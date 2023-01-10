Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Wild Crab’s Famous Crab Boil
Living Local 15 Host Jessica Williams returns to Wild Crab Cajun Seafood and Bar to sample their Crab Boil, with the General Manager of Wild Crab, Ranee Zeider. Learn more here or visit them at 6282 West Jefferson Blvd in Fort Wayne.
WANE-TV
‘Opening soon’ in Fort Wayne, Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) It’s been named “the #1 ice cream on the planet,” by National Geographic and soon you’ll be able to see why. Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream was founded in Youngstown, Ohio in the 1940’s and now has stores elsewhere in Ohio, Indiana and a handful of other states.
wfft.com
Savor Fort Wayne Restaurant Week starts January 18
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Savor Fort Wayne 2023 begins January 18 and runs through January 29. Over 70 Fort Wayne restaurants will be providing special three-course dining deals to encourage people to experience the different tastes of Fort Wayne. Many restaurants offer outdoor dining and carry-out as well. Restaurants...
whatzup.com
Redwood Inn still open after building sold
Hold on to your sausage rolls. Owners of the Redwood Inn, Barry Levy and Melissa Earls, took to Facebook last month to calm fears and quiet rumors that had been striking fear into many around town. They are still going strong and the business isn’t closing, although the building’s owner...
WANE-TV
Trubble Brewing leaves Promenade Park; ‘new venture’ on the way
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- Trubble Brewing is closing its location at Promenade Park and making way for “bigger and better things.”. Trubble Riverside Café & Tap has been attached to Promenade Park since its opening in 2019. The brewery announced Tuesday its café at the park is permanently closing its doors, with something new on the horizon for the brewery and for Promenade.
WANE-TV
$1M Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket sold in Auburn
AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — One lucky person who recently purchased a Hoosier Lotto Plus ticket in DeKalb County may just be sitting on a million bucks. Hoosier Lottery announced Thursday a $1 million winning ticket was purchased at Auburn Fuel Mart located at 1100 W. 7th St. in Auburn for Wednesday’s drawing.
WANE-TV
Yelp’s Top 10 Fort Wayne restaurants
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With Fort Wayne’s mix of new and classic restaurants, WANE 15 asked Yelp to compile a list of the Top 10, according to their thousands of crowd-sourced reviews. This year’s list reflected a trend in the appeal of Asian food. “We noticed...
wfft.com
Illinois Road lane restrictions begin Friday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Lane restrictions on Illinois Road will begin Friday. The section affected is between Hillegas Road and Thomas Road. Work will be done on gas lines, and is expected to be finished Monday, weather permitting.
wfft.com
Start Something Big: Meet the new Community Development Director
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) – Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northeast Indiana has a new Community Development Director. If you’ve listened to the radio in Fort Wayne over the last few years, you may recognize him. Keristen “Kess” Baker started working at BBBS in December. “I’ve...
wfft.com
High School Basketball Recap (1/10)
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- Norwell and Blackhawk's boys picked up victories, and the Woodlan boys and girls tipped off ACAC Tournament play with wins as well. Norwell took down Wayne 79-57 behind a 34 point, 18 rebound effort from Luke McBride. Jake Parker pitched in 15 points in the win, as the Knights improve to 11-2 on the year. Wayne falls to 8-4 on the season.
wfft.com
Girls High School Basketball: Northrop's Navaeh Jackson joins 1,000-point club
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Northrop's Navaeh Jackson becomes the newest member to join the 1,000-point club. The (16-1) Northrop Bruins escaped the (14-3) Bellmont Braves 53-44. Navaeh led the Bruins with 21 points and four assists. Sywnn Jackson -- the youngest of the three Jackson sisters -- followed up with 14 points, eight rebounds, and four assists.
WANE-TV
Bank plans downtown presence with regional HQ, branch on West Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Another sign the boom in Allen County has not slowed down is the announcement that another bank is moving to downtown Fort Wayne. F&M Bank, formerly Farmers & Merchants State Bank, with headquarters in Archbold, Ohio, will open its regional headquarters and a branch at 128 W. Wayne St. this summer, across the street from J K O’Donnell’s Irish Ale House and Creative Women of the World.
wfft.com
Turnstone offers infant massage class to parents and caregivers
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — We all love a good massage, including babies. That’s why Turnstone is offering group and individual infant massage classes to parents and caregivers. The classes teach you how to properly calm and nurture a baby through touch. Mothers-to-be who would like to learn...
wfft.com
Two arrested in connection with neglect of a dependent
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Police have arrested two people in connection with neglect of a dependent. Jonathan Mulvihill and Noel Christian Wood were taken into custody around 4 p.m. Thursday. Each faces two charges of neglect of a dependent causing death.
Fort Wayne makes list of worst cities for bed bugs
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis has landed in the top ten of an annual list that doesn’t exactly come with bragging rights. The Circle City came in at no. 7 in Orkin’s Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, which is an improvement from its no. 6 ranking last year. Chicago, New York, and Philadelphia are the top […]
Prescott resigns as Huntington North football coach
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – After four seasons Bob Prescott has resigned as the head football coach at Huntington North High School. Prescott’s teams went 11-31 over his tenure, including posting a 3-8 record this past fall. Huntington North opened its new football facility this past fall as well after previously playing a Kriegbaum Stadium.
wfft.com
YWCA Northeast Indiana receives grant to support addiction recovery program
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- YWCA Northeast Indiana received a grant from St. Joseph Community Health Foundation. The $35,000 grant will be put towards their Hope and Harriet addiction recovery program that helps adult women with substance use disorder live in recovery. It's also one of only a few residential...
wfft.com
Philharmonic strike continues, musicians reject contract terms
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- The strike continues. The musicians of the Fort Wayne Philharmonic voted Wednesday against what management calls their "best and final offer." They agreed on the wage offer Tuesday night but oppose the other terms of the contract. The Philharmonic sent FOX 55 a statement saying...
