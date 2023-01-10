ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, VA

The MadRapp Recorder

Legendary Madison educator and coach dies

A Madison County legend died this week. Word spread on social media Tuesday that longtime Madison educator and legendary coach William Harrison "Billy” Mitchell had died on Monday. His son, Billy, said Wednesday night, that his father learned he had cancer around Thanksgiving, 2021, just weeks before his former students and athletes held a celebration in the Madison County High School auditorium after the school board had named the Mountaineers’ baseball field in his honor. "He told family when he learned about the cancer but asked, we not tell anyone,” Billy said Wednesday night. Young Billy also said the ballfield ceremony "picked up his spirits with a lot of positive energy” and...
MADISON COUNTY, VA
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Virginia

If you live in Virginia and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
VIRGINIA STATE
WDBJ7.com

Charlottesville police ID victim, make arrest in deadly Belmont shooting

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is providing more information following the deadly shooting in the Belmont neighborhood Sunday afternoon. CPD announced Monday, January 9, that the body of Osvaldo Lopez-Hernandez of Texas was found near Fitzgerald Tire on Monticello Road. A second person at the scene was...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The MadRapp Recorder

Greene County: Collier owes commonwealth over $187.75M in fines and penalties for illegal landfill

Greene County residents, especially those living in the neighborhood of 994 Carpenters Mill Road in Ruckersville, can let out a sigh of relief following Monday’s decree by Circuit Court Judge Claude V. Worrell Jr. regarding a six-plus-year civil suit brought by Virginia DEQ against Kenneth R. Collier Jr. At Monday’s hearing in the Stanardsville courtroom the judge ordered Collier pay a $250,000 civil penalty for the unpermitted landfill operation on the 41.82-acre parcel. That’s on top of daily fines that have now accumulated to $187,492,500 the judge assessed on August 9, 2021 when he declared summary judgement for DEQ based on his findings that Collier abused the Virginia Waste Management Act...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
fredericksburg.today

Shots fired in Caroline tied to feud that began at school

The Caroline Sheriff’s Office says they received a call on Sunday at 3:30 am from the Stafford Sheriff’s Office about a person with a gunshot wound to his leg. Stafford authorities said the shooting took place in Caroline. Caroline investigators responded to Stafford Hospital to speak with the...
CAROLINE COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Two dead after Broadway home fire

BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Update: Chief Holloway confirmed that another body was recovered from the fire. Crews remain on scene. Original: At least one person is dead after a home fire outside of Broadway on Sunday. Rockingham County Fire Chief Jeremy Holloway confirmed that one person was killed in a...
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, VA

