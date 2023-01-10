Deion Sanders has no plans to coach in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted as much as he starts his work with Colorado football. The 55-year-old tactician has a good reason for doing so, though. The two-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that he has “no desire to coach rich men” and that he’d rather help young aspiring athletes fulfill their dreams.

BOULDER, CO ・ 20 HOURS AGO