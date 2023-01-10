Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WHSV
High School Basketball Scoreboard: Tuesday, January 10
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Highlights and scores from high school basketball games on Tuesday, January 10. Spotswood 75, Harrisonburg 64 (OT)
UV Cavalier Daily
Virginia women’s basketball bounces back in victory over Georgia Tech
After suffering its first loss of the season in Durham Dec. 21 against now-No. 19 Duke, the Virginia women’s basketball team bounced back at home, earning a 69-63 win over Georgia Tech Dec. 29 inside John Paul Jones Arena. Coming off an eight-day holiday break, the Cavaliers (13-1, 2-1...
Legendary Madison educator and coach dies
A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
Augusta Free Press
Mega Millions jackpot grows to $1.35 billion; three tickets in Virginia win $10k
There was no winner in Tuesday night’s Mega Millions drawing, so the estimated jackpot for Friday is now $1.35 billion. In Virginia, three tickets won $10,000 each including one ticket sold in Charlottesville. The three tickets that each won $10,000 did so by matching four of the first five...
4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia
If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
WDBJ7.com
Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
One hurt, one killed in shooting in Charlottesville
One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a shooting in Charlottesville.
Bed Bath & Beyond to close these Virginia stores: 'They've lost control'
Bath & Beyond updated its list of stores it plans to close amid its financial struggles. The list includes five stores in Virginia.
Augusta Free Press
‘Hate crime’: Swastikas deface Waynesboro mural depicting Black father, daughter
A mural depicting a Black father and daughter painted on the side of the Waynesboro YMCA in 2020 was defaced over the weekend with several swastikas. YMCA executive director Jeff Fife said the staff noticed the swastikas on the mural, painted in 2020 by Richmond street artist Nils Westergard, Monday morning and immediately called police.
Augusta Free Press
Charlottesville: One person dead, multiple people detained in Sunday shooting
One person is dead and another suffered gunshot wounds in an incident reported Sunday afternoon in the 400 block of Monticello Road in Charlottesville. According to Charlottesville Police, multiple individuals have been detained as a result of the investigation. CPD reports that there is no active threat at this time.
Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill
Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
fredericksburg.today
Shots fired in Caroline tied to feud that began at school
The Caroline Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on Sunday at 3:30 am from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office about a person with a gunshot wound to his leg. Stafford authorities said the shooting took place in Caroline. Caroline investigators responded to Stafford Hospital to speak with the...
WHSV
Two dead after Broadway home fire
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
