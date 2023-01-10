ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wooster, OH

College of Wooster expands MLK Day commemoration to five days

By The Daily Record
The Daily Record
The Daily Record
 2 days ago

Note: This story has been updated with new information. See explanation at bottom of the story.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=413ILn_0k9pNSin00

WOOSTER − The College of Wooster will celebrate civil rights icon Martin Luther King Jr. and the impact he and other civil rights activists had on the United States during its annual celebration, Jan. 16-20.

This year’s event invites students, faculty, staff and community members to join and reflect on the theme of “The Fierce Urgency of Now.” The expanded celebration includes two keynote presentations and three Justice Dialogues, one featuring Wooster alumnus and National Teacher of the Year, Kurt Russell, class of 1994.

The celebration will begin with a virtual video kickoff at noon Monday, Jan. 16. The NAACP MLK Day celebration will start at 7 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church, 621 College Ave., for a service led by one of the celebration’s two keynote speakers, the Rev. Gwendolyn Webb.

A 5 p.m. dinner before the service was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, according to the NAACP.

Webb is pastor at God’s People United for a Better World Church and a native of Birmingham, Alabama. She graduated from the Birmingham Police Academy as the second Black female officer and served many years obtaining the rank of detective. Her civic affiliations include being an original Foot Soldier for Civil Rights that earned her the “I Have a Dream” Award, The Martin Luther King Jr. Freedom Award, Civil Rights Legends 2011 Black Achievers Regions Financial Corporation and other awards and positions. She is the founder and CEO of Foot Soldiers International and Sisters Informing Sisters.

Wooster’s MLK celebration will include three Justice Dialogues held in the Gault Recital Hall of Scheide Music Center, 525 E. University St., 11 a.m.-noon, on Jan. 17, 18 and 19. On Jan. 17, "Beyond the Chaos” will be hosted by Webb. On Jan. 18, Michael Miyawaki, assistant professor of sociology and anthropology, will discuss “Anger into Action.” Miyawaki’s research focuses on race and ethnicity, particularly in the areas of identity formation, classification systems and inequality, and as they pertain to Latinos and the multiracial population.

The final of the three dialogues, “Sustaining a Commitment to Justice - A Conversation with 2022 National Teacher of the Year, Kurt Russell" will be moderated by Ryan Ozar, visiting assistant professor of education, on Jan. 19.

Russell was named the National Teacher of the Year in April. First inspired to become a teacher in middle school when he encountered his first Black male teacher, in his role as National Teacher of the Year he is advocating for classrooms to better reflect the students within them, from a curriculum that reflects their backgrounds and identities to a more diverse teaching profession.

The MLK programs conclude at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20, with an address by educator and executive coach Patrice Buckner Jackson at McGaw Chapel, 340 E. University St. Jackson founded EduCare Training and Consulting. Much of her work is focused on equipping and refreshing educators. Currently, Jackson serves as creator and host of the Disrupting Burnout podcast and is the founder and facilitator of the EduCare Women’s Leadership Academy.

All events throughout the week are open to the public. A prayer breakfast will be held at Westminster Church House, 353 E. Pine St., 8-9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 20. A Community Engagement Fair encouraging students to engage with local and student originations that serve the community will be open 3-5 p.m. Friday in The Alley, on the lower level of Lowry Center, 1189 Beall Ave. An Art Wall displayed in Lowry Center will feature art from Wooster City School students.

This years’ service project includes writing to local and state government leaders. Custom postcards are available at any of the Justice Dialogues or the Information Desk in Lowry Center.

UPDATE: A dinner scheduled before the Monday, Jan 16, MLK Day service has been canceled due to COVID-19 concerns. This story has been updated to include that new information.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: College of Wooster expands MLK Day commemoration to five days

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
huroninsider.com

Candlelight vigil to be held in memory of Huron kindergartener

HURON – A candlelight vigil will be held Wednesday to remember six-year-old Evelyn Bauer. Bauer passed away unexpectedly Sunday. She was a kindergartner at Sawnee Elementary School. The vigil will be held at 7pm at the Huron Boat Basin. The public is asked to bring a bring a candle,...
HURON, OH
Cleveland.com

1923: Looking back 100 years - inventions, births, milestones, cost of living, weather, more

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Each year we do a dive on what life was like 100 years ago. The year 1923 had its share of famous births, disasters, milestones and more. Several notable folks born that year are still alive. Stamps cost a lot less. One of the most famous modern archeological discoveries was made. Several earthquakes ravaged parts of the world, and much more was recorded.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Kindergartner with autism walks out Akron school, parents say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron parents told 19 News their five-year-old daughter, who has autism, walked out of the school building last Friday without anyone noticing. Lindsey Sumitra’s daughter Abby is a kindergartner at Hatton Community Learning Center in Akron. “My child has special needs. What can we do...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Canton Council Approves DORA for HOF Village Area

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – Canton City Council Monday night approved a second Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area or DORA in the Hall of Fame Village area. The Repository says the Ohio Division of Liquor Control must now review the DORA plan before it can become a reality.
CANTON, OH
ideastream.org

Her job is to help settle refugees in Akron. She's still finding home for herself

It’s a Monday afternoon in October, and Tamana Ziar is sitting in the living room of a two-story house in north Akron with a newly arrived refugee family. Ziar is a resettlement case manager for the International Institute of Akron (IIA). She‘s in her 20s, wearing a cream-colored hijab around her head, has brown eyes and a calming presence when she speaks.
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost seeks immediate action on Dollar General lawsuit after receiving dozens of complaints about deceptive pricing

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says his office has received more than 100 consumer complaints against Dollar General Corp., including several from Cleveland and elsewhere in Northeast Ohio, since his office sued the company in November, alleging deceptive pricing at its stores. In a Wednesday court...
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio Supreme Court to determine whether Akron’s Highland Tavern loss of liquor license over coronavirus protocols was unconstitutional

COLUMBUS, Ohio – An Ohio Liquor Control Commission rule that stopped alcohol sales at 10 p.m. at the beginning of the pandemic unconstitutionally conflicted with laws passed by the state legislature allowing permitholders to sell drinks after 1 a.m., an attorney for an Akron bar argued before the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday morning.
AKRON, OH
The Daily Record

The Daily Record

4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
524K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Wooster, OH from The Daily Record.

 http://the-daily-record.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy