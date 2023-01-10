The Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office released their 2022 crime report, and, there were some significant differences compared to 2021. The report summarizes civil and government offenses. These range from papers served, drug violations, crash responses, and more. According to the report, the Sheriff’s Office responded to less drug violations in 2022 compared to 2020 and 2021. They also responded to less domestic assault cases, and significantly less burglaries – with 74 in 2020, 51 in 2021, and only 24 in 2022. The Sheriff’s Office also issued less OWI citations – with 214 in 2020, 302 in 2021, and 172 in 2022. Areas that saw increases last year include runaway calls and simple assaults. Traffic stops also saw an increase compared to the previous two years.

2 DAYS AGO