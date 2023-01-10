ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

oviedojournalism.com

Football finishes season 10-2 in playoffs

After a season highlighted by a historic postseason run, a TODAY show appearance, and two hurricanes, Oviedo’s 2022 Fall football season has officially come to an end. Head coach Greg Odierno, known as “Coach O” to fans and players, closed out his second season at Oviedo with a 10-2 record, largely improving from last season’s 6-4 record.
OVIEDO, FL
tennisrecruiting.net

NEWS: NCAA Individual Championships Moving to Fall

The lengthy stays at the NCAA Division I Championships for top players on top teams will be over for at least two years. The NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a two-year pilot program to hold the Division I men's and women's individual tennis championships in the fall of 2024 and 2025.
INDIANA STATE
Hays Post

Hays Middle School athletes honored for winter success

Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson honored various Hays Middle School athletes for success in their winter seasons at the school board meeting Monday night. Both the HMS seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams were 16-0 and league champions. The eighth-grade girls B team was also a league champion with...
HAYS, KS
Herald Community Newspapers

MacArthur cheer teams are headed to nationals

Three groups of MacArthur High School students who are used to creating cheers will be receiving them next month. Three separate cheerleading teams from the high school have earned a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Feb. 10-12. Levittown’s...
LEVITTOWN, NY

