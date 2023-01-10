ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gulf Breeze, FL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

97X

Florida Man Used 87-Year-Old Woman To Mop Up Dog Urine

A man from Pensacola, Florida has been accused of using an 87-year-old woman as a mop to clean up dog urine, per an arrest report from police. 56-year-old Leonard Ervin Wayne Tucker was arrested last Thursday and charged with elderly abuse. According to the arrest report, the incident, which was...
PENSACOLA, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Attempted bank robber arrested after leaving cell phone at bank

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - A Pensacola woman remains in jail tonight after attempting to rob a bank Tuesday morning, but leaving her cell phone behind, according to police. Authorities said Resheca Marshall, 51, entered the bank with a note demanding over three thousand dollars before leaving the bank without any money.
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Former Martelli Enterprises employees allegedly steal $100,000, sell items: Escambia County Sheriff deputies

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A subcontractor and a former employee of an international quilting company in Pensacola were charged with fraud after allegedly charging the company credit card $100,000, stealing products and selling them elsewhere, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. James Chad Lambeth, 48, was charged with stolen property, illegal use of […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Police chase on Causeway ends in wreck in Daphne

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office said a driver was arrested after a chase that started on Battleship Parkway ended on Highway 98 in Daphne when the driver hit another vehicle. The BCSO identified the driver as Sheena Hicks. Hicks faces several charges, including attempting to elude and reckless endangerment. The people […]
DAPHNE, AL
niceville.com

Okaloosa manhunt ends with arrest of Crestview man

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – A manhunt for a wanted Okaloosa County man ended Monday when the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) located and arrested him, the OCSO has announced. According to the OCSO, Joshua Colley, 29, of Crestview, the subject of an intense search Sunday, was tracked Monday...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Convicted Pensacola dentist arrested again after violating conditions of release

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola dentist convicted of inappropriately touching an employee is back in jail Wednesday. Charles Stamitoles, 65, returned to Escambia County Jail Wednesday after court documents say he violated the conditions of his release. According to court documents, Stamitoles traveled to Mobile, Alabama on Jan. 2. Stamitoles'...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Pensacola Police arrest woman for alleged attempted robbery at Synovus Bank on Bayou Blvd.

UPDATE: Pensacola police officers have arrested Rescheca Lynell Marshall, 51, in connection with the Tuesday attempted robbery of Synovus Bank. Officers said she is being charged with attempted robbery with a firearm and attempted grand theft. Marshall was booked into the Escambia County Jail without bond. PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Pensacola Police are investigating an […]
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Crossing guards start ‘Operation Bundle Up’ after seeing need among students

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The crossing guard division under Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office launched ‘Operation Bundle Up’ this school year to help students in need stay warm and dry. Deputy Tom Henry, School Resource Office for Destin High School, is spearheading the clothing drive. Henry said the project started because a Wright Elementary […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Police: Angry teen shoots up car with father inside

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -An argument over respect for parents leads to an violent argument, then gunfire. The targets: a teenage boy’s mom and dad. That’s according to Mobile Police. According to investigators, 18-year-old Davion Roberts “mouthed off” to his mother almost a week ago. When Robert’s father objected,...
MOBILE, AL

