara County. More photos and videos are available on Edhat's Twitter Page. Send your photos to share at info@edhat.com. By Loren McFarland. Photos of local creeks. By Max Rosenberg. Flooded and closed airport in Santa...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy