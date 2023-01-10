Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Unique local retail store opening in Alabama this weekendKristen WaltersGardendale, AL
Birmingham Water Works Has Been Notified About a Pipe Water Leak Repair for About 6 Months. Hoover Residents are WaitingZack LoveBirmingham, AL
“Most Haunted Hotels In Tennessee”- 4 Hotels You Dare Not To VisitLIFE_HACKSTennessee State
Alabama witness attempting identification of spinning disc lightsRoger MarshAlabama State
10 Things to Do in Birmingham, AlabamaJameson StewardBirmingham, AL
Related
wvtm13.com
Severe threat over for Central Alabama and colder air hits tonight
Cold air rushes in behind Thursday's storms, and it will feel like the 20s and 30s all day Friday. Check the video forecast for the latest. Thursday's intense thunderstorms ended and the sun made an appearance just as the cold front passed through Central Alabama. It stays breezy and cool this evening, but the air gets much colder tonight: lows in the mid-30s with a wind chill down in the 20s by sunrise on Friday.
PHOTOS: Severe weather leaves damage throughout central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Areas across central Alabama experienced severe damage as strong storms and a confirmed tornado made their way across the state. Watch continuing live coverage of severe weather here.
WEATHER AWARE: Tracking severe storms
Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)- Tracking a strong cold front that will bring strong to severe storms to the area as early as midday lasting through 8 PM. Before storms arrive, we’ll see temperatures warming quickly to the low to middle 70s along with strong southerly winds, a wind advisory is in effect for the entire News 3 […]
fox4now.com
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported.
WSFA
First Alert: A few strong storms tomorrow
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A quick-hitting line of thunderstorms will race across the state on Thursday, bringing a low-end risk of isolated damaging wind to central and south Alabama. We can’t rule out a tornado or two, but the tornado risk is lower than last week’s setup. The line of storms will arrive in west Alabama by mid to late morning, then race eastward, arriving in the River Region during the early afternoon. Storms should exit Alabama by 7pm Thursday.
wvtm13.com
Photos: Damage reported across Alabama from likely tornadoes
Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and 12 p.m.
wvtm13.com
LIVE: Tornado warning issued for portions of Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Severe storms swept across central Alabama Thursday morning, prompting several tornado warnings and leaving behind a trail of damage. National Weather Service officials say they received dozens of damage reports as the storms moved through northwest and west-central Alabama, the worst hitting between 8 a.m. and the noon.
alabamawx.com
NEW Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Portions of Marshall, Madison, Limestone, and Morgan Counties until 930 am
This warning is for the storm that came out of Winston County earlier and produced confirmed tornado damage near Delmar. It is the southern of the two severe thunderstorm warning polygons. The National Weather Service in Huntsville Alabama has issued a. * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for…. Northwestern Marshall County in...
wcbi.com
Officials report storm damage across northeast Mississippi into Alabama
DECATUR, Ala. (WCBI) – These same storms moved east and north into Alabama, causing damage across the Tennessee Valley. The Decatur Police Department is working on multiple reports of damage including overturned semi trucks, downed power lines, and debris. An overturned 18-wheeler was spotted on Highway 20 in Decatur...
ABC Action News
Deadly storms rake across Georgia, Alabama creating tornadic activity
A massive storm system that moved across the South created a destructive tornado that was powerful enough to rips apart homes and uproot trees in historic Selma, Alabama. A coroner in Alabama said at least four people were dead after the storm system hit the South, the Associated Press reported. The emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama said he had confirmed at least six fatalities. He said at least 12 people were injured severely, and were taken to local hospitals.
LIST: Central Alabama schools dismissing early due to severe weather threat
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Several schools across the Central Alabama area are dismissing early Thursday due to the possibility of severe weather. CBS 42 has compiled a list of those schools and their early dismissal times: Talladega City Schools: Elementary schools dismissing at 11:30 a.m. Pre-K, Junior High, and Talladega High School dismissing at 11:45 […]
weisradio.com
TORNADO WATCH Issued for Northern Half of Alabama, Northwest Georgia
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for 33 Alabama counties, including the WEIS coverage area, as well as parts of Mississippi and Tennessee until 1 PM CST today. TORNADO WATCH OUTLINE UPDATE FOR WT 17 NWS STORM PREDICTION CENTER NORMAN OK 655 AM CST THU JAN 12...
Damage Reported After Possible Tornadoes in West Alabama
Some residences have been destroyed, trees and power lines are down and other damage reports are coming in after possible tornadoes moved through West Alabama Thursday morning. No serious injuries or loss of life have been reported as of 10:45 a.m. Thursday, but crews are heading out now to evaluate...
Wind Advisory Issued Ahead of Alabama’s Severe Weather Thursday
The National Weather Service in Birmingham has issued a Wind Advisory from Thursday, January 12 from 6 a.m. until 6 pm. The counties impacted by this wind advisory are Autauga, Barbour, Bibb, Blount, Bullock, Calhoun, Chambers, Cherokee, Chilton, Clay, Cleburne, Coosa, Dallas, Elmore, Etowah, Fayette, Greene, Hale, Jefferson, Lamar, Lee, Lowndes, Macon, Marengo, Marion, Montgomery, Perry, Pickens, Pike, Randolph, Russell, Shelby, St. Clair, Sumter, Talladega, Tallapoosa, Tuscaloosa, Walker, and Winston.
Storm damage in Alabama: Latest photos, videos
Parts of Alabama saw damage from suspected tornadoes this morning in western and northwest Alabama. ALEA reported damage in Winston County and people on social media shared photos from their corners of the state. Damage has also been reported in Morgan County, particularly in Decatur into Lawrence County. Scattered power...
alabamawx.com
Alex City: Time to Get Ready is Now
The powerful storm that produced a devastating tornado at Selma is now near Marbury about to exit Autauga County. It will move through extreme northwestern Elmore County the move across southeastern Coosa County south of Rockford. Then it will move very near Alexander City, crossing US-280 in the Alex City/Jacksons...
Strong storms possible Thursday
The Storm Prediction Center has put our northwest area under a marginal risk (1/5) for overnight Wednesday into early Thursday. Then, that risk expands to cover all of Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky for Thursday morning into early afternoon. There is a slight risk (2/5) for our southeastern counties for the same time period.
wvtm13.com
Multiple people killed as tornadoes leave trail of damage in Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A giant, swirling storm system billowing across the South spurred a tornado on Thursday that killed at least six people in Autauga County. ABOVE VIDEO: Video shows tornado in Autauga County, Alabama. Ernie Baggett, the emergency management director in Autauga County, Alabama, told The Associated Press...
Alabama severe weather: Injuries, structure damage, entrapments reported
There have been several tornado warnings issued for Alabama as of 8:15 a.m. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Facebook post that damage and injuries have been reported along Alabama 20 in Decatur, in addition to downed power lines and trees. Traffic is being diverted to Beltline and 6th Avenue. Drivers are being asked to avoid the area.
WSAZ
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
(WSAZ) - The morning dawned with many of our western counties feeding on a warm southerly inflow with temperatures already in the 50s. The eastern mountain counties were still as cool as the upper 30s, but that was soon to change. Showers and storms have already moved in during the morning hours, both a sign of the instability to come but oddly enough, also ‘steam release’ that will help use up the storm energy in the air prior to the arrival of a notable storm front closer to midday and beyond. Areas this morning that see sunshine and experience warmer air may well consider themselves lucky to have such ‘pleasant’ weather in January, but these are the places about which we’re most concerned. These regions, particularly the southern coalfields counties of KY and WV, will have a lot more storm energy available in the air to be used when the storm lines roll through. The risk for severe weather is real -- and even though it is low, the chances for gusty winds, hail, and even a tornado is not zero. Please be sure to stay on-top of the latest weather (a great way to do this is through the use of our free Weather App). These storms will be passing through this afternoon, and then tonight the winds wrap around the northwest, driving in colder air with which will stay the weekend.
Comments / 0