Martin Luther King to be honored Sunday at Maddox Memorial

By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
Mansfield News Journal
 2 days ago

Pastor Laurence Rawls can't wait for Sunday.

For the first time in three years, the Mansfield Ministerial Interdenominational Alliance will sponsor a service to honor Martin Luther King Jr.

The service will take place at 4 p.m. Sunday at Maddox Memorial Temple COGIC, 1148 Walker Lake Road.

Inclement weather and the COVID-19 pandemic have combined to cancel the event the last three years.

"We don't want to forget him, and we want the young people to know what he did for all of us," said Rawls, the pastor at Mount Sinai Baptist Church. "We want to celebrate him and his legacy."

Martin Luther King Day is observed every year on the third Monday of January — on Jan. 16 this year. King was an influential civil rights leader — best known for his work on racial equality and fighting to end racial segregation in the United States. His life and achievements are remembered and celebrated on this day.

Rawls said King was one of his role models when he was growing up. King inspired him to attend the seminary.

"He's someone that I've always admired," Rawls said.

Chaplain, community choir to be featured at service

Sunday's service at Maddox Memorial will feature Hospice and Hospital Chaplain Dave Matos as the guest speaker. A community choir, with singers from various churches, will perform. The singers have been practicing since November.

"They really tear the roof off," Rawls said. "We've got some of the best singers and best church musicians in the area.

"It's just a great fellowship for the community, while at the same time honoring Dr. King."

On Monday, Rawls will emcee an MLK celebration from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. at Mansfield Senior High School.

"I applaud Superintendent Stan Jefferson for doing that," Rawls said.

Rawls, president of MIMA, said he is pleased the churches rally around such an event as the one at Maddox Memorial, as well as brining ministers together throughout the year.

MIMA promotes friendships among local pastors

"If it wasn't for MIMA, a lot of pastors wouldn't come together and meet each other and become friends," he said.

Rawls said the alliance wants to be more accessible to the public. MIMA, which has been around about 50 years, awards scholarships for students attending North Central State College and hosts a community day at Liberty Park.

For the first time in three years, MIMA recently hosted a college tour at Ashland University.

"We're doing more with the youth," Rawls said. "We need our young people to know that we care.

"We're not on call just Sunday morning. Any pastor would tell you that it's a calling."

