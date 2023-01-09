Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 11th:. Janus Henderson Group JHG: This investment management company that provides investment advisors for equities, fixed income, property and private equity sectors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Daqo New Energy (DQ) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
Daqo New Energy (DQ) closed the most recent trading day at $45.16, moving +1.41% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the solar...
NASDAQ
New Strong Buy Stocks for January 12th
Here are five stocks added to the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) List today:. Splunk SPLK: This company that provides software solutions that enable enterprises to gain real-time operational intelligence by harnessing the value of their data, has seen the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 73.1% over the last 60 days.
NASDAQ
Generac Holdings (GNRC) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, Generac Holdings (GNRC) closed at $111.68, marking a +1.94% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.29%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the generator maker...
NASDAQ
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Black Stone Minerals (BSM) closed the most recent trading day at $15.71, moving -1.5% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.29% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.8%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 10.96%. Coming into today, shares of the...
NASDAQ
MPW Dividend Yield Pushes Above 9%
Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, in trading on Thursday, shares of Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) were yielding above the 9% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.16), with the stock changing hands as low as $12.70 on the day. Dividends are particularly important for investors to consider, because historically speaking dividends have provided a considerable share of the stock market's total return. To illustrate, suppose for example you purchased shares of the iShares Russell 3000 ETF (IWV) back on 5/31/2000 — you would have paid $78.27 per share. Fast forward to 5/31/2012 and each share was worth $77.79 on that date, a loss of $0.48 or 0.6% decrease over twelve years. But now consider that you collected a whopping $10.77 per share in dividends over the same period, increasing your return to 13.15%. Even with dividends reinvested, that only amounts to an average annual total return of about 1.0%; so by comparison collecting a yield above 9% would appear considerably attractive if that yield is sustainable. Medical Properties Trust Inc (Symbol: MPW) is a member of the Russell 3000, giving it special status as one of the largest 3000 companies on the U.S. stock markets.
NASDAQ
Is Most-Watched Stock PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) Worth Betting on Now?
PBF Energy (PBF) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this refiner have returned +7.5%, compared to the...
NASDAQ
3 Turnaround Stocks With 148% to 195% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street
With the exception of the energy sector, there weren't too many bright spots last year. Each of the three major U.S. stock indexes plummeted into a bear market, with the growth-focused Nasdaq Composite -- the index responsible for lifting the stock market to new highs in 2021 -- taking it on the chin with a loss of 33%.
NASDAQ
Why Omnicom (OMC) is a Top Value Stock for the Long-Term
It doesn't matter your age or experience: taking full advantage of the stock market and investing with confidence are common goals for all investors. Luckily, Zacks Premium offers several different ways to do both. The research service features daily updates of the Zacks Rank and Zacks Industry Rank, full access...
NASDAQ
Should Value Investors Buy Bayerische Motoren Werke (BAMXF) Stock?
Here at Zacks, our focus is on the proven Zacks Rank system, which emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find great stocks. Nevertheless, we are always paying attention to the latest value, growth, and momentum trends to underscore strong picks. Of these, value investing is easily one of the...
NASDAQ
EnLink Midstream, LLC (ENLC) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of EnLink Midstream (ENLC)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 12.8% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.47 in the previous session. EnLink Midstream has gained 7.2% since the start of the year compared to the 44.2% move for the Zacks Oils-Energy sector and the 45.3% return for the Zacks Oil and Gas - Refining and Marketing industry.
NASDAQ
Adobe Inc. (ADBE) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It
Adobe Systems (ADBE) is one of the stocks most watched by Zacks.com visitors lately. So, it might be a good idea to review some of the factors that might affect the near-term performance of the stock. Over the past month, shares of this software maker have returned +4.8%, compared to...
NASDAQ
Strength Seen in Victoria's Secret (VSCO): Can Its 12.4% Jump Turn into More Strength?
Victoria's Secret VSCO shares ended the last trading session 12.4% higher at $38.50. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 17.4% loss over the past four weeks. Victoria’s Secret’s rally is buoyed by optimism...
NASDAQ
Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS) Hit a 52 Week High, Can the Run Continue?
Have you been paying attention to shares of Arhaus, Inc. (ARHS)? Shares have been on the move with the stock up 35.3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $13.06 in the previous session. Arhaus, Inc. has gained 32% since the start of the year compared to the -22% move for the Zacks Retail-Wholesale sector and the -8.5% return for the Zacks Retail - Miscellaneous industry.
NASDAQ
Chevron restarts production at Wheatstone gas plant
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Chevron Corp's CVX.N Wheatstone domestic gas plant has restarted activities and re-commenced supply to the Western Australia gas market, a spokesperson for the oil and gas explorer's Australian unit said on Wednesday. Gas supply to Western Australia had been cut due to an equipment failure that...
NASDAQ
Reasons Why Kinsale Capital (KNSL) Stock is a Solid Pick Now
Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. KNSL has been gaining momentum on the back of rate increases, higher premium growth rate and lower reinstatement premiums and prudent capital deployment. Growth Projections. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2023 earnings per share is pegged at $8.98, indicating a year-over-year increase of 22.3%. Northbound Estimate...
NASDAQ
Down 49% in This Bear Market, Can CrowdStrike Recover in 2023?
Crowdstrike's (NASDAQ: CRWD) quarterly revenues and earnings generally exceeded analysts' consensus estimates last year, but the cybersecurity stock still dropped by 48.5%. The company struggled with slowing growth and rising interest rates -- factors that sapped investors' appetites for risk. Growth stocks broadly suffered as a result. What happened. CrowdStrike...
NASDAQ
Why Plug Power Stock Powered to a 5% Gain Today
Hydrogen fuel cell systems developer Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) was an alt-fuel stock of choice among investors on Tuesday, rising to close more than 5% higher in price. The company benefited from the announcement of a new supply deal, plus selective optimism blanketing stocks in or adjacent to the next-generation vehicle space.
NASDAQ
Why Bank Earnings Aren't What They Used to Be
This morning, in the first significant day of Q4 earnings releases, most of the high-profile banks released earnings that looked like beats, but that caused the stocks concerned to move lower in the pre-market. If you read that sentence with a growing sense of déjà vu, you are neither alone nor are you crazy. You have heard it before; in fact, you have heard it many times over the last few years.
NASDAQ
Why Zoetis Stock Lost 40% in 2022
Shares of Zoetis (NYSE: ZTS) were losing ground in 2022 as the pet pharmacist saw headwinds related to a slowdown in the pet sector. A compression in valuations in growth stocks due to rising interest rates also led investors to move money into bonds and safer stocks. According to data...
Comments / 0