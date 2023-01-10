Two Wichita men have been charged in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a north side home earlier this month. 47-year-old Jamar White is charged with first degree murder and two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm. His bond was set at $500,000 and he is due back in court on January 27th. 30-year-old Darries Mitchell is charged with two counts of criminal discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. His bond was $350,000 and his next court appearance is January 26th.

