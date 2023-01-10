Read full article on original website
Florence man jailed on murder charge in December killing of Darlington man at motel
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 37-year-old Florence man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with the deadly shooting of a Darlington man at a motel in December, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Brandon Maurice McFadden has also been charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime, […]
Deputies seek information on vehicle theft in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies need help gathering information about a vehicle theft that happened near Andrews in December. The Georgetown County Sheriff's Office said Dustin Cox, 31, and Courtney Walker, 19, have been arrested by officers from the Saint Mary’s, Ga., Police Department. They were charged...
Goose Creek man & girlfriend arrested after deputies receive TIP
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County deputies arrested a man linked to the sexual assault of a minor, theft, fraud, and other criminal charges on Thursday, Jan. 12. Deputies arrested Scott William Whiteley, 42, after detectives with the Berkeley County Narcotics Task Force received information regarding Whiteley's involvement...
Police investigate ‘serious’ crash involving motorcycle on James Island Connector
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Emergency crews responded to what they called a serious crash involving a motorcycle on the James Island Connector Thursday morning. Officials with the Charleston Police Department said the collision happened on the northbound lanes of SC 30 coming into the downtown area but did not provide many details about the crash. […]
Tips lead to arrest of Berkeley Co. duo
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested after an investigation into criminal activity and stolen property. Scott William Whiteley, 42, from Goose Creek was charged with sex offender registry violation, resisting arrest, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, receiving stolen property and financial transaction card fraud.
1 injured in shooting at N. Charleston gas station, police investigating
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The North Charleston Police Department is investigating after a person was shot Thursday morning at a gas station. According to an NCPD report, police responded to a Sonoco gas station at 6855 Dorchester Road when they found a man in the passenger seat of a Chevrolet Camaro suffering from a […]
North Charleston Police searching for runaway 17-year-old missing for nearly a month
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — North Charleston Police are searching for a missing runaway last seen in December. De'Aujanah Mitchell, 17, was last seen at her grandmother's home on Dec. 14. She is described as standing 5 feet and 6 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds and having black hair...
Summerville police investigating fall from downtown parking garage
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD)- The Summerville Police Department is investigating after a person fell from a downtown parking garage. According to SPD, the fall happened Thursday morning around 11:45 a.m. Police are not sure whether the fall was accidental or intentional, but said there is no threat to the public. The incident is under investigation. This […]
Man ‘purposefully’ hit pedestrians, cars in Walmart parking lot in South Carolina, deputies say
A man was charged after deputies said he 'purposefully' hit pedestrians and cars in the parking lot of a Walmart in eastern South Carolina on Saturday.
Person killed by hit-and-run driver in Florence County, South Carolina Highway Patrol says
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) –Authorities are investigating after a person was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Monday evening in Florence County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. It happened at about 6:15 p.m. in the area of E. Ashby Road and N. Irby Street, troopers said. Troopers have not been able to provide […]
Teen angry over lost cell phone shot two people at Sangaree apartment, affidavits show
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A 17-year-old man is facing attempted murder and assault charges after deputies said he became angry over a missing cell phone and shot two individuals at a Sangaree apartment. Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at the Parkway Village Apartments on Sunday evening. Two […]
Crews extinguish commercial vehicle fire in Little River
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews were able to put out a commercial vehicle fire Wednesday afternoon in Little River. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 12:41 p.m. to the fire on Eversheen Drive. The fire was under control as of 1:30 p.m. Crews said no one...
Some upset over Mullins police not doing night patrols for the time being
MULLINS, S.C. (WPDE) — Some people are upset that officers with the Mullins Police Department aren't doing patrols after 7 o'clock at night. Mullins Police Captain Phillip Mostowski said he knows the citizens have a lot of questions about this situation, but it was a difficult decision that they had to make due to staffing issues.
Coroner: Pedestrian dies after being hit in N. Charleston crash
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - North Charleston Police say a 22-year-old pedestrian killed in a Saturday morning crash illegally crossed the road. Oliver Jorge Gomez, from North Charleston, died from injuries sustained in a pedestrian versus vehicle crash at 5:45 a.m., Charleston County Coroner Bobbi Jo O’Neal said. A...
1 hurt after ‘large fight,’ shooting outside 2 Socastee bars near Highway 17 Bypass
SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was hurt early Tuesday morning after a “large fight” and shooting outside two Horry County bars, according to police. A police report obtained by News13 says officers were dispatched at about 2:30 a.m. to the 4800 block of Highway 17 Bypass after getting reports of a large fight going […]
Troopers seek information on fatal hit-and-run in Florence County
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Troopers are seeking information about a fatal hit-and-run in Florence County. South Carolina Highway Patrol said the collision involving a pedestrian happened Monday on E. Ashby Road near N. Irby Street around 6:15 p.m. A release said the vehicle should have damage to the...
Parent sues Horry County Schools after teacher, principal arrested in November
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to fix the name of Ocean Bay Elementary School. HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent of an Horry County Schools student filed a lawsuit Thursday against the district after a teacher and a principal were arrested in November. The parent, only identified in the lawsuit as John […]
Crews work to clear downed lines after vehicle hits utility pole near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue (HCFR) crews are on scene of W. Hwy. 501 near Brown Swamp Rd. outside of Conway, as all lanes of traffic are blocked due to a single-vehicle crash vs. utilities. You're asked to avoid the area, as crews will be...
Sheriff: Suspect(s) wanted after Marion County home riddled with bullets, resident shot in the back
MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Marion County are searching for the suspect(s) after several shots were fired through a home, at least one bullet hitting a man in the back. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were sent to the 100 block of Danny Drive just before...
Lawsuit filed against Horry Co. Schools alleges student fell from moving bus
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A mother is suing Horry County Schools, Horry County School District and one of their bus drivers after her child fell out of a moving school bus, according to a lawsuit filed. Before Jamie Sharpe's child was picked up at her normal stop on...
