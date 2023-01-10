Read full article on original website
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
President Biden’s Classified Docs Problem- How Bad is it?Matthew C. WoodruffWashington, DC
Secret documents from Biden's term as vice president were discovered in his officeMalek SherifWashington, DC
Tom Brady looking at horrific financial situation
While Tom Brady’s time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will continue for at least one more game and his NFL career may or may not continue beyond this season, it’s safe to say it hasn’t been the best year for his personal life. Along with his marriage...
Jets owner Woody Johnson willing to spend big to land veteran quarterback: ‘That’s kind of the missing piece’
New York Jets owner Woody Johnson is willing to do what it takes to get his team into the playoffs, and that includes spending big to potentially land a veteran quarterback
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Running Back's Death
The college football world lost one of its all-time greats this week with the passing of former Heisman Trophy winner, Pro Bowler and USC all-time leading rusher Charles White. He was 64 years old. A Los Angeles native, White was the driving force behind the early success that the legendary John ...
Los Angeles Rams Lose Coach
The Los Angeles Rams are coming off a miserable season, one where they set the record for most losses in a season following a Super Bowl win. A lot of decisions have to be made by the team, and one of the biggest is the future of Sean McVay.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Condoleezza Rice Mentioned As Possible Candidate For Major NFL Position
One day, Roger Goodell will join the roster of retired NFL commissioners. When that day comes, two popular names could succeed him. The newly hired Chicago Bears president and CEO Kevin Warren and part-owner of the Denver Broncos Condoleezza Rice have been mentioned to assume the role, according to ...
Colorado football coach Deion Sanders drops truth bomb on potential NFL coaching job
Deion Sanders has no plans to coach in the NFL. The Pro Football Hall of Famer admitted as much as he starts his work with Colorado football. The 55-year-old tactician has a good reason for doing so, though. The two-time Super Bowl winner pointed out that he has “no desire to coach rich men” and that he’d rather help young aspiring athletes fulfill their dreams.
Fanatics Makes First Move into Sports Betting at FedEx Field
Fanatics is eight days from launching the first sportsbook inside an NFL stadium. The sports retail and digital platform is reportedly opening a sportsbook at the Washington Commanders’ FedEx Field. Maryland has had retail sports betting since December 2021 and mobile sports betting since November 2022. Fanatics hasn’t registered...
2023 College Football Hall of Fame Class Stellar, but Shows Glaring Problem: All Things CW
Although other players during the Nick Saban era at Alabama are starting to be inducted, Crimson Tide considerations are still roughly two decades behind.
Deion Sanders not eyeing NFL job: 'No desire to coach rich men'
It doesn't sound like an NFL coaching job is in Deion Sanders' future. In an interview with Donovan X. Ramsey of GQ, the Pro Football Hall of Famer and new Colorado head coach revealed he has no interest in taking his talents to the NFL. "I just have no desire...
