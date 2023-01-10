ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Liam Coen returns to Kentucky football program as offensive coordinator, quarterbacks coach

By Ryan Black, Louisville Courier Journal
 2 days ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. — Kentucky's football program went back for its future Tuesday, hiring former offensive coordinator Liam Coen to the same position.

“I’m very excited to welcome Liam and his family back to Kentucky,” said Kentucky football coach Mark Stoops, in a news release announcing Coen's hiring. “It was evident that he made a dramatic impact in the one season he was with our team. He brings a great deal of knowledge, and he also brings an excitement that players and recruits can relate to.”

Coen spent one highly successful season as the Wildcats' OC in 2021 before departing to serve in the same capacity with the Los Angeles Rams. Tuesday's news had been expected for more than a month. Chris Mortensen, a senior NFL insider for ESPN, reported Dec. 9 that Coen would return to UK as its new OC.

“Ashley and I are thrilled to be back in Lexington,” Coen said in a statement. “I want to thank Coach Stoops and Mitch Barnhart for the amazing opportunity. I also want to thank Coach McVay for his mentorship and guidance and the Rams organization for their support throughout this process. I can’t wait to get to work in helping lead the UK offense and bring a championship to Big Blue Nation!”

Coen replaces Rich Scangarello, whom Stoops fired after 12 games. The Wildcats finished the 2022 regular season ranked last in the 14-team SEC in both points (22.1) and yards (336.3) per game.

Coen is tasked with replicating what he did the year prior, when Kentucky fielded an explosive offense that scored 40 or more points five times; the Wildcats failed to reach that total in 13 games last season. In Coen's one season calling plays, UK averaged 424.1 yards and 32.2 points an outing. Under his tutelage, receiver Wan'Dale Robinson blossomed into a star, setting single-season program records for receptions (104) and yardage (1,334).

Just as Coen did in 2021, he'll work with a quarterback plucked from the transfer portal. That season, it was former Penn State QB Will Levis, who is expected to be one of the first players off the board in this year's draft. This fall, record-setting N.C. State signal-caller Devin Leary will lead the Wildcats' offense.

Leary will be joined by a deep receiving corps (led by Tayvion Robinson, Barion Brown and Dane Key) and tight end room (Brendan Bates, Jordan Dingle and Josh Kattus). UK also aims to rebuild its offensive line after giving up 47 sacks last fall — the most of any Power Five squad and 129th in the 131-team FBS.

While UK loses Chris Rodriguez, one of the best running backs in school history, it landed former Vanderbilt tailback Ray Davis in the transfer portal. Given his SEC experience, and success, Davis will be tabbed to start from Day 1 in Lexington.

Reach Kentucky men’s basketball and football reporter Ryan Black at rblack@gannett.com and follow him on Twitter at @RyanABlack.

