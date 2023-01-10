Read full article on original website
Florida Man Seen On Camera In Woman’s Stolen White ‘Sperry Boots’ Accidentally Shoots Himself In The Leg
A Florida man, out of jail on bond on burglary charges, accidentally shot himself in the leg with a firearm stolen from one vehicle while in the act of breaking into a car at another home on January 4th. Investigators say that 28-year-old Justin McCall
Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine
A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
WEAR
Report: Pensacola man used 87-year-old woman as mop to clean up dog urine
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A Pensacola man is accused of dragging an 87-year-old woman across the floor and using her "as a mop" to clean up dog urine, according to an arrest report. Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker, 56, was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the...
WEAR
Woman arrested for October crash in Escambia County that killed 44-year-old bicyclist
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 59-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash in Escambia County in October that left a bicyclist dead. Rachelle Johnson, 59, of Lillian, Alabama, is charged with:. DUI manslaughter. hit-and-run DUI causing injury. She is being held in Escambia County Jail on $75,000 bond.
WALA-TV FOX10
Attempted bank robber arrested after leaving cell phone at bank
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman remains in jail tonight after attempting to rob a bank Tuesday morning, but leaving her cell phone behind, according to police. Authorities said Resheca Marshall, 51, entered the bank with a note demanding over three thousand dollars before leaving the bank without any money.
WEAR
Escambia County business owner fights for ability to serve alcohol
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A few dozen feet is what is preventing an Escambia County man from expanding his business. Daniel Demeter owns The Grid Arcade off of North Pace Boulevard. The county is not allowing him to sell beer inside the arcade, because his business is within a thousand...
Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
WEAR
'Life stripped from me': Pensacola contractor Jesse LaCoste wants ability to work again
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- More complaints have come forward to the Escambia County Contractor Competency Board Wednesday, involving two local contractors under scrutiny. Matthew Banks and his brother-in-law Jesse LaCoste are accused of taking money from clients and failing to complete or even start jobs. They've both been arrested on...
niceville.com
Okaloosa manhunt ends with arrest of Crestview man
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A manhunt for a wanted Okaloosa County man ended Monday when the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) located and arrested him, the OCSO has announced. According to the OCSO, Joshua Colley, 29, of Crestview, the subject of an intense search Sunday, was tracked Monday...
WEAR
Convicted Pensacola dentist arrested again after violating conditions of release
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee is back in jail Wednesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to Escambia County Jail Wednesday after court documents say he violated the conditions of his release. According to court documents, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 2. Stamitoles'...
Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.
UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
Caregiver arrested for using 87-year-old as 'mop' to clean up dog urine
A Florida caregiver has been arrested on elderly abuse charges after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman on the floor to mop up dog urine.
Pensacola man arrested after allegedly dragging 87-year-old woman on floor ‘like a mop’: ECSO
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man is behind bars for elderly abuse after allegedly dragging an 87-year-old woman around on the floor, “using her as mop to clean up dog urine,” according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 12, ECSO deputies received an emailed report from an adult protective investigator with […]
WEAR
Troopers: Man crashes into Escambia Bay Bridge, semi while driving under the influence
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol arrested a man involved in a crash while driving under the influence in Santa Rosa County Tuesday night. 38-year-old Carlos Agusto Bernandez Garcia, of Milton, is charged with driving under the influence and operating a motor vehicle without a driver's license. According...
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
WEAR
Woman hospitalized after Jeep overturns on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A woman was hospitalized after Jeep overturned on Pine Forest Road in Escambia County Wednesday night. The incident took place at around 5:36 p.m. on the 7000-block of Pine Forest Road. The extent of the woman's injuries is currently unknown. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the...
Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
Mobile Police looking for suspect after shots were fired in Toulminville community
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department responded to a shots fired call in a neighborhood off Stanton Road and Bullen Street Tuesday night. This is near the University Hospital. Officers spent an hour and a half investigating the area and securing the premises to actively find a suspect who reportedly fired a gun […]
