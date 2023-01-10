ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
3-Vehicle Westport Crash Leaves Driver Trapped In SUV

By Kathy Reakes
One of the vehicles involved in the crash. Photo Credit: Westport Fire Department

One person was injured in a three-car crash in Fairfield County.

The crash took place in Westport around 6:15 p.m., Monday, Jan. 9 at 40 Bridge St.

The Westport Fire Department along with Westport Police and EMS responded to a multi-vehicle crash in front of 40 Bridge St, said Philip Hessberger, assistant chief of the Westport Fire Department.

According to Hessberger, one driver was trapped in an SUV and required extrication using hydraulic extrication tools.

After removal from the vehicle, the patient was transferred by Westport EMS to a local hospital, Hessberger said.

His condition was not known.

No other injuries were reported.

