Hoke County, NC

Hoke County’s Lynnette ‘Diamond’ Hardaway, of world-famous Diamond and Silk, dies at 51

By Paul Woolverton, The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
The Fayetteville Observer
 2 days ago
Fayetteville-area resident Ineitha Lynnette “Diamond” Hardaway of the popular “Diamond and Silk” Trump-supporting political duo died on Monday. The media personality was 51.

Hardaway and her sister, Rochelle Richardson, rose to media fame in 2015 when they began posting videos online in support of Donald Trump for his 2016 presidential run. They are from Hoke County, just west of Fayetteville.

The sisters drew viewers with their energetic personalities, and because they were unusual in that they were two Black women from a heavily Democratic area who favored a Republican candidate.

By the end of 2015, Trump was inviting them on stage during his rallies. They appeared regularly with him over the years.

“Really bad news for Republicans and frankly, ALL Americans. Our beautiful Diamond, of Diamond and Silk, has just passed away at her home in the State she loved so much, North Carolina,” Trump said Monday night on his Truth Social website. “Silk was with her all the way, and at her passing. There was no better TEAM anywhere, or at any time! Diamond’s death was totally unexpected, probably her big and precious HEART just plain gave out. Rest In Peace our Magnificent Diamond, you will be greatly missed!”

The Twitter account for Diamond and Silk announced Hardaway’s death shortly after Trump did.

“The World just lost a True Angel and Warrior Patriot for Freedom, Love, and Humanity! Please respect the privacy of Diamond’s family! Memorial Ceremony TBA,” a tweet posted at 9:23 p.m. says.

The account says money is being raised for “Preserving Diamond’s Legacy,” and there is a link to a GiveSendGo webpage for a memorial fund in her name. Other than saying the money will be sent to Richardson, it does not say how the money will be used. As of late Tuesday morning, more than $44,000 had been raised.

(This is a developing story and will be updated.)

