ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee

One former NBA player is attempting quite the second act. Bleacher Report revealed this week that ex-Los Angeles Lakers guard Smush Parker is working towards a career as an NBA official. Parker had previously shared pictures to Instagram of himself at referee camp as well as working games in The Basketball League (TBL), an independent... The post Infamous ex-NBA guard now pursuing career as referee appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Cleveland visits Portland following Mitchell's 46-point showing

Cleveland Cavaliers (26-16, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Portland Trail Blazers (19-21, 11th in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland visits the Portland Trail Blazers after Donovan Mitchell scored 46 points in the Cavaliers' 116-114 loss to the Utah Jazz. The Trail Blazers have gone 9-7 at home. Portland...
PORTLAND, OR
NBA

Veteran big man Derrick Favors inks deal with Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks today announced the signing of 12-year NBA veteran center Derrick Favors to a 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the agreement were not disclosed. In 12 NBA seasons, Favors has seen action in 790 career games (503 starts), owning averages of 10.6 points, 7.1 rebounds, 1.1 assists and 1.19 blocks in 24.3 minutes (.534 FG%, .663 FT%). He is one of only 12 active players with over 8,000 total points (8,354), 5,500 rebounds (5,608), 900 blocks (938) and 500 steals (577). Among active players, Favors ranks 17th in offensive rebounds (1,933), as well as 18th in field goal percentage (.534%) and blocks (938). Throughout his career, the newest Hawk has played for New Jersey (2010-11), Utah (2010-19, 2020-21), New Orleans (2019-20) and Oklahoma City (2021-22).
ATLANTA, GA
FanSided

3 Braves players who could be traded before Opening Day

The Atlanta Braves have been active in the trade market this offseason, dealing for the likes of Sean Murphy, previously a catcher for the A’s. Do they have more deals left to make?. Never count out Alex Anthopoulos on the offseason. AA has a habit for surprising even the...
ATLANTA, GA
Yardbarker

Jarrett Allen Questionable To Return Against Jazz

Jarrett Allen was in the starting lineup for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Tuesday night as they prepared to take on the Utah Jazz. He was even on the floor and performed the tip-off for his team. However, as the second quarter got underway, he was officially ruled as QUESTIONABLE to...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cavs’ Ricky Rubio to Make Season Debut After ACL Recovery

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded away point guard Ricky Rubio during last season’s NBA trade deadline after he tore his ACL and was ruled out for the season. He returned to the team as a free agent this past offseason, agreeing to a three-year deal worth just under $18.5 million.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy