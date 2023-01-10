ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Umatilla, OR

“Think Big!” Umatilla robotics students celebrate the new gift of innovative space

By Briana Bermensolo
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WI7jl_0k9pNg8500

UMATILLA, OR – The award-winning robotics team of Umatilla High School celebrated a brand new space to work on their designs.

On Saturday, the Umatilla School District, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, Inc. (AWS), celebrated the grand opening of the new AWS Think Big Space at Umatilla High School in Umatilla, OR.

The new AWS Think Big Space is a collaboration between AWS and Umatilla Robotics, a Umatilla High School program that aims to spark student interest in STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and math). According to district officials, the revamped educational space now features: advanced manufacturing technology, including industry quality CNC equipment, improved CAD software and hardware support, and additional 3D printing labs, greatly expanding Umatilla High School’s Robotics STEAM Program offerings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=435X4R_0k9pNg8500

“We’re grateful to AWS for investing in our students,” said School Board Vice Chair Travis Eynon. “We’re thrilled to be here to officially open this new space and we couldn’t have timed it better– we can’t wait for students to engage and learn from the new technology as they prepare for this year’s Robotics challenge. The Think Big Space solidifies the partnership of AWS in our school community and we appreciate their partnership in the education of Umatilla students.”

“Succession planning is a big part of our team. We strive to train the next generation of members to ensure the long-term success of Confidential and Classified long into the future. With the AWS partnership, and our Think Big Space, we have a new legacy for future generations to enjoy,” said Umatilla Robotics team member Avery Guiterrea, a junior at the high school.

AWS Think Big Spaces are part a collection of AWS InCommunities programs that aim to make a lasting, positive impact in the communities where we it builds and operates its global infrastructure. This is the fourth AWS Think Big space in Eastern Oregon, and the second in Umatilla County.

The robotics club was started by Superintendent Heidi Sipe in 2012 and followed by a documentary crew in 2016.

Umatilla School District superintendent Heidi Sipe said, “The students are hard at work this year’s challenge. Our students are excited, prepared, and ready to work in our new Think Big Space. I am excited to see what they will design and build with access to the type of equipment they’ve previously only dreamed of. I appreciate the investment AWS has made in our students.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pqheV_0k9pNg8500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zxoO5_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EoGrx_0k9pNg8500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MyhmF_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0a0MYX_0k9pNg8500
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06PEr2_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YZRxq_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nQOIU_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09rnxk_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sSRqX_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mti7z_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2K8I2O_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TPH6k_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pRCc9_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VWEpF_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41Apgs_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pP70l_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PtUiF_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3feTbD_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LSdXI_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CCuRS_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qMqcg_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UT8Vh_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4X0VGO_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcVF0_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2s0ibt_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Pt5Sb_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DlyV3_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mOoe1_0k9pNg8500https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ab9ze_0k9pNg8500

COPYRIGHT 2023 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Employee-owned firm creates blueprint for sustained success

From small updates to large-scale projects, commercial or residential, Meier Architecture – Engineering has designed a wide range of structures across the Tri-Cities and beyond. In business since 1982, and recently celebrating its 40th year, the company has grown from a small engineering firm to a full-service host of...
KENNEWICK, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

JROTC planned for Richland School District starting ’23-’24 school year

RICHLAND, Wash. — Before Ryan Beard even worked for the Richland School District, employees before him started the lengthy work of getting a Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps or JROTC Program into the district. “Ten year project, it’s been 10 years in the making or more, a little more than 10 years,” Beard, the district’s Career and Technical Education Director...
RICHLAND, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Trails, wind farms, cattle lot upgrades in planning stages

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Toppenish residents explore creation of a public hospital district

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Toppenish community members are considering forming a public hospital district to help bring back labor and delivery services to Astria Toppenish Hospital. Dr. Jordann Loehr, an OBGYN and community member, said it would involve Lower Valley residents to contribute a little bit in property taxes that would be put toward hospital services, such as those labor and...
TOPPENISH, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Part of Horse Heaven Wind Farm application goes against Kennewick Municipal Code

KENNEWICK, Wash. — During a special Kennewick City Council meeting on Tuesday night, City Manager Marie Mosley proposed that council write a letter to the Washington State Energy Facility Site Evaluation Council know that part of the application for the Horse Heaven Hills Wind Farm cannot be fulfilled by the city. “To go on record that the City of Kennewick...
KENNEWICK, WA
KTVB

Power pole fire prompts I-84 closure in eastern Oregon

LA GRANDE, Ore. — Interstate 84 is open again after being closed between Pendleton and La Grande, Oregon, because of a power pole on fire. The Oregon Department of Transportation said at 8:45 a.m. Thursday that the fire, just east of La Grande, was under control. Crews were still at the scene. There also was a power failure in the area.
LA GRANDE, OR
elkhornmediagroup.com

Pendleton must expand water, sewer pipe inventory

PENDLETON – The state of Oregon is requiring cities to create a complete inventory of water and sewer pipes and connectors including those on private land. Pendleton Public Works Director Bob Patterson said he hopes the residents can help, because there is no funding from the state to pay for such an inventory.
PENDLETON, OR
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Waste Management invests $15 million into Eastern Washington recycling

KENNEWICK, Wash. — In November of 2022, Waste Management Northwest announced they would invest $56 million in regional recycling throughout Washington state. The Spokane Materials and Recycling Technology Center, is one of those locations. “Just keeping our communities green and clean,” Tami Haggerty with the company said WM is Washington’s biggest processor of curbside recyclables, “plastic bottles, paper, cardboard, cans,”...
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 11 and 41

School delays for January 10

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- North Franklin School District: operating on a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday, January 10 due to weather. There is no a.m. preschool and no breakfast will be served. Buses will run on normal Tuesday-Friday routes, but will arrive at stops two hours later than their normal pick-up...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Small federal contractor in Richland is state’s Employer of the Year

When Salina Savage took the stage on Nov. 17 to receive the Association of Washington Business Employer of the Year award, she was understandably excited. If the Northwest hadn’t heard of Apogee Group LLC before it received AWB’s top honor, it soon learned about the small, woman-owned company from Richland and its nuclear nonproliferation work for the U.S. government.
RICHLAND, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Kadlec trying to combat the healthcare worker crisis

RICHLAND, Wash. – There’s a healthcare crisis going on around the country, a shortage of nurses. This problem was happening before the pandemic. No matter where the hospital is, one thing is for sure nursing positions aren’t being filled. Ethel Pham is an Emergency Room Technician at...
RICHLAND, WA
KUOW

Part 1: The Empire Builders

Meet the Easterdays – ranching royalty rooted in the Columbia Basin in southeast Washington state. But behind the well-known family name hides a dark secret, concealed in spreadsheets and bum invoices, that’s eating away at their vast empire. It started as an American success story. The Easterday family...
WASHINGTON STATE
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Desert Fiber Arts Guild exhibit showcases ‘Benichas Manos’ sculpture

RICHLAND, Wash. — On display in Richland throughout this month is a collection and exhibit the Desert Fiber Arts Guild is hosting. They are showcasing more than 200 handcrafted fashions, accessories and homegoods, all made by folks in our community. It comes on the heels of a record-breaking fall market for the Desert Fiber Arts Guild. RELATED: Desert Fiber Arts...
RICHLAND, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

Kennewick, WA
11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

YakTriNews.com, KAPP-TV and KVEW-TV provide you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Yakima and Tri-Cities, Washington.

 http://www.yaktrinews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy