“Think Big!” Umatilla robotics students celebrate the new gift of innovative space

UMATILLA, OR – The award-winning robotics team of Umatilla High School celebrated a brand new space to work on their designs.

On Saturday, the Umatilla School District, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), celebrated the grand opening of the new AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School in Umatilla, OR.

The new AWS Think Big Space is a collaboration between AWS and Umatilla Robotics, a Umatilla High School program that aims to spark student interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). According to district officials, the revamped educational space now features: advanced manufacturing technology, including industry quality CNC equipment, improved CAD software and hardware support, and additional 3D printing labs, greatly expanding Umatilla High School’s Robotics STEAM Program offerings.

“We’re grateful to AWS for investing in our students,” said School Board Vice Chair Travis Eynon. “We’re thrilled to be here to officially open this new space and we couldn’t have timed it better– we can’t wait for students to engage and learn from the new technology as they prepare for this year’s Robotics challenge. The Think Big Space solidifies the partnership of AWS in our school community and we appreciate their partnership in the education of Umatilla students.”

“Succession planning is a big part of our team. We strive to train the next generation of members to ensure the long-term success of Confidential and Classified long into the future. With the AWS partnership, and our Think Big Space, we have a new legacy for future generations to enjoy,” said Umatilla Robotics team member Avery Guiterrea, a junior at the high school.

AWS Think Big Spaces are part a collection of AWS InCommunities programs that aim to make a lasting, positive impact in the communities where we it builds and operates its global infrastructure. This is the fourth AWS Think Big space in Eastern Oregon, and the second in Umatilla County.

The robotics club was started by Superintendent Heidi Sipe in 2012 and followed by a documentary crew in 2016.

Umatilla School District superintendent Heidi Sipe said, “The students are hard at work this year’s challenge. Our students are excited, prepared, and ready to work in our new Think Big Space. I am excited to see what they will design and build with access to the type of equipment they’ve previously only dreamed of. I appreciate the investment AWS has made in our students.”

