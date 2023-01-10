Read full article on original website
Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest
On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
evangelinetoday.com
Arrest is made in camp burglary
On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
70 lbs of mushroom chocolate bars, ecstasy pills, marijuana and more located after traffic stop
After conducting a traffic stop, Rapides Area Drug Enforcement (RADE) deputies located illegal substances in a vehicle.
Lake Charles American Press
Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty
A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
kggfradio.com
Speeding Violation Results in DUI
An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
12newsnow.com
Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood
BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
Beaumont Police searching for suspect involved in at least 2 storage unit burglaries
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont Police Department is searching for a man involved in at least two storage unit burglaries. The burglaries happened at Holmes Storage Facility at 5915 Cole Road in Beaumont between Saturday, December 31, 2022 and Sunday, January 1, 2023. The suspect vehicle appears to be...
KPLC TV
Fire reported on Main Street in Jennings
The latest weather, news, and sports in Southwest Louisiana. The Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate Justin James, age 40, of Leesville. A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Two accused of abusing 3-year-old child. Updated: 4 hours ago. A...
Unrestrained Louisiana Man Succumbs to Injuries Sustained in Crash on I-10 After His Truck Collided with an Overpass
KPLC TV
Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
Lake Charles duo arrested on cruelty to a juvenile charges
Two people from Lake Charles have been arrested on charges of alleged cruelty to a juvenile.
UPDATE: Driver killed in single vehicle crash on Pinhook Road identified
Lafayette Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened at the corner of Clifford Rd. and Pinhook Rd.
Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish
LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
KPLC TV
Possible ban on gas stoves
Woman Found Dead in Duson
LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
KPLC TV
KPLC TV
State Police investigate carbon monoxide release at La. Pigment that sent workers to hospital
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -State Police are investigating and DEQ and OSHA have been notified of a carbon monoxide release at Louisiana Pigment that sent several employees to the hospital Tuesday evening. The leak happened around 7 p.m. during planned maintenance in the chloride process unit at Louisiana Pigment’s titanium...
