New restaurant opens in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A new restaurant in Bridgeport is sure to satisfy your sweet tooth. Roasted Ice Café is located on Route 50 right across the road from Wilson Martino Dental in the DePolo Plaza. The menu features hot and iced coffees, sweet treats like cinnamon rolls, and...
First at 4 Forum: Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Aristotle Jones and Al Anderson joined First at 4 on Thursday. In addition to playing some music, they talked about an MLK event happening this weekend in Morgantown, how culture influences Appalachian music, and how venues have changed over the years. You can watch the full...
First at 4 Forum: Jason Young
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Jason Young from the Robinson Grand joined First at 4 on Thursday. He talked about an event later this month featuring a Jimmy Buffett tribute band, how to get tickets, and other upcoming events at The Robinson Grand. You can watch the full interview above and...
Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani
Dr. Paul Ronald Graziani of Fairmont, WV and Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on December, 27, 2022. Dr. Graziani was born to Paul Frank Graziani and Betty Jane (Spadafore) Graziani on May 28, 1948 in Fairmont, WV. Dr. Graziani is a 1966 graduate from Fairmont Senior High School and 1970...
Chef Aaròn Sánchez forms collaboration with WVU Dining
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - A new Mexican food dining station on the WVU campus arrives with collaboration from Chef Aaròn Sánchez. “I’m a Mountaineer and I didn’t know it,” said Chef Sánchez. WVU Dining has parented with Chef Aaròn Sánchez and Sodexo to take...
Restaurant Road Trip: WoodBurn Shanks Pit BBQ
Barbeque is on the menu for this week's Restaurant Road Trip destination.
Lightning strikes Mon County home, officials say
BROOKHAVEN, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a home in Monongalia County Thursday after officials said lightning stuck it. Lightning struck a home on Bennett Dr. in Brookhaven around 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, according to the Monongalia County 911 Center. Officials said there was smoke showing from the home...
Roger Dwight Stoops
Roger Dwight Stoops, 82, of Bridgeport, and formerly of Pennsboro, passed away Tuesday, January 10, 2023, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Spencer on December 14, 1940, a son of the late Lena (Brabham) and Ernest Moore. He is survived by his wife Nancy M. Stoops. Also surviving are his son, Bryan Stoops (Connie); two daughters, Annette Stoops; and Amy Stoops Badgett, all of Parkersburg; his stepsons, Brian Badgett and James Badgett, both of Louisville, KY; and his step-daughters, Terrie Swathwood and her husband Mark of Smithburg; Beth Ensor and her husband Mark of West Minister, MD; Joy Hale and her husband Jim of Baltimore, MD; and Barbara Thomson and her husband Thomas of Pennsboro; 39 grandchildren; and 41 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wives, Carol and Susan; his brother, Ernest Moore; and his daughter, Jill Stoops. Roger was a graduate of Parkersburg High School, where he was a state champion wrestler in 1959 and a member of the Big Red football championship team in 1960. He had worked at DuPont in the Teflon Division for many years. He loved racing and race cars, and had a huge collection of model Dale Earnhardt Race Cars. He enjoyed sports, especially watching college football, always rooting for his beloved WVU Mountaineers. Condolences to the Stoops Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com At his request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Roger can be sent to the The Big Red Football Team or the Alzheimer Association. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport.
Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and WVU Bad Buildings work to revitalize West Union
WEST UNION, W.Va (WDTV) - In partnership with WVU Bad Buildings, the Doddridge County Chamber of Commerce and members of the community were working on a plan to improve the city. Chamber President Cindy Welch said they have been working towards a plan to revitalize for years. “The Chamber of...
Celebrity chef visits WVU for new restaurant opening
Internationally-known chef Aarón Sanchez visited West Virginia University for the grand opening of a new campus dining option.
Snow expected MLK weekend in West Virginia
Those who are planning to travel for the long weekend could experience snow and hazardous road conditions.
Bridgeport man charged in fatal boating accident to appear in court
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man charged in a fatal boating accident will have his day in court later this month. 51-year-old Tyson Bubnar, of Bridgeport, was charged with multiple crimes, including one count of negligent homicide, after the death of 29-year-old Alderson Broaddus University student Sarah Hutchinson in July 2021.
CWB adding phosphoric acid to the water system
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Water Board is adding phosphoric acid to the water system. It’s something they have been doing for about a month now. The purpose is to help prevent corrosion by coating the lines, including plumbing in businesses and homes. Kevin Short, General Manager of...
Pickleball continues to grow in popularity in NCWV
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Pickleball is continuing to grow in popularity. Many people might not have heard about pickleball or what it is, but it’s a fast-growing sport. Angela Oliverio is the pickleball ambassador for Harrison County and is trying to get new courts at the V.A. Park in Clarksburg. She said they have been trying to get pickleball courts at the park for years now, but it hasn’t happened yet.
UPDATE: Power restored to hundreds in Bridgeport after outage
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - STORY UPDATE (1/11/23 @ 1:30 p.m.) Power has been restored to nearly every Mon Power customer in Bridgeport. As of 1:30 p.m., fewer than five Mon Power customers are without power in Bridgeport. Hundreds of people lost power around 12:30 p.m. near Price Cutter and Domino’s....
Power outages planned in Harrison, Mon counties
Residents in parts of Harrison and Monongalia counties will experience power outages in the next few weeks.
Clay-Battelle’s Kohlton St. Clair signs with Salem baseball
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Clay-Battelle’s Kohlton St. Claire officially signed with Salem baseball on Thursday afternoon. As a pitching prospect, St. Clair has had his sights set on Salem for a while. “I’ve known the head coach for a while,” said St. Clair. “He’s given me some tips and...
Tucker County man to turn 106 later this month
THOMAS, W.Va (WDTV) - Later this month, one Tucker County man will be celebrating his 106th birthday, and the community is invited to send him birthday cards. Ira Miller will be turning 106 years old on Friday, Jan. 27, and he enjoys staying busy at Cortland Acres. “If I don’t...
Four NCWV schools added to ‘Communities In Schools’ program
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - First Lady Cathy Justice said two north central West Virginia counties have been added to the Communities In Schools program. The following schools will be the newest additions to West Virginia’s Communities In Schools program:. Harrison County. Nutter Fort Primary School. Nutter Fort Intermediate School.
Morgantown artist releasing debut solo album ‘Appalachian Gothic’
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Morgantown-raised country artist Erik Vincent Huey is releasing his debut solo album, “Appalachian Gothic,” an album inspired by the struggles of coal miners and the Appalachia coal wars. The album is set to release next Friday, Jan. 20. While writing the album, Huey sought to channel “that spirit of fierce independence […]
