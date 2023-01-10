Read full article on original website
my tide
2d ago
have to watch them like a hawk period roaming the casino looking who has money if there not gambling should tell them to go.secrity should be alert when there hanging around parking lot need more security for customer's
Reply(1)
11
Dicky Donuts
2d ago
Bad luck to go to that casino. You get robbed inside by the machines and outside by thieves in the parking garage.
Reply(1)
13
Mr. Wolf
2d ago
Rosemont & Des Plaines police do their jobs because they have good mayors backing them up & a lot to protect
Reply
5
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Postal worker robbed at gunpoint in Lincoln Park
CHICAGO — A postal worker was robbed of his belongings in the city’s Lincoln Park neighborhood Wednesday afternoon. Polices say a 35-year-old man was standing outside at the 2500 block of North Ashland Avenue around11:30 a.m. Wednesday morning when two individuals approached him and demanded his property while displaying firearms. According to the police, the man […]
Suspects sought in Brighton Park business smash-and-grab
CHICAGO - A business in Brighton Park was vandalized and burglarized early Thursday morning. Police say officers responded to a burglar alarm at a commercial retail store in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue around 12:54 a.m. after a front window was smashed. Responding officers did not find anyone...
Woman, 61, stabbed in inside West Side laundromat
CHICAGO — A 61-year-old woman was stabbed in the leg by another woman inside of a laundromat in the city’s South Lawndale neighborhood early Thursday morning. According to police, the woman was inside the business at the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. when an unknown woman approached her and stabbed her […]
2 charged in SWAT standoff at Old Town high-rise
CHICAGO - Two men are facing gun charges in connection with a SWAT incident that locked down an Old Town apartment building for more than five hours Tuesday night. Trevon Garland, 18, is accused of exiting a stolen car where two loaded AK-47 rifles were found and going into a high-rise at 1140 N. Wells St., prompting the hours-long lockdown, police said.
Smash and grab thieves burglarize Dunkin store on Northwest Side
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A Dunkin Donuts store on the Northwest Side is cleaning Thursday morning after burglars broke in overnight.The burglars used a cinder block to smash the glass on the front door and get inside the Dunkin shop, located in the 7200 block of West Devon Avenue.The suspects jumped over the counter and emptied out the cash drawer.They also carried out the safe from the back room.The crime spree left the store covered in broken glass.We've reached out to Chicago police for more information about the burglars and what was taken from the store.
fox32chicago.com
Woman, 61, stabbed in Little Village business
CHICAGO - A woman stabbed a 61-year-old victim inside a business in Little Village Thursday morning before fleeing. Police say the female victim was stabbed inside a business located in the 4300 block of West 26th Street around 7:20 a.m. The victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical...
fox32chicago.com
4 businesses broken into overnight on Chicago's Northwest Side
CHICAGO - Several stores were broken into early Thursday in the O'Hare neighborhood on Chicago's Northwest Side. A burglar alarm alerted Chicago police officers to four businesses that had shattered windows around 3 a.m. in the 5300 block of North Cumberland Avenue, officials said. Police conducted a search but were...
Stolen car backs into squad car in Avalon Park
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Two teenagers were seriously injured when a stolen car backed into a police vehicle Wednesday evening in the Avalon Park neighborhood.A stolen car backed into a police squad car in Avalon Park Wednesday night, leaving two teens injured.The Fire Department said the incident happened at 5:27 p.m.Police were trying to pull over a stolen vehicle near 79th Street and Avalon Avenue, when the driver of the stolen car reversed and hit the police car, according to police.A 15-year-old girl was taken to the University of Chicago's Comer Children's Hospital, while a 16-year-old boy was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center. A 44-year-old man refused medical treatment, the Fire Department said.The two teens are considered offenders and were also taken into police custody, along with one other person, police said.No police officers were injured.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana man allegedly beat girlfriend for hours with belt, struck police cars during high-speed chase
DUPAGE COUNTY, Ill. - A DuPage County judge ordered Thursday a northwest Indiana man be held on $200,000 bond after he allegedly beat his girlfriend with a belt for hours before striking two police cars during a high-speed chase. Reginald Hubbert, 40, of Merrillville, Indiana, faces two counts of domestic...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver suspected in South Side murder
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public’s help identifying a person and car believed to be responsible for a homicide that took place last month. The murder occurred in the 0-100 block of East Marquette Street on Dec. 10 around 4 a.m. You can submit information anonymously...
Suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped Elmhurst police custody captured in Lakeview
CHICAGO (CBS) – A suspected catalytic converter thief who escaped police custody and fled on a golf course back in September has been captured. Elmhurst Police, Chicago Police, and other law enforcement agencies were able to locate and arrest Devin Revels, 27, in the 800 block of North Belmont Avenue on Tuesday. Around 5:30 p.m., Revels was located inside a business, when he was taken into custody and transported to the DuPage County Jail.Elmhurst police said investigators determined he had been frequenting the area after escaping custody in September.Revels is facing charges for receiving or possessing a stolen essential motor...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police seek driver involved in Englewood hit-and-run
CHICAGO - Police are search for a driver involved in a hit-and-run that left one pedestrian critically wounded in Englewood on Wednesday night. The victim was at the intersection of 71st Street and Wentworth Avenue around 9 p.m. when they were struck by a black four-door sedan. The car continued...
fox32chicago.com
Old Town residents on edge after SWAT situation
CHICAGO - It was a much quieter scene Wednesday night in Old Town, but residents are still on edge. Security could be seen patrolling the property at 1140 N. Wells throughout the day with residents still taken aback by Tuesday's SWAT situation. Right now, three people are in custody. The...
cwbchicago.com
Man had two AK-47s in stolen car before North Side SWAT standoff, Chicago police say
Chicago — An 18-year-old man was seated next to a pair of loaded AK-47 rifles in a stolen car before running into a Near North Side apartment building as Illinois State Police troopers and Chicago police moved in, prosecutors said Wednesday. The incident prompted a SWAT response by the Chicago Police Department on Tuesday afternoon.
cwbchicago.com
Armed crews are carjacking victims, targeting people at bank ATMs from Wicker Park to the Lower West Side, Chicago police reports say
Chicago police are trying to track down an armed robbery and carjacking crew that has been working the city between Wicker Park and the Lower West Side over the past week. The team is hijacking drivers and robbing people at ATMs, often striking several times within an hour. The group...
vfpress.news
Westchester Police Arrest Homicide Suspect
Wednesday, January 11, 2023 || By Michael Romain || @maywoodnews. The Westchester Police Department announced on Jan. 10 that they’ve arrested a suspect connected to the murder of a Maywood man who was fatally shot in Westchester last year. Westchester Police said they arrested Craig P. Satchell on Jan....
Daughter of Ald. Derrick Curtis accidentally shot during gun safety class he was leading
Ald. Derrick Curtis’ daughter was accidentally shot in the leg last week during a concealed carry class Curtis was teaching at a church in Ashburn, months after the 18th Ward alderperson accidentally shot himself.
cwbchicago.com
3 arrested, 6 guns recovered during SWAT incident on Near North Side, Chicago police say
Chicago — Three people are in custody after a police pursuit of a stolen vehicle ended with a SWAT response at a Near North Side apartment building on Tuesday, Chicago police said. Authorities seized six firearms, including two rifles, according to CPD. The incident began when the driver of...
fox32chicago.com
Front window smashed at West Loop Nail Salon
CHICAGO - The front window of a business in West Town was smashed sometime between Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning, police say. West Loop Nail Salon located in the 200 block of North Halsted Street was vandalized between 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and 4:40 a.m. Wednesday, according to police. It is...
Chicago police: 1 killed in hit-and-run on West Side
A 33-year-old man was fatally struck in a hit-and-run on the West Side Tuesday night, Chicago police said.
Comments / 28