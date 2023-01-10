ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

wpde.com

Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
abcnews4.com

Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
GOOSE CREEK, SC
live5news.com

Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property. Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Some upset over Mullins police not doing night patrols for the time being

MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are upset that officers with the Mullins Police Department aren't doing patrols after 7 o'clock at night. Mullins Police Captain Phillip Mostowski said he knows the citizens have a lot of questions about this situation, but it was a difficult decision that they had to make due to staffing issues.
MULLINS, SC
live5news.com

Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit in N. Charleston crash

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old pedestrian killed in a Saturday morning crash illegally crossed the road. Oliver Jorge Gomez, from North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash at 5:45 a.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A...
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Troopers seek information on fatal hit-and-run in Florence County

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run in Florence County. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision involving a pedestrian happened Monday on E. Ashby Road near N. Irby Street around 6:15 p.m. A release said the vehicle should have damage to the...
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Lawsuit filed against Horry Co. Schools alleges student fell from moving bus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother is suing Horry County Schools, Horry County School District and one of their bus drivers after her child fell out of a moving school bus, according to a lawsuit filed. Before Jamie Sharpe's child was picked up at her normal stop on...

