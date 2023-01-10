Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
ringsidenews.com
WWE Signs Deal With Former NJPW Star
As Triple H took the reins of WWE creative last year, it seems he has set his eyes on Japanese talent. After onboarding prominent NJPW talent Dragon Lee, it looks like WWE has added another NJPW star to the mix. According to a report by PW Insider, former NJPW Star...
Pro Wrestling Insider
THE MAIN EVENT OF MLW SUPERFIGHT 2023 IS...
Hammerstone vs. Fatu World Title Fight signed for Feb 4. in Philly at SuperFight. MLW returns to Philly Feb 4 with a national cable TV taping. The biggest rivalry in MLW is finally getting the rematch to the biggest title fight in MLW history as Hammerstone vs. Fatu 2 is set to main event SuperFight’23, an event worthy of such a colossal championship clash.
PWMania
Will The WWE Be Sold?
Note:I’m aware of the late-breaking news of a Saudi purchase. This article was being written when the news hit social media so until anything is official, I’d like to include this write-up about other potential buyers. Also, my Twitter page is still mistakenly suspended for spam so if anyone can help with that, let me know.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
wrestlinginc.com
Former WWE Star Spotted In Crowd During MJF Segment On AEW Dynamite
The stars were out in Los Angeles for Wednesday's "AEW Dynamite," and among them was current NWA wrestler and former WWE superstar Chris Masters. During MJF's public berating of celebrities such as Freddie Prinze Jr. and Ken Jeong, the cameras panned to Masters also sitting near the front row. However, the announcers did not acknowledge the veteran wrestler, and neither did MJF.
wrestlinginc.com
Tony Schiavone Cautions Against 'A TV Company' Buying WWE
Tony Schiavone is once again calling professional wrestling matches on Turner networks as he did in the 90s, but Schiavone hopes that both wrestling promotions and television networks have learned some lessons in the years in between. On the latest episode of "What Happened When," Schiavone was talking about the debut of "WCW Thunder" in 1998. Coupled with the infamously convoluted end to Starrcade, and adding a third hour to "WCW Nitro," Schiavone feels this was the decision that doomed the company.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raven Set for Impact Hard To Kill PPV and TV Tapings
Impact Wrestling Hall of Famer Raven has been announced for Hard To Kill weekend. Impact has announced that Raven will be at Center Stage in Atlanta on Friday for the pay-per-view, and on Saturday for the TV tapings. There’s no word yet on what he will be doing. “Hard...
PWMania
Tully Blanchard Confirms His Departure From AEW and ROH
Tully Blanchard managed FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) and Shawn Spears during his time with All Elite Wrestling. He later joined Ring of Honor, where he co-founded Tully Blanchard Enterprises with Brian Cage, Kaun, and Toa Liona. However, at the Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, Prince Nana ‘purchased’ the group from Blanchard.
PWMania
Bold WWE Royal Rumble Prediction #1: Sasha Banks and Naomi Return
And I know, she did return. To wrestling. In Japan. But this was just a door opening to her WWE return during the Women’s Royal Rumble. Hear me out. “Mercedes Moné” returns to the WWE. Sasha Banks and the WWE both know that Sasha will not be...
PWMania
Michael Oku Speculates On Real Reason Why WWE Launched NXT UK When They Did
Michael Oku recently spoke with Stephanie Chase for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the British wrestling star and Revolution Pro veteran spoke about how he feels WWE only created NXT UK to hurt the United Kingdom wrestling scene. Featured below are some of the...
WWE Main Event Results (1/12): Odyssey Jones And Mustafa Ali In Action
WWE aired the latest episode of WWE Main Event on January 12. Matches were taped on January 9 from Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Alabama. The show aired on Hulu. Full results and highlights are below. WWE Main Event Results (1/12) - Odyssey Jones def. Akira Tozawa. - Mustafa Ali def....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bobby Fish and More Set for NJPW Battle In The Valley Pre-show, NJPW Thanks Fans for Sell Out
NJPW has announced two matches for the Battle In The Valley Pre-show. Bobby Fish will take on David Finlay, while JR Kratos will face Alex Coughlin. On a related note, NJPW has officially announced that Battle In The Valley is sold out, and that was with just one match announced – the IWGP Women’s Title match. We noted before how there was a big boost in ticket sales once Mercedes Moné vs. KAIRI for the title was announced.
PWMania
Carmelo Hayes Comments On Ricochet Showdown, Calls It A Dream Come True
Carmelo Hayes recently appeared as a guest on Ryan Satin’s “Out Of Character” podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the NXT Superstar spoke about his past showdown with Ricochet and how it was one of his “dream matches.”. Featured...
nodq.com
Backstage news regarding William Regal’s return to WWE from AEW
As previously noted, William Regal issued a public statement that confirmed his departure from AEW. Regal reportedly started back with WWE in early January and according to Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com, Regal’s official title has been revealed as the Vice President of Global Talent Development. Johnson also noted the following…
stadiumjourney.com
2300 Arena – Major League Wrestling
2300 Arena 2300 South Swanson Street Philadelphia, PA 19148. It is strange to think that a building that looks boring from the outside and sits in a warehouse neighborhood almost literally under I-95 has had such an eventful sports entertainment past. The 2300 Arena was made famous when it was known as the ECW Arena from 1993 to 2001. Extreme Championship Wrestling (originally Eastern Championship Wrestling) was a professional wrestling promotion that gave the then-WWF (now WWE) and the former WCW, a run for their money by offering much more “extreme” variations of professional wrestling. Paul Heyman, Mick Foley, Sabu, Sandman, Raven, and Tommy Dreamer are just some of the famous names who worked in that promotion and at that building.
Yardbarker
Bryan Danielson vs. Bandido announced for next AEW Dynamite
Bryan Danielson will face Bandido on the January 18 AEW Dynamite. In a match announced during this week's Dynamite, Danielson will face Bandido on next week's show at the Save Mart Center in Fresno, California. Danielson, the top contender to MJF's AEW World title, will wrestle for the fourth consecutive...
PWMania
Adam Cole Returns to AEW on Dynamite and Makes Big Announcement
Adam Cole made his return to AEW Dynamite on this week’s episode. This is his first appearance in several months following concussion issues. Cole stated that the events of the last few months have given him a newfound appreciation for life. Cole stated that he has had MRIs and seen numerous doctors, as well as dizzy spells and vomiting.
PWMania
Backstage News on MJF’s AEW Dynamite Promo, Gimmick Match Highly Praised
– At AEW Dynamite in Los Angeles on Wednesday, AEW World Champion MJF interrupted Konosuke Takeshita’s entrance for a singles match with Bryan Danielson. In the promo, MJF mocked Takeshita, calling him Take-A-Shit-A. MJF also took shots at ringside actor/comedian Ken Jeong and Freddie Prinze Jr. in the promo. Danielson eventually appeared, chased MJF away, and defeated Takeshita. Danielson must now defeat the next four opponents in order to compete in the AEW Revolution pay-per-view Ironman Match against MJF.
njpw1972.com
IWGP World heavyweight Championship to be defended at Battle in the Valley! 【NJoA】
Watch Battle in the Valley live in English on FITE!. Battle in the Valley on February 18 is looking to be an explosive start to 2023 for NJPW in the US. With Mercedes Moné challenging KAIRI for the IWGP Women’s Championship, and KENTA alresady confirmed to challenge whomever the STRONG Openweight Championship, two title matches have already been made, and now a huge third has been added.
wrestletalk.com
Konnan Discusses Dragon Lee’s Decision To Sign With WWE
Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide Konnan has commented on Dragon Lee’s recent and unexpected decision to leave the company for WWE. Lee announced his departure from the company at AAA Noche De Campeones, shortly after winning the AA Tag Team Championship from AEW’s FTR. Shortly afterwards, it was announced...
