KRON4 News

Thursday sees a break in between Bay Area storms

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — After nearly a week straight of on-again, off-again rain and stormy weather for the Bay Area, Thursday will see a break between storms. But the question on many people’s minds is, when will it all end? With substantial rainfall totals recorded across the Bay Area, including record-breaking totals for Oakland. While […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

As next storm looms over California, here's what to expect

(KRON) — As the next system in a series of storms that’s been dousing Northern and Central California looms over this weekend, officials advise to take Thursday’s “break” in the rain to prepare your house, car and self before Friday. The National Weather Service issued a flood watch for the entire Bay Area starting Saturday […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
KRON4 News

San Francisco rainfall totals revealed from atmospheric rivers

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Rainfall totals released by the National Weather Service Bay Area revealed that more than a foot of rain has drenched San Francisco and Oakland within the past 16 days. On Wednesday afternoon, the NWS posted updated numbers tallied from atmospheric rivers that poured over California between December 26 and January 10. […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 01-12-13 Is the California drought over?

The amount of rain and snow that a parade of storms dumped on California in recent weeks is staggering.  Downtown San Francisco recorded 13.59 inches of rain from Dec. 26 to Jan. 10. In that same time period, Santa Barbara recorded 12.10 inches and downtown Sacramento 9.58 inches, according to the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction Center. The rain is replenishing depleted reservoirs, too. Lake Cachuma in Santa Barbara County rose over 34 feet in 24 hours and is expected to reach capacity in the coming days for the first time in over 10 years.  One of the state's most important water sources, the Sierra Nevada snowpack, sat at 227% of normal on Thursday and was at 104% of its April 1 average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sfstandard.com

Here’s How Rare Thunderstorms Are in the SF Bay Area

It isn’t too common for San Franciscans to see lightning strike the city as it did Tuesday. In fact, the San Francisco Bay Area is one of the least likely targets for thunderstorms in the entire country. A look at data from the Iowa Environmental Mesonet at Iowa State...
LOS ANGELES, CA
SFGate

Flooding threatens to isolate a California peninsula as river surges

Central California's Monterey Peninsula could become isolated from the rest of the state Thursday as the Salinas River surges toward an expected moderate flood stage, authorities warned. "You need to be preparing for what could be the Monterey Peninsula island," Monterey County Sheriff Tina Nieto said Wednesday afternoon. Evacuation orders...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

Storm-weary Californians clean up, brace for another torrent

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. (AP) — Laurie Morse shoveled wet sand into bags in the pouring rain Wednesday, preparing to stack them along her garage in a last ditch effort to keep out a rising creek on California’s central coast, as the storm-ravaged state braced for another round of lashing rains and damaging winds.
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Francisco Examiner

A liquid time bomb: How the Great Flood of 1862 ravaged San Francisco

As monster storms slam the state, San Francisco is experiencing one of its wettest winters in recent years. Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 9, 12.37 inches of rain fell, the third-wettest 15-day period in The City’s history; 5.46 inches fell on Dec. 31, just missing the all-time single-day rainfall record set in 1994. But this rainy season pales by comparison with the staggering winter of 1861-62. After a very wet December, when 9.54 inches of rain fell, The City received an almost inconceivable 24.36 inches...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Contractors slammed as storms test Bay Area home roofs, foundations

PLEASANT HILL – The past couple of weeks have been a serious test for just about every roof, wall, and foundation in Northern California. Problems are surfacing everywhere and, predictably, restoration contractors are slammed.So what are they finding, and what are homeowners facing when there is a leak? "You can't really tell this is wet," said Andrew McCullough of AMAC Construction, looking a home's interior wall. "But she saw this little bubbling right here. Right there, that's water in there."It's the kind of leak that's springing up all over."So it's a small leak," Andrew explained. "It's just leaking in and spreading...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SFGate

SFGate

