Read full article on original website
Related
oviedojournalism.com
Football finishes season 10-2 in playoffs
After a season highlighted by a historic postseason run, a TODAY show appearance, and two hurricanes, Oviedo’s 2022 Fall football season has officially come to an end. Head coach Greg Odierno, known as “Coach O” to fans and players, closed out his second season at Oviedo with a 10-2 record, largely improving from last season’s 6-4 record.
High School Girls Soccer: Penzone puts on a show, leads Catholic to home win over Washington
Injuries and a slow start derailed the 2021-22 Pensacola Catholic girls soccer season, one which ended at districts. But with two impact players returning at 100 percent, key contributions for various newcomers and some tinkering with the lineup, the Crusaders are motoring toward a deep playoff push. In the latest FHSAA rankings...
tennisrecruiting.net
NEWS: NCAA Individual Championships Moving to Fall
The lengthy stays at the NCAA Division I Championships for top players on top teams will be over for at least two years. The NCAA Division I Competition Oversight Committee on Wednesday approved a two-year pilot program to hold the Division I men's and women's individual tennis championships in the fall of 2024 and 2025.
Hays Middle School athletes honored for winter success
Hays USD 489 Superintendent Ron Wilson honored various Hays Middle School athletes for success in their winter seasons at the school board meeting Monday night. Both the HMS seventh- and eighth-grade girls basketball teams were 16-0 and league champions. The eighth-grade girls B team was also a league champion with...
Herald Community Newspapers
MacArthur cheer teams are headed to nationals
Three groups of MacArthur High School students who are used to creating cheers will be receiving them next month. Three separate cheerleading teams from the high school have earned a bid to the 2023 National High School Cheerleading Championship at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando Feb. 10-12. Levittown’s...
Hickman basketball is thriving, here's why you should expect that to continue
Among both boys and girls basketball teams across Columbia, it's hard to match what Hickman has built within both programs. The Kewpies have combined for 22 wins as of Tuesday morning, and that's a number that identifies Hickman's basketball programs as two of the quickest-rising programs in the city. ...
NewsChannel 36
Thirty high school wrestling teams set to compete at First Arena in inaugural Southern Tier Memorial tournament
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WENY) - High school wrestlers from all over are set to compete on a big stage this weekend in the inaugural Southern Tier Memorial tournament which will be held at First Arena. The tournament will take place from Friday, January 13th to Saturday, January 14th. The tournament brings...
Petoskey Athletic Hall of Fame announces 2023 class of inductees
PETOSKEY — Every once in a while, athletes come along that are just built different than everyone else. Whether it’s through their physical makeup or their competitive drive, the best way to describe them is, well, different. That was David Sikarskie and Dale Beatty at Petoskey High School...
Comments / 0