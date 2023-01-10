Read full article on original website
28th annual Fire and Ice festival in Somerset this weekend
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you prefer the hot or the cold, you can get the best of both worlds this weekend in uptown Somerset. The 28th annual Fire and Ice festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m., and goes until Sunday evening. The event is set up to deliver a ton […]
pabucketlist.com
Exploring Hoke-E-Geez Antique Store in Bedford
If you’re looking for information about Hoke-E-Geez in Bedford, you’re in the right place!. Hoke-E-Geez is a large multi-vendor marketplace of antiques, collectibles, and curiosities located just east of downtown Bedford, along the Lincoln Highway (Route 30). The store’s motto is “An Adventure in Every Visit”, and I...
wtaj.com
Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn serving up great food and fun in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich. The French Dip is...
pmg-va.com
Bedford County Humane Society
Dotty and her sister Bays are being called the Dumpster Pups. Dotty and her sister were found dumped near a dumpster. Dotty is all puppy. She is under your feet when you walk, chews on anything she can find, barks in her crate if she sees you, and potties when the urge hits her.
wtaj.com
Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show
PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
wtaj.com
Altoona woman captures beautiful and quirky pet portraits
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it. Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for...
wtae.com
Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds
ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
Instead of closing, 30-year-old central Pa. amusement center will stay open with new owners
An amusement center that was expected to close near the end of this month will remain open under new ownership. Melissa and Brian Bentzen will take over ownership of Cluggy’s Amusement Center at 393 Bedington Blvd. in Chambersburg, Franklin County on Feb. 1. The current owners had previously announced...
wtaj.com
Peanut butter brownies, homemade scones, and more with Heirloom Pines Farm in Somerset
SOMERSET, Pa. (WTAJ) — Heirloom Pines Farm is a custom bakery that is bringing back the old recipes that have been passed down from generation to generation. Located in Somerset, Somerset County, Heirloom Pines Farm offers a wide variety of baked goods, dining options, and specialty coffee in their new uptown eatery.
PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
lebtown.com
Land developer connected to Sheetz finalizes years-in-the-making purchase of county lot next to DMV
A chunk of county-owned land was sold to a Blair County developer late last year, but what may be built there is still uncertain. In late December, Lebanon County sold nearly four acres of commercial land at 860 E. Old Cumberland St. to Altoona-based Aspen Hill Partners (AHP) for $770,000.
Shop owner accused of handing out THC edibles at Hollidaysburg Festival
HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — A store owner is in hot water after a woman claimed she ate two edible samples at the Hollidaysburg PumpkinFest and had to call 911, leading police to set up controlled buys at Sunrise Botanicals. Police were called in Oct. 2022, to assist EMS with a woman that was “high” from […]
Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
WGAL
Police in Franklin County search for missing teen
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
wtaj.com
School Visit: 2nd Grade at Pleasant Valley Elementary School
On Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields, did a school visit with the 2nd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District. The 2nd grade students were shown what instruments are used to put together a weather forecast, how to forecast the weather, along with some experiments. One experiment explains the transfer of energy when lightning strikes. The students broke the record with 83 students transferring energy! Way to go! They then asked so many great questions about the weather.
$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona
BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
Houtzdale Fire Company upset with Decatur Township supervisors decision
CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)– Five members from the Houtzdale Fire Company attended the Decatur Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 They were looking for answers as to why the township chose to change its fire services affiliation to Columbia Fire Department, which is located in Osceola Mills. Jeff Arnold, president of the Houtzdale Fire Company, says […]
wccsradio.com
INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES
The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
abc23.com
Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback
Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”
Pa. grocery store’s booze section destroyed after truck crashes into it: report
Fortunately, no people were hurt. But the beer was. The beer and wine section of a Westmoreland County Giant Eagle was destroyed this week after a tractor-trailer crashed into it. SIMILAR STORIES: PLCB raising prices this weekend on 3,500-plus wines and liquors, despite some opposition. The Tribune Review reports how...
