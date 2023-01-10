Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Rams Lose CoachOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Viral Videos Show Los Angeles River Overflowing as Heavy Storms Hammer Southern CaliforniaDylan BarketLos Angeles, CA
Flood Watch Issued for Saturday Across Portions of Southern California, Including Los Angeles and Surrounding ZonesSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
Lottery ticket worth $3.9 million sold at California storeBeth TorresCalifornia State
LeBron James Out With InjuryOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Best Dressed at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards
On Tuesday night, the Golden Globes attempted their comeback, two years since they last aired. In the meantime, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association has promised to work at revamping the group, following the 2021 Los Angeles Times investigation exposing the lack of any Black members in the HFPA and other ethical malpractices. It has remained a big question in Hollywood whether the A-listers would come back to the Globes carpet, and if so, how much of a presence fashion would have. But as WWD reported last week, the stylists are ready to go big once again. As stylist Jennifer Austin put...
Tri-City Herald
2023 Golden Globes Best and Worst Dressed Stars: Photos of the Hit and Miss Red Carpet Outfits
After a one-year television absence, the Golden Globe Awards are back in 2023, albeit with several changes. But one thing remains the same: stars will bring out their fashion A-game with either major wow moments or style fails. The guest list for the Tuesday, January 10, event promises plenty of...
Golden Globes 2023: Here Are All The Winners
This year's ceremony was an attempt at a rebound after years defined by troubling scandals and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Golden Globes Winners List 2023: Live Updates Of 80th Golden Globes Awards Winners
The Golden Globes have long been known as Hollywood’s favorite party, but the wind has gone out of this particular party’s sails over the last few years — first due to COVID-19 (not their fault) and then charges of racism, sexual misconduct, and general corruption (very much their fault). After taking last year off, the party is BACK ON now that it’s 2023 … but is anyone — stars OR viewers — going to show up to said party? Tom Cruise and Brendan Fraser are two big stars that are very publicly boycotting the 2023 Golden Globes, but the rest of the...
Popculture
Michael Strahan's 'Good Morning America' Replacement Revealed Amidst Prince Harry Interview
Michael Strahan is taking a brief break from Good Morning America. According to Hello Magazine, his replacement is already fitting right in with Robin Roberts and George Stephanopoulos on the daytime program. This change to GMA's line-up comes shortly after Strahan interviewed Prince Harry for his new book, Spare, which came out on Tuesday.
Marconews.com
Golden Globes 2023 predictions: From 'Elvis' to Brendan Fraser, who will win – and who should?
Who will reign at Tuesday's Golden Globes, Steven Spielberg or those "Banshees of Inisherin"? Will Cate Blanchett and Michelle Yeoh snag their expected awards or be upset? Or might "Elvis" leave the building with the most trophies?. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th Golden Globe Awards (airing live on...
Lady Gaga: How Many Golden Globes Does She Have?
Lady Gaga has become a staple at awards shows for both her acting and her singing. The multihyphenate artist’s first big Golden Globe nomination was for a song with Elton John in 2012. She took home her first acting Golden Globe for a television project in 2016. Lady Gaga...
Colin Farrell Gets Golden Globes Award From Ana De Armas And Then Fanboys Over Her
The "Banshees of Inisherin" star kept the praise coming for the "Blonde" nominee as she stood to the side.
purewow.com
Golden Globes 2023: Best Actress in a Drama Series Goes to Zendaya
First, it was Michaela Jaé Rodriguez for Pose. Then, it was Emma Corrin for The Crown. And now, the Golden Globes has crowned another Best Actress in a Drama Series. During the 80th annual Golden Globes, Zendaya took home the award for Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series, Drama for Euphoria.
HelloGiggles
2023 Golden Globe Awards Best Moments: From Snubs to Drunk Speeches
Hollywood’s funniest and most talented were recognized Tuesday night at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. Hosted by comedian Jerrod Carmichael at LA’s The Beverly Hilton, viewers were inundated with diamonds and Barbiecore looks galore as well as our favorite, rowdy jokes and acceptance speeches. Per usual, there...
All the Details on E!'s 2023 Golden Globes Red Carpet
Watch: Golden Globes 2023: Ana De Armas, Billy Porter & More to Present. Get ready to kick off the 2023 award season on E!. Hot off hosting the Live From E!: People's Choice Awards red carpet on Dec. 6, award-winning actress, producer and activist Laverne Cox will hit the red carpet again to host this year's Live From E!: Golden Globes on Jan. 10.
A Return for the Golden Globes — and Fashion on the Red Carpet
The heavy downpour in Beverly Hills ceased just in time for the red carpet at the 80th Golden Globe Awards on Tuesday afternoon. The awards ceremony was back, following the backlash the Hollywood Foreign Press Association received for its operational standards and lack of diversity; the organization now follows a new set of rules and admitted a new, diverse group of voters.
‘Banshees of Inisherin’ Wins Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture Comedy
“The Banshees of Inisherin” has won (one of) the top prizes at the Golden Globes. The film won the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s award for best Motion Picture, Comedy or Musical, on Tuesday night, beating out its four fellow nominees. Earlier in the evening, Colin Farrell won the Best Actor in a Comedy or Musical prize for “Banshees,” while Martin McDonagh took home the Best Screenplay prize. The other nominees in the category included Ruben Östlund’s satire and Cannes Palme d’Or winner “Triangle of Sadness,” Rian Johnson’s murder mystery whodunnit “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” Damien Chazelle’s divisive Old Hollywood period...
'Abbott Elementary,' Quinta Brunson win at Golden Globes
"It has resonated with the world in a way that I couldn't even have imagined it would have," said Brunson as she thanked the studios that backed her vision. "But let's be real. I did imagine it. That's why I sold it to you."
Golden Globes: Disney Dominates With Nine Wins Across Film, TV
The 2023 Golden Globes were a boon for Disney’s movie and TV empire. Universal wasn’t far behind on the film side, and Warner Bros. Discovery had a solid showing as well. Disney dominated Tuesday night’s award ceremony with nine wins across the movie and TV categories, including four on the film side. Three of those went to Searchlight’s The Banshees of Inisherin, including a best picture win for a musical/comedy. More from The Hollywood ReporterMost Memorable Golden Globes Moments: Host Mocks HFPA Scandal and Tom Cruise, Eddie Murphy References Oscars Slap, and More'Abbott Elementary' Wins Best Comedy Series at the Golden...
Brendan Fraser Loses Best Actor Golden Globe For ‘The Whale’ After Protesting Event
Brendan Fraser, who just resumed acting after some time off Hollywood, kept to his words about not attending Golden Globe Awards despite being nominated in the same category as Austin Butler, Hugh Jackman, Bill Nighy, and Jeremy Pope for Best Actor in a Motion Picture Drama. Fraser’s brilliant delivery of...
msn.com
Tatjana Patitz's Cause of Death at 56 Confirmed by Agent
Tatjana Patitz, whose death at age 56 was announced by Vogue on Jan. 11, died of metastatic breast cancer, according to Vogue's Instagram tribute to her, and which her agent Corinne Nicolas confirmed to CNN. Patitz, one of the original "supermodels" alongside Cindy Crawford, Naomi Campbell, Linda Evangelista and Christy...
28 Golden Globe Nominees Were No-Shows
While HFPA president made a short late in the program speech about how the organization has righted the ship, it is worth noting that 28 of those nominated for Golden Globes did not show up last night, by our count. There were valid excuses for some like Kevin Costner and Jeff Bridges who were held back because of flooding in Santa Barbara. But it is certainly plausible that others thought it best to sit out the 80th installment of the scandalized awards show. Here’s the list of those we marked absent:Cate Blanchett – WINNERKevin Costner – WINNERAmanda Seyfried – WINNERZendaya – WINNERJeff BridgesOlivia ColmanDaniel CraigAdam DriverRalph FiennesColin FirthBrendan FraserDonald GloverBill HaderHugh JackmanLaura LinneyJohn LithgowDiego LunaLesley ManvilleSteve MartinCarey MulliganBill NighyAubrey PlazaJonathan PryceJulia RobertsMartin ShortImelda StauntonEmma ThompsonJohn Turturro More from DeadlineGolden Globes Film Analysis: Cruise Is Snubbed, Fraser Isn't & A Mixed Bag For DiversityJesse Collins Named Showrunner & Executive Producer Of 2023 Golden Globe AwardsGolden Globes Returning To NBC In 2023 On One-Year DealBest of Deadline2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Golden Globes, Guilds & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Series Ending In 2023 & BeyondHollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries
Austin Butler Beats Brendan Fraser For Golden Globe Amid HFPA Controversy
Butler won for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in "Elvis" over Fraser for "The Whale." Fraser boycotted the awards after alleging he was groped by a former organizer.
TechCrunch
HBO/HBO Max dominates Golden Globes with most wins
Last night, the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards returned to the big screen. From HBO’s “The White Lotus” and “Euphoria” to “House of the Dragon,” the combined HBO/HBO Max had a successful night with the most Golden Globe nominations and wins of any network. The company took home a total of four wins after being nominated for 14.
