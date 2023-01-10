ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTAJ

28th annual Fire and Ice festival in Somerset this weekend

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Whether you prefer the hot or the cold, you can get the best of both worlds this weekend in uptown Somerset. The 28th annual Fire and Ice festival kicks off Friday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m., and goes until Sunday evening. The event is set up to deliver a ton […]
SOMERSET, PA
pabucketlist.com

Exploring Hoke-E-Geez Antique Store in Bedford

If you’re looking for information about Hoke-E-Geez in Bedford, you’re in the right place!. Hoke-E-Geez is a large multi-vendor marketplace of antiques, collectibles, and curiosities located just east of downtown Bedford, along the Lincoln Highway (Route 30). The store’s motto is “An Adventure in Every Visit”, and I...
BEDFORD, PA
wtaj.com

Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn serving up great food and fun in Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Wilson’s Fish Bowl Inn offers an upbeat environment, great food, and great service! Owner, Matt Wilson, stops by the 814 Kitchen to share some of the bar and grille’s specialties — including haddock and their french dip sandwich. The French Dip is...
ALTOONA, PA
pmg-va.com

Bedford County Humane Society

Dotty and her sister Bays are being called the Dumpster Pups. Dotty and her sister were found dumped near a dumpster. Dotty is all puppy. She is under your feet when you walk, chews on anything she can find, barks in her crate if she sees you, and potties when the urge hits her.
BEDFORD COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

Patton woman wins blue ribbon for chocolate cake at PA Farm Show

PATTON, Pa. (WTAJ) — In the small town of Patton Pennsylvania, one of their very own residents has just taken home a pretty sweet honor. Sharon Karlheim just took home another blue ribbon and the PA Farm Show in Harrisburg for her chocolate cake. But Sharon’s cake isn’t just any chocolate cake, it’s a chocolate marshmallow peanut butter cake. In this case Sharon has six layers of cake and five layers of filling. The cake is adorned in frosting, and chocolate and peanut butter ganache. Marshmallow flowers crown the top of the cake along with peanut butter cup pieces. Sharon also took home second place this year in the apple pie category. Sharon won the blue ribbon for her apple pie recipe at the PA state farm show in 2022. And while it certainly looks, and tastes like a prize winner, it has taken Sharon years to perfect.
PATTON, PA
wtaj.com

Altoona woman captures beautiful and quirky pet portraits

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Dog culture is an extremely popular thing in today’s time, and one Altoona native has found a way to capture the essence of personalities of dogs, kids, families — you name it. Meet Ashley Summerville, the creator, owner, and photographer of Paws for...
ALTOONA, PA
wtae.com

Indiana County high school cancels music trip amid missing funds

ARMAGH, Pa. — For four years, music students at United High School have held fundraisers and events to raise money for a trip to Walt Disney World in Florida. According to parents, more than 100 students were scheduled to go on the trip in March, but they were informed this week the trip is now cancelled.
ARMAGH, PA
WTAJ

PSP: Somerset Co. trio scams $90,000 from customers

SOMERSET COUNTY, PA (WTAJ) – A trio in Somerset County have been accused of scamming customers of a trucking company out of over $90,000 under the intention of ordering them trucks. Beginning in December of 2022 Pennsylvania State Police began investigating Robert Frank Croyle-Rummel, 35, for fraud. According to his former employer, at the time […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Another $1 million lottery ticket sold in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Another lucky person has purchased a winning ticket worth $1 million from a store in Altoona. A winning “We Wish You a Merry Million” Scratch-Off Ticket was sold at Sunoco located at 1700 7th Avenue in Altoona. The store will receive a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. Another millionaire […]
BLAIR COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police in Franklin County search for missing teen

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Franklin County are searching for a missing teen. The Washington Township Police Department is searching for 15-year-old Jaxson Knight. He is described as having brown eyes and black hair. If anyone has information on Knight's whereabouts, they are asked to contact police at...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, PA
wtaj.com

School Visit: 2nd Grade at Pleasant Valley Elementary School

On Tuesday afternoon, Meteorologist Christy Shields, did a school visit with the 2nd grade students at Pleasant Valley Elementary School in the Altoona Area School District. The 2nd grade students were shown what instruments are used to put together a weather forecast, how to forecast the weather, along with some experiments. One experiment explains the transfer of energy when lightning strikes. The students broke the record with 83 students transferring energy! Way to go! They then asked so many great questions about the weather.
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

$1 million lottery raffle ticket sold in Altoona

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — One lucky person has their hands on a locally-sold ticket worth $1 million from Pennsylvania Lottery’s New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Jan. 7 drawing. The $1 million winning ticket was sold at First Stop Shop located on Union Avenue in Altoona. It was one of four top-prize-winning tickets. The numbers selected […]
ALTOONA, PA
WTAJ

Houtzdale Fire Company upset with Decatur Township supervisors decision

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ)– Five members from the Houtzdale Fire Company attended the Decatur Township Supervisors meeting Wednesday, Jan. 11 They were looking for answers as to why the township chose to change its fire services affiliation to Columbia Fire Department, which is located in Osceola Mills. Jeff Arnold, president of the Houtzdale Fire Company, says […]
HOUTZDALE, PA
wccsradio.com

INDIANA COUNTY SEES SURGE IN FLU CASES

The Pennsylvania Department of Health released its first influenza report for 2023 and cases continue to decrease. While seasonal flu activity remains high for Pennsylvania and the U.S., flu activity decreased slightly over the past few weeks, as 9,095 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported, bringing the statewide total to 168,399. The predominant strain continues to be Type A, and it accounts for 164,653 cases in Pennsylvania. Type B flu accounts for 3,585 confirmed cases, and 161 are identified as Type U or unidentified.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
abc23.com

Johnstown Galleria Owner Touts Comeback

Weeks after the lower level of the Johnstown Galleria flooded, vendors are recovering. Some new ones are in negotiations to start operating at the mall too. “We got a lot of stores that have come over here. So pretty much, I say I got like 24 leases, from October to now.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy