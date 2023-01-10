2300 Arena 2300 South Swanson Street Philadelphia, PA 19148. It is strange to think that a building that looks boring from the outside and sits in a warehouse neighborhood almost literally under I-95 has had such an eventful sports entertainment past. The 2300 Arena was made famous when it was known as the ECW Arena from 1993 to 2001. Extreme Championship Wrestling (originally Eastern Championship Wrestling) was a professional wrestling promotion that gave the then-WWF (now WWE) and the former WCW, a run for their money by offering much more “extreme” variations of professional wrestling. Paul Heyman, Mick Foley, Sabu, Sandman, Raven, and Tommy Dreamer are just some of the famous names who worked in that promotion and at that building.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO