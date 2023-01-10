Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
1650thefan.com
Black Hawks at Des Moines – 1.13.23
Trailing 5-2 at the second intermission, the Black Hawks scored on five of their 10 third period shots on goal. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers could not score at the other end of the rink, and it all added up to a 7-5 Hawks win. Same teams, different location Saturday as Waterloo...
1650thefan.com
1.13.23 – Waterloo Black Hawks Weekend Preview
The Black Hawks picked up wins in Sioux City and Kearney, Nebraska, last weekend. At crucial moments, many of this season’s Hawks have experience winning on the road, and Waterloo is away again tonight in Des Moines. Today’s feature is presented by Convergence Cider.
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
[UPDATED] Cedar Rapids Man Killed in I-380 Crash South of Cedar Rapids
For the second time in three days, there's been a fatal accident on an area interstate. This time the incident happened on I-380, between Cedar Rapids and Iowa City. According to an accident report from the Iowa State Patrol, traffic on Northbound I-380 had slowed because of a towing operation near mile marker 9, which is about a mile south of the Swisher/Shueyville interchange.
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man dead after I-380 crash Tuesday
SHUEYVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - One person has died after a crash that backed up traffic for several hours on Tuesday. The Iowa State Patrol said 37-year-old Eric Taylor, of Cedar Rapids, died in the crash. It happened on I-380 northbound south of Shueyville just before 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday. In...
Eastern Iowa Taco Spot Abruptly Closes Their Doors
If you're getting lunch or dinner with a group of friends, the first person to suggest tacos normally wins. Tacos are great any time of the day. You could have tacos for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Add in the 2 a.m. taco stop after a night of partying and you've got a food group that's great to eat any time of the day. Fans of this taco spot in Dubuque will have to find a new place to grab this delicious entre.
1650thefan.com
Late Night Shooting Injures Waterloo Man
Waterloo Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Tuesday night shooting that left one person injured. The shooting happened at 213 Peoria Street around 10:30PM. The victim who was shot has been identified as Pharrell Jackson. Jackson was transported to an area hospital where he is reportedly in “stable condition.” No suspects are known at this time. Police say that the investigation is ongoing, though they believe the suspect and victim may know each other.
5 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Cedar Rapids.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids PD ID Man Found Shot In Car
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police are releasing more details about a weekend homicide. Police say 22-year-old Mohamed Tawfik of Cedar Rapids was found shot in a car in the 56-hundred block of Kirkwood Blvd SW Sunday evening. Police had been called to the area before 7:30 p.m. on a report that someone had been shot.
iheart.com
Cedar Rapids Police Identify Victim of Fatal Weekend Shooting
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids Police identify the victim of a fatal weekend shooting. Police say 22 year-old Mohamed Tawfik was shot in the 5600 block of Kirkwood Boulevard SW on Sunday. Officers responded to reports of the shooting around 7:30pm and found Tawfik in the driver's seat. Investigators say he'd been shot and was unresponsive to treatment at the scene. Tawfik was taken to an area hospital and later pronounced dead. So far, no suspects have been identified, and the case remains under investigation.
Iowa Woman Wins Huge Lottery Jackpot
Everyone I know is talking and dreaming about the Mega Millions lottery drawing tonight. The jackpot has grown to $940-million with a cash option of $484 million. Do you have a ticket? Do you have lucky numbers that you use every time?. Fox 35 published a story from LottoNumbers.com that...
KCCI.com
Iowa man charged with severely beating 78-year-old dad
MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — An Iowa man is facing several charges, including attempted murder, after police say he severely beat his 78-year-old father. Marshalltown police say 47-year-old Scott David Swartz, of Marshalltown, assaulted his dad on Saturday. The father was transported to a hospital for emergency care. Police have not...
KIMT
Man arrested for doing over $200,000 damage to Howard County road
CRESCO, Iowa – A Howard County man has been arrested for doing over $200,000 in damage to a new road. Logan Harden, 25 of Lime Springs, has been charged with first-degree criminal mischief. Investigators say Harden left Laddy’s Bar and Grill in Chester the evening of October 21, 2022,...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man sentenced to federal prison for maintaining drug houses
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A 44-year-old man from Cedar Rapids has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to maintaining drug-involved premises back in February. According to court documents, Corey Lamar Cullar started renting a series of residences in Cedar Rapids to be used to distribute controlled substances in Fall 2017. Cullar and his associates distributed marijuana, cocaine, crack cocaine, and ecstasy pills from these residences, and involved minors in the distribution of these substances. He exercised a leadership role over several individuals and provided firearms to them.
KCRG.com
I-80 crash leaves two dead
Governor Kim Reynolds will lay out her legislative priorities for the year as she gives the Condition of the State address. Jury selection to begin in trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family. Updated: 27 minutes ago. Jury selection is set to begin *today for the trial...
kwayradio.com
Drug Arrest After Car Chase
A Waterloo man has been arrested after a drug investigation and a chase, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. Police attempted to pull over a truck driven by 27 year old Daniel Chisum around 12:20am Tuesday morning on Highway 20. His vehicle had been identified as part of a drug investigation. Chisum did not pull over and instead led police on a chase. During the chase Chisum allegedly threw a bag of methamphetamine out of the vehicle. Police eventually used stop sticks to bring the chase to a close. Chisum has been charged with Felony Eluding and Driving While License Revoked. He has since been released from jail.
KGLO News
Plea change set for Mason City woman accused of pocketing $3350 out of local store cash register
MASON CITY — A Mason City woman facing a felony theft charge after being accused of pocketing money out of a local store’s cash register is planning to plead guilty. A criminal complaint accuses 55-year-old Ann Rosenmeyer of taking money out of a cash register 14 different times while working at Fleet Farm in November totaling $3350. Rosenmeyer was charged with second-degree theft, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.
1650thefan.com
Black Hawk County Sheriff Releases 2022 Crime Figures
The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office released their 2022 crime report, and, there were some significant differences compared to 2021. The report summarizes civil and government offenses. These range from papers served, drug violations, crash responses, and more. According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office responded to less drug violations in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021. They also responded to less domestic assault cases, and significantly less burglaries – with 74 in 2020, 51 in 2021, and only 24 in 2022. The Sheriff’s Office also issued less OWI citations – with 214 in 2020, 302 in 2021, and 172 in 2022. Areas that saw increases last year include runaway calls and simple assaults. Traffic stops also saw an increase compared to the previous two years.
kwayradio.com
Raymond Man Arrested in Sumner
A Raymond man was arrested in Sumner on Sunday after an unreadable license plate led to a search of his vehicle. A Sumner police officer pulled over the vehicle driven by David Tabor. Tabor failed to produce a driver’s license and the officer ran his name he found out that Tabor’s license had been revoked for an OWI. The officer then conducted a search of the vehicle which turned up marijuana and drug paraphernalia. He has been charged with Driving While Revoked, Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Tabor was taken to the Bremer County Jail and booked without incident.
