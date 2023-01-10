The Grant County Sheriff’s Department solved a case of hit and run near Potosi Tuesday. A Deputy with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office was notified of a sign that appeared to have been struck during the early morning hours on East Street in Potosi. The Deputy responded and documented the crash scene photographing the vehicle parts that were left at the scene. Several hours later, the Deputy saw a vehicle with comparable damage to that of striking the sign. The Deputy contacted the registered owner of the vehicle, 21 year old Will Bierman of Potosi. Bierman reported that he had struck a deer weeks prior and that was what caused the damage to his car. Bierman continued to deny that he had struck the sign even after the deputy explained that the damage to his vehicle and parts left on scene were identical. After further investigation, Bierman eventually told the Deputy that he was northbound on Slazing Road when he reported to have fallen asleep and struck the sign between 2am and 3am. Bierman was cited for failing to maintain control, failure to notify police of an accident, and obstruction.

POTOSI, WI ・ 1 DAY AGO