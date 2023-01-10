Read full article on original website
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita student hospitalized after eating marijuana-based gummy
Police and Wichita school officials are investigating an incident where a middle-school student was hospitalized after eating a marijuana-based gummy. The incident was reported Tuesday at the Christa McAuliffe Academy. There was an incident that involved six other girls ages 13 and 14. School officials will talk with the teen’s...
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita continues rebate program for water-saving devices
The City of Wichita has started offering rebates again this year for residents who purchase water-saving devices and appliances, such as dishwashers and washing machines. The City Council approved the program and it was put into effect Wednesday. The program has been offered since 2013 and Public Works spokesperson Penny Feist said it has saved an estimated 466 million gallons of water over the past decade. The program is part of the city’s ongoing water conservation program to respond to drought conditions.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita man arrested after approaching 3 girls
A 43-year-old Wichita man is in jail for solicitation of a child after a approaching three girls Wednesday evening. Officers were flagged down by family members of the girls, in a neighborhood near 31st S. and Hillside. They reported the girls, between 7 and 13-years-old, were solicited for sex by the 43-year-old. The girls ran off and told their parents what happened. The suspect fled the area before police arrived, but was caught nearby at 31st S. and K-15.
classiccountry1070.com
Wichita police officer acquitted of disorderly conduct charge
A Sedgwick County jury returned a not guilty verdict for a Wichita police officer who was charged with disorderly conduct. Andrew Barnett was charged in connection with an alleged incident that happened while he was off-duty at Eisenhower National Airport in 2021. He was accused of threatening a clerk at a rental car agency during a dispute.
classiccountry1070.com
Two men charged in fatal Wichita shooting
Two Wichita men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home earlier this month. 47-year-old Jamar White is charged with first degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on January 27th. 30-year-old Darries Mitchell is charged with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was $350,000 and his next court appearance is January 26th.
classiccountry1070.com
WPD looking for runaway teen
Wichita police are asking for help finding a runaway teen. 16-year-old Brianna DeLeon has not been seen since 7:50 Monday evening. No last known location was given. Brianna is described as being 5-feet-2-inches tall. She was last known to be wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweats, and a pink backpack.
classiccountry1070.com
Mother Formally Charged After Children Found Home Alone During Fire
A Wichita woman was formally charged this week after leaving her children home alone before a house fire broke out. 24-year-old Dekilah Sellers was charged with three counts of aggravated endangerment of a child. A Sedgwick County District Court judge set her bond at $25,000. Wichita police officers were responding...
classiccountry1070.com
SCHEELS Hosting Career Expo For New Wichita Location This Weekend
Employee-owned sport retailer SCHEELS is hosting a career expo on Friday, January 13th and Saturday, January 14th. The event will be at the SCHEELS Career Center located in the Page Court Building at the Garvey Center. The expo will be from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
classiccountry1070.com
Boil Advisory Issued for Sharon in Barber County, Pretty Prairie Still in Effect
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment has issued a boil water advisory for the City of Sharon in Barber County on Tuesday. An advisory issued Monday for the city of Pretty Prairie in Reno County remains in effect. The advisories will be in effect until further notice. Health officials...
classiccountry1070.com
NBC World Series Announces 2-Year Agreement with Wichita State
The National Baseball Congress World Series and Wichita State University announced a two-year partnership. The announcement solidifies a home in Wichita for the tournament in 2023 and 2024. The NBC World Series is the country’s annual summer collegiate baseball tournament, featuring teams from across the U.S. The NBCWS was founded...
