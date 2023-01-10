ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

evangelinetoday.com

Theft of fishing gear leads to arrest

On December 3, 2022, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of multiple thefts that have been. occurring from the exterior to a residence located at the 1000 Blk. of Black Lake Rd. within the unincorporated area of. St. Landry. During the investigations it was learned through witnesses...
EVANGELINE PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing

Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Providing False ID, and Smuggling Drugs and Paraphernalia in a Rubber Boot and Clothing. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A traffic stop in Louisiana led to the arrest of a 63-year-old woman for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia, and for providing false information to authorities.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Jan. 11, 2023

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Jan. 11, 2023. Christy Lee Robinette, 41, Sulphur: Theft of a motor vehicle under $25,000; battery of a police officer; trespassing. Phillip Anthony Gilmore, 34, Lake Charles: Vehicle in an unsafe condition; third offense DWI; possession of a firearm...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
evangelinetoday.com

Arrest is made in camp burglary

On December 20, 2022, The Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office received a complaint in reference to a simple burglary. located on Joe Ln. within the unincorporated area of Mamou. During the investigation it was learned that the suspect. Timothy Jaque Courville W/M DOB 3/3/1981 of the Mamou area made forced...
MAMOU, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Jennings man charged with 8 counts of aggravated animal cruelty

A Jennings man is facing eight counts of aggravated animal cruelty after an adult female dog and seven puppies were found to be in poor health at his residence. Ivory Simon, 60, turned himself into the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday after an arrest warrant was issued on Monday.
JENNINGS, LA
kggfradio.com

Speeding Violation Results in DUI

An Orange, Texas man is arrested for driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Earlier this week officers with the Caney Police pulled over 18-year-old Jadyn Whaley of Orange, Texas for speeding. After an investigation, Whaley was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol, possession of a controlled substance, and drug paraphernalia. The reports of the arrest have been turned into the prosecuting attorney’s office for review and final charges.
ORANGE, TX
12newsnow.com

Three suspects arrested, charged after burglarizing vehicles in Beaumont neighborhood

BEAUMONT, Texas — Three suspects were arrested after being caught burglarizing vehicles in the Barrington Heights neighborhood in Beaumont. On Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at 2:41 a.m., Beaumont Police responded to the area of Truxton Lane and Dante Lane in reference to a suspicious person, according to a news release from the Beaumont Police Department.
BEAUMONT, TX
KPLC TV

Fire reported on Main Street in Jennings

JENNINGS, LA
KPLC TV

Authorities say man breaks into home when woman opens door

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A man is accused of pushing aside woman to gain entry into her home. Authorities say the woman heard someone banging on her back door and saw someone running in the back yard of her house on Arabie Road around 3:30 p.m., Wednesday. Deputies found...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KLFY News 10

Woman found dead on Stagecoach Road in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) A woman was found dead Tuesday in Lafayette Parish. Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Valerie Ponseti said deputies were dispatched to the 200 block of Stagecoach Road just after 1 p.m. in reference to an unresponsive female. On scene, they discovered the body of Megan Goins, 30, the victim of an apparent gunshot […]
LAFAYETTE PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Possible ban on gas stoves

JENNINGS, LA
KPEL 96.5

Woman Found Dead in Duson

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) - A woman is dead and detectives with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office are trying to figure out who killed her. Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, deputies were called out to the 200 block of Stagecoach Lane in Duson. Authorities were told there was an...
DUSON, LA
KPLC TV

Jennings resident facing 8 counts of animal cruelty

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A Jennings man is facing several counts of aggravated animal cruelty in Jeff Davis Parish. Authorities say several dogs in his care were found to be in poor health. Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said deputies received a complaint on Dec. 29 about animal cruelty at...
JENNINGS, LA

