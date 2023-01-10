ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

HCA Fawcett Hospital in Port Charlotte now fully open after Hurricane Ian damage

By Earle Kimel, Sarasota Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
Herald-Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vA2jP_0k9pN1Df00

PORT CHARLOTTE – HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital became fully functional Monday, for the first time since Hurricane Ian hit, with the reopening of the third and fourth floors.

The third and fourth floors both include intensive care units.

Healthcare Corporation of America closed the 238-bed facility Sept. 29, 2022 because of damage suffered during Hurricane Ian, which made landfall Sept. 27 on Cayo Costa. The storm swept northeast, causing extensive damage across Charlotte County.

“We are thrilled to be fully operational post-Hurricane Ian and are very appreciative of the ongoing support we have received,” HCA Florida Fawcett CEO Michael Ehrat said in a prepared statement. “I want to thank HCA Healthcare, our caregivers, physicians, patients and the community for the trust and confidence you have in the HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital team.”

The hospital reopened in phases, with emergency services, laboratory and imaging services opening on Oct. 10.

The following Monday, the hospital reopened its operating rooms, cardiac catheterization laboratories, interventional radiology, endoscopy and select inpatient services including the spine and orthopedics unit.

It reopened the 2 West wing on Oct. 24.

Earlier:Area hospitals adjust to increased patient counts after Hurricane Ian

HCA Florida Fawcett was the most severely damaged hospital facility in Charlotte and south Sarasota counties..

HCA Florida Englewood hospital suffered minor flood damage during the storm but was reopened Oct. 6, once water and power was restored to the 100-bed facility.

ShorePoint Health Punta Gorda hospital was evacuated prior to the arrival of Ian because of flooding fears.

Until it reopened Oct. 1, that left ShorePoint Health Port Charlotte as the only functioning hospital in Charlotte County.

The Sarasota Memorial Hospital Emergency Room in North Port suffered roof damage and was closed for two weeks.

The 110-bed Sarasota Memorial Hospital Venice campus was operational throughout the storm.

In the weeks immediately after Ian, Disaster Medical Assistance Teams opened tent hospitals at the Venice campus, as well as at locations in North Port, Port Charlotte and Englewood to increase access to health care.

Hospitals expand to accommodate growth

Last August, before Hurricane Ian struck, HCA-Fawcett broke ground on a three-year, $60 million expansion and renovation project.

The project will increase capacity in its critical care units, boost the number of preoperative treatment bays and expand the operating room.

The project also will renovate the main lobby, waiting rooms and registration areas and add a chapel and coffee shop.

A new two-story building on the front side of the hospital is planned that will be designed to accommodate two more floors for growth.

A $10 million, 8,400-square-foot renovation of HCA Florida Englewood hospital expanded its emergency department from eight patient care areas to 18.

Earlier:3 Sarasota County hospitals earn A grades in latest Leapfrog Group report card

The addition also allowed for the creation of new bronchoscopy-endoscopy suites, a dedicated lounge for first responders, new Behavioral Health Safe rooms, expanded trauma suites, a new waiting and registration area, a private consultation room and increased emergency support space.

Sarasota Memorial Hospital is in the midst of expanding its Venice hospital campus to 178 beds and starting planning the construction of its third acute care facility on 32 acres at the Sumter Boulevard exit off of Interstate 75.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mysuncoast.com

Hurricane Ian death tolls up to 145

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (News Service of Florida) - Medical examiners have attributed another death to Hurricane Ian, bringing the total to 145, according to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement. A news release from the agency indicated the additional death was in Lee County. Totals released last month said 144 people...
LEE COUNTY, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Large logistics center under construction in Punta Gorda lands first tenant

A Texas lumber distributor will take 75,000 square feet of space for its first Florida location. Dakota Premium Hardwoods, a national lumber distribution company, is opening its first Florida location in a new 75,000-square-foot Punta Gorda warehouse. The site of the new facility is the Florida Gulf Coast 75 Logistics...
PUNTA GORDA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Human remains found in Florida beach mangroves identified

FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — Human remains found deep below the mangroves on Fort Myers Beach have been identified. A hired waste removal business discovered remains on Tuesday on Tropical Shores Way on Fort Myers Beach. Through dental records, the Lee County sheriff’s office said the remains belong to...
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Venice announces overnight utility work

VENICE, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Venice has announced overnight utility work that will affect traffic. Cougar Contracting will be performing scheduled work overnight tonight on a major wastewater force main crossing Interstate 75 in Venice. As a precaution, both the City of Venice wastewater collection system and reclaimed water system will be off, beginning at approximately 11 p.m. today, Thursday, Jan. 12, and continuing to approximately 1 a.m. Friday, Jan. 13. We appreciate customers’ cooperation by minimizing water use during these overnight hours, including irrigation by reclaimed water.
VENICE, FL
gotodestinations.com

The Best Breakfast Spots in Cape Coral, Florida – (With Photo)

Get ready to roll up your sleeves and dig into some scrumptious breakfast fare, because we’re about to take you on a mouthwatering tour of the best breakfast spots in Cape Coral, Florida!. Imagine biting into a fluffy stack of pancakes drizzled with syrup, or savoring a perfectly-cooked omelet...
CAPE CORAL, FL
Mysuncoast.com

1 hospitalized in Nokomis shooting

NOKOMIS, Fla. (WWSB) - One person is in critical condition following a shooting in Nokomis. The shooting happened Thursday afternoon on Coquina Court. Sarasota County Deputies arrived on scene and transported one person with critical injuries. That person is expected to be okay. The suspect is in custody. A second...
NOKOMIS, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Bald eagle dies after consuming rodenticide

SANIBEL, Fla. — Necropsy results provided answers about the death of a bald eagle who was admitted to the Clinic for the Rehabilitation of Wildlife, Inc. (CROW). According to CROW, the eagle was found in Fort Myers in Nov. 2022, unable to fly. CROW veterinarians believed the eagle was suffering from rodenticide poisoning based on its condition and low red blood cell counts.
FORT MYERS, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Remains found in Fort Myers Beach identified as woman missing after Ian

On Thursday morning, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office announced that the remains found in a Fort Myers Beach mangrove were identified as those of 82-year-old Ilonka Knes. Knes’ remains were discovered Tuesday near Fort Myers Beach Town Hall. Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a press conference that she was identified via her dental records.
FORT MYERS BEACH, FL
Herald-Tribune

Herald-Tribune

11K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Sarasota, FL from Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

 http://heraldtribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy